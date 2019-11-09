TEXAS
Longhorns use strong finish to pull upset at No. 23 Purdue

  • AP
  • Nov 09, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.

The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season's run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.

The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.

But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.

Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns passed a key early-season test. They went into Mackey Arena, which has been nothing but trouble for visitors the last four-plus seasons, and pulled off the upset by grinding out a victory. It's a promising sign that the Longhorns could be on their way back.

Purdue: This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they'll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.

STAT SHEET

Texas: Coleman had four rebounds and seven assists while Liddell also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. ... Febres finished with 11 points and Jericho Sims scored 10 despite playing most of the night in foul trouble. ... Texas was 9 of 22 on 3s and shot 53.3% from the field.

Purdue: Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday's opener with a foot injury. ... The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3s and shot 41% from the field. ... Purdue had a 36-24 rebounding edge. ... The last non-conference team to win in West Lafayette was then No. 3 Villanova in November 2016. ... Purdue also had an 18-game home-court winning streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Texas heads home to face California Baptist in the first game of the 2K Empire Classic.

Purdue hits the road for another intriguing early-season contest against Marquette in this season's Gavitt Games. Marquette was ranked No. 29 in the preseason poll.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

C. Ramey
3 G
E. Hunter Jr.
2 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
38.1 Field Goal % 45.5
0.0 Three Point % 37.5
50.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Bad pass turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Jericho Sims 4.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor 4.0
+ 2 Eric Hunter Jr. made driving layup 5.0
+ 1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler 10.0
+ 2 Matt Haarms made jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
Points 70 66
Field Goals 24-45 (53.3%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 8-17 (47.1%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 36
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 19 19
Team 2 5
Assists 18 12
Steals 6 8
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
M. Coleman III G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
S. Stefanovic G
14 PTS, 2 REB
away team logo Texas 2-0 69.0 PPG 44 RPG 9.0 APG
home team logo 23 Purdue 1-1 79.0 PPG 41 RPG 16.0 APG
2
M. Coleman III G 10.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
00
S. Stefanovic G PPG RPG APG FG%
2
M. Coleman III G 22 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
55
S. Stefanovic G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
53.3 FG% 41.0
40.9 3PT FG% 47.1
81.3 FT% 66.7
Texas
Starters
M. Coleman III
G. Liddell
J. Febres
J. Sims
C. Ramey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 22 4 7 7/9 4/5 4/4 1 39 1 0 1 1 3
G. Liddell 14 8 4 5/7 1/1 3/5 1 35 0 0 1 2 6
J. Febres 11 1 3 4/10 3/8 0/0 0 37 1 1 1 1 0
J. Sims 10 1 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 4 18 2 1 0 0 1
C. Ramey 1 2 1 0/4 0/2 1/2 2 30 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
K. Hepa
W. Baker
D. Williams
B. Cunningham
D. Whiteside
K. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Jones 7 3 3 1/3 1/3 4/4 0 19 1 1 2 0 3
R. Hamm Jr. 5 2 0 2/4 0/1 1/1 5 14 0 3 4 0 2
K. Hepa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Baker 0 2 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 2 0 2
D. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 23 18 24/45 9/22 13/16 14 201 6 6 14 4 19
Purdue
Starters
J. Proctor
E. Hunter Jr.
M. Haarms
N. Eastern
A. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Proctor 12 4 3 5/11 1/2 1/1 2 28 1 0 1 2 2
E. Hunter Jr. 12 1 1 3/8 2/3 4/4 3 32 0 0 3 1 0
M. Haarms 9 2 0 4/8 0/2 1/2 4 23 0 1 4 2 0
N. Eastern 6 7 6 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 31 0 0 0 1 6
A. Wheeler 4 7 1 1/6 1/3 1/2 3 34 4 1 2 2 5
Bench
S. Stefanovic
T. Williams
E. Boudreaux
I. Thompson
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 14 2 0 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 28 3 0 1 0 2
T. Williams 9 8 1 4/9 0/0 1/3 3 17 0 0 2 4 4
E. Boudreaux 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
I. Thompson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 31 12 25/61 8/17 8/12 19 201 8 2 13 12 19
