Longhorns use strong finish to pull upset at No. 23 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career high 14 on Saturday night to help Texas upset No. 23 Purdue 70-66.
The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season's run to the NIT championship and they became the first non-conference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.
The Boilermakers looked like they were in control when they scored seven straight to take a 62-57 lead with 3:14 to play.
But the Longhorns forced three straight turnovers and the next seven to take a 64-62 lead on a 3-pointer from Jase Febres with 1:25 to go.
Purdue only got two more baskets the rest of the game.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns passed a key early-season test. They went into Mackey Arena, which has been nothing but trouble for visitors the last four-plus seasons, and pulled off the upset by grinding out a victory. It's a promising sign that the Longhorns could be on their way back.
Purdue: This one will sting for Purdue. The Boilermakers looked like they were about to pull away late, but their inability to take care of the ball and make free throws proved costly in the end. And now they'll have to start working on a new home-court winning streak.
STAT SHEET
Texas: Coleman had four rebounds and seven assists while Liddell also grabbed a career-high eight rebounds. ... Febres finished with 11 points and Jericho Sims scored 10 despite playing most of the night in foul trouble. ... Texas was 9 of 22 on 3s and shot 53.3% from the field.
Purdue: Stefanovic made his first four shots, all 3s, after sitting out Wednesday's opener with a foot injury. ... The Boilermakers were 8 of 16 on 3s and shot 41% from the field. ... Purdue had a 36-24 rebounding edge. ... The last non-conference team to win in West Lafayette was then No. 3 Villanova in November 2016. ... Purdue also had an 18-game home-court winning streak snapped.
UP NEXT
Texas heads home to face California Baptist in the first game of the 2K Empire Classic.
Purdue hits the road for another intriguing early-season contest against Marquette in this season's Gavitt Games. Marquette was ranked No. 29 in the preseason poll.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|0.0
|Three Point %
|37.5
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Bad pass turnover on Trevion Williams, stolen by Jericho Sims
|4.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Jahaad Proctor
|4.0
|+ 2
|Eric Hunter Jr. made driving layup
|5.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler
|10.0
|+ 2
|Matt Haarms made jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|66
|Field Goals
|24-45 (53.3%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|8-17 (47.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|36
|Offensive
|4
|12
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|18
|12
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Coleman III G
|10.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
00
|S. Stefanovic G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Coleman III G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|S. Stefanovic G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|47.1
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|22
|4
|7
|7/9
|4/5
|4/4
|1
|39
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|G. Liddell
|14
|8
|4
|5/7
|1/1
|3/5
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Febres
|11
|1
|3
|4/10
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Sims
|10
|1
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Ramey
|1
|2
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Proctor
|12
|4
|3
|5/11
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|E. Hunter Jr.
|12
|1
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|M. Haarms
|9
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|N. Eastern
|6
|7
|6
|3/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|A. Wheeler
|4
|7
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|34
|4
|1
|2
|2
|5
