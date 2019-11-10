No. 18 Ohio State routs UMass Lowell 76-56
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points and No. 18 Ohio State routed UMass-Lowell 76-56 on Sunday.
The Buckeyes (2-0) got contributions throughout the lineup in the tuneup against the Atlantic East squad ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with No. 10 Villanova.
Wesson also had 13 rebounds and five assists. Luther Muhammad added 11 points, while Alonzo Gaffney and Kyle Young each added 10.
The Buckeyes played without senior forward Andre Wesson, who suffered an eye injury in the team's win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
His brother, Kaleb Wesson, already had a double-double by halftime. He had tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Buckeyes built a 38-25 halftime lead.
Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points, and Connor Withers had 10.
It was a tough game for UMass-Lowell guard Christian Lutete, who was coming off a 51-point outburst in the River Hawks' victory over LIU-Brooklyn on Friday. He had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.
The Buckeyes shrugged off a slow start and eventually grabbed the lead for good with 13 minutes left in the half. Kaleb Wesson had a one-handed jam off an E.J. Liddell lob before Wesson returned the favor by dishing to Liddell after tracking down an errant pass. Wesson's crosscourt assist to Carton for a 3 gave OSU its 13-point halftime lead. Ohio State went on a 21-9 run to open the second half.
BIG PICTURE:
UMass-Lowell: The River Hawks have a veteran squad and could be a team to watch in the America East this season. But they couldn't stay with the more-talented Buckeyes.
Ohio State: Buckeyes get plenty of contributions against an overmatched team. A better gauge of where they are early will come midweek against national power Villanova.
UP NEXT
UMass-Lowell: Hosts UMass-Boston on Tuesday night.
Ohio State: Hosts No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.
---
