No. 18 Ohio State routs UMass Lowell 76-56

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points and No. 18 Ohio State routed UMass-Lowell 76-56 on Sunday.

The Buckeyes (2-0) got contributions throughout the lineup in the tuneup against the Atlantic East squad ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with No. 10 Villanova.

Wesson also had 13 rebounds and five assists. Luther Muhammad added 11 points, while Alonzo Gaffney and Kyle Young each added 10.

The Buckeyes played without senior forward Andre Wesson, who suffered an eye injury in the team's win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

His brother, Kaleb Wesson, already had a double-double by halftime. He had tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the Buckeyes built a 38-25 halftime lead.

Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points, and Connor Withers had 10.

It was a tough game for UMass-Lowell guard Christian Lutete, who was coming off a 51-point outburst in the River Hawks' victory over LIU-Brooklyn on Friday. He had nine points on 4-for-12 shooting.

The Buckeyes shrugged off a slow start and eventually grabbed the lead for good with 13 minutes left in the half. Kaleb Wesson had a one-handed jam off an E.J. Liddell lob before Wesson returned the favor by dishing to Liddell after tracking down an errant pass. Wesson's crosscourt assist to Carton for a 3 gave OSU its 13-point halftime lead. Ohio State went on a 21-9 run to open the second half.

BIG PICTURE:

UMass-Lowell: The River Hawks have a veteran squad and could be a team to watch in the America East this season. But they couldn't stay with the more-talented Buckeyes.

Ohio State: Buckeyes get plenty of contributions against an overmatched team. A better gauge of where they are early will come midweek against national power Villanova.

UP NEXT

UMass-Lowell: Hosts UMass-Boston on Tuesday night.

Ohio State: Hosts No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Owens
3 G
K. Wesson
34 F
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
11.0 Reb. Per Game 11.0
20.0 Field Goal % 42.9
0.0 Three Point % 50.0
50.0 Free Throw % 54.5
+ 3 Obadiah Noel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Withers 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Connor Withers 16.0
  Danny Hummer missed layup 18.0
+ 2 Obadiah Noel made layup 35.0
+ 2 Alonzo Gaffney made layup 47.0
  Offensive rebound by Alonzo Gaffney 52.0
  Danny Hummer missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Joey Glynn made jump shot, assist by Obadiah Noel 1:18
  Bad pass turnover on Harrison Hookfin, stolen by Connor Withers 1:27
  Offensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo 1:36
  Danny Hummer missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
Team Stats
Points 56 76
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-23 (21.7%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 26 34
Team 1 4
Assists 11 19
Steals 7 2
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 20 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
O. Noel G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
34
K. Wesson F
13 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo UMass Lowell 1-2 253156
home team logo 18 Ohio State 2-0 383876
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Value City Arena Columbus, OH
Team Stats
away team logo UMass Lowell 1-2 75.5 PPG 48.5 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo 18 Ohio State 2-0 64.0 PPG 43 RPG 9.0 APG
Key Players
11
O. Noel G 19.5 PPG 8.5 RPG 1.5 APG 48.4 FG%
3
D. Carton G 9.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.0 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
O. Noel G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
3
D. Carton G 13 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
32.8 FG% 49.1
21.7 3PT FG% 39.1
55.0 FT% 50.0
UMass Lowell
Starters
O. Noel
C. Lutete
J. Gantz
D. Henderson
R. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Noel 15 4 3 5/10 3/6 2/4 2 35 0 0 4 0 4
C. Lutete 9 9 1 4/12 0/4 1/3 0 31 0 0 2 0 9
J. Gantz 6 2 1 2/6 1/3 1/1 1 24 1 0 0 2 0
D. Henderson 3 2 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 4 7 0 0 0 1 1
R. Mitchell 3 3 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 12 1 0 0 1 2
Bench
C. Withers
J. Glynn
K. Thomas
L. Maziashvili
A. Blunt
D. Ivory
B. Daley
J. Owens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Withers 10 11 2 3/7 0/2 4/4 3 29 4 0 0 4 7
J. Glynn 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
K. Thomas 4 1 0 1/5 1/4 1/2 3 13 0 0 0 0 1
L. Maziashvili 2 2 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 3 25 1 0 5 1 1
A. Blunt 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/2 2 10 0 0 0 0 0
D. Ivory 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
B. Daley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 35 11 20/61 5/23 11/20 20 200 7 1 12 9 26
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
L. Muhammad
K. Young
D. Washington Jr.
C. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Wesson 13 13 5 3/7 1/3 6/8 1 26 0 1 1 2 11
L. Muhammad 11 1 3 4/6 1/2 2/3 2 26 0 0 2 0 1
K. Young 10 4 0 4/6 0/0 2/4 2 14 1 1 0 0 4
D. Washington Jr. 8 3 2 3/7 2/4 0/1 2 27 0 0 0 0 3
C. Walker 7 2 3 3/5 1/2 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Carton
A. Gaffney
E. Liddell
I. Diallo
D. Hummer
J. Ahrens
H. Hookfin
A. Wesson
J. Sueing
M. Jallow
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Carton 13 3 4 5/6 3/4 0/2 0 22 0 0 1 0 3
A. Gaffney 10 8 0 4/6 1/1 1/4 2 17 0 0 4 3 5
E. Liddell 4 5 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 3 18 0 2 0 1 4
I. Diallo 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 1 1
D. Hummer 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ahrens 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 0 0
H. Hookfin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
A. Wesson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sueing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jallow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 41 19 28/57 9/23 11/22 19 199 2 4 14 7 34
