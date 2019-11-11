Reed scores 25, DePaul blasts Iowa 93-78
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Paul Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time in 11 years.
Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons, who opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.
DePaul got off to a blistering start on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.
The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes - constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind - in building a 53-30 lead.
Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons. Reed's open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.
CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.
The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.
Reed, a second-team preseason All-Big Ten pick, finished with his third double-double in four games. Devin Gage added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for DePaul.
THE BIG PICTURE
DePaul: The Blue Demons looked like an athletic, well-balanced team with the potential to be a problem in the Big East. Coleman-Lands and Reed each went 5 of 8 from the floor in a shockingly decisive first half.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes looked slow, especially on defense, and they lacked length against the more athletic Blue Demons despite starting a pair of 6-foot-11 players. It's still mid-November, so Monday's loss might be later viewed as an aberration. But Iowa hadn't looked that bad at home in a long time.
UP NEXT
DePaul hosts Cornell on Saturday.
Iowa hosts Oral Roberts on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|26.0
|Min. Per Game
|26.0
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|0.0
|Ast. Per Game
|0.0
|12.0
|Reb. Per Game
|12.0
|70.0
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|66.7
|Three Point %
|50.0
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 2
|Riley Till made dunk, assist by Joe Toussaint
|2.0
|+ 2
|Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Paul Reed
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|11.0
|Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|23.0
|Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|49.0
|Cordell Pemsl missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz
|49.0
|+ 2
|Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|93
|78
|Field Goals
|35-57 (61.4%)
|24-56 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-20 (55.0%)
|6-18 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-20 (60.0%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|28
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|25
|19
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|20
|12
|Steals
|12
|10
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|19
|Fouls
|25
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
4
|P. Reed F
|11.3 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|65.0 FG%
|
5
|C. Fredrick G
|4.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|66.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Reed F
|25 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|C. Fredrick G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|61.4
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|55.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|25
|12
|1
|10/14
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|4
|2
|3
|1
|11
|J. Coleman-Lands
|17
|2
|5
|5/11
|4/8
|3/5
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Weems
|9
|6
|5
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|36
|1
|3
|2
|1
|5
|C. Moore
|8
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Butz
|8
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|2/4
|5
|20
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gage
|13
|2
|4
|6/6
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|29
|3
|1
|4
|0
|2
|D. Hall
|6
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|4/6
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|M. Jacobs
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|N. Ongenda
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Lopez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|30
|20
|35/57
|11/20
|12/20
|25
|200
|12
|8
|19
|5
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fredrick
|16
|0
|1
|5/7
|2/3
|4/6
|3
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Garza
|14
|8
|1
|5/12
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|C. McCaffery
|9
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|6/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|4
|5
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Nunge
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Kriener
|13
|8
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|18
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5
|J. Toussaint
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|5/7
|2
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bohannon
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Pemsl
|2
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Till
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. McCaffery
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Evelyn
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|26
|12
|24/56
|6/18
|24/32
|16
|200
|10
|2
|19
|7
|19
-
WINTHR
18MARYCA59
57
2nd 21.0
-
FAMU
SDAK70
78
2nd 5:15
-
CPOLY
NDAKST67
74
Final
-
PRESBY
VMI80
77
Final/OT
-
GASOU
UNF77
80
Final
-
ANDER
IUPUI55
72
Final
-
KENTST
TOWSON84
80
Final/OT
-
USCUP
NCCU64
73
Final
-
FARMST
STNYBRK44
91
Final
-
DRAKE
CINCY59
81
Final
-
NAZA
BUFF72
109
Final
-
FGC
DART49
55
Final
-
BGREEN
JVILLE75
59
Final
-
KENSAW
MERCER62
74
Final
-
AVER
NCGRN51
109
Final
-
SONO
MCNSE33
104
Final
-
SAMFORD
BELMONT63
95
Final
-
ELON
GATECH41
64
Final
-
XVRLA
SELOU70
77
Final
-
FAU
BAMA59
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
IOWA93
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
VANDY66
71
Final
-
ALAM
UAB52
74
Final
-
HOWPN
TEXPA42
93
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAM57
63
Final
-
BCU
NEBOM61
90
Final
-
YALE
SANFRAN79
84
Final/OT
-
UOP
HAWAII0
0131 O/U
-4.5
12:00am