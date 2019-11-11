DEPAUL
Reed scores 25, DePaul blasts Iowa 93-78

  • AP
  • Nov 11, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Paul Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time in 11 years.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons, who opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.

DePaul got off to a blistering start on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.

The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes - constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind - in building a 53-30 lead.

Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons. Reed's open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.

CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.

The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.

Reed, a second-team preseason All-Big Ten pick, finished with his third double-double in four games. Devin Gage added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for DePaul.

THE BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons looked like an athletic, well-balanced team with the potential to be a problem in the Big East. Coleman-Lands and Reed each went 5 of 8 from the floor in a shockingly decisive first half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes looked slow, especially on defense, and they lacked length against the more athletic Blue Demons despite starting a pair of 6-foot-11 players. It's still mid-November, so Monday's loss might be later viewed as an aberration. But Iowa hadn't looked that bad at home in a long time.

UP NEXT

DePaul hosts Cornell on Saturday.

Iowa hosts Oral Roberts on Friday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
P. Reed
L. Garza
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
0.0 Ast. Per Game 0.0
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
70.0 Field Goal % 48.0
66.7 Three Point % 50.0
100.0 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 2 Riley Till made dunk, assist by Joe Toussaint 2.0
+ 2 Romeo Weems made dunk, assist by Paul Reed 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 11.0
  Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Romeo Weems 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl 23.0
  Charlie Moore missed jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul Reed 49.0
  Cordell Pemsl missed 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz 49.0
+ 2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 57.0
Team Stats
Points 93 78
Field Goals 35-57 (61.4%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 11-20 (55.0%) 6-18 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-20 (60.0%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 28
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 25 19
Team 4 2
Assists 20 12
Steals 12 10
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 19 19
Fouls 25 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
4
P. Reed F
25 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Fredrick G
16 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo DePaul 4-0 534093
home team logo Iowa 1-1 304878
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Carver-Hawkeye Arena Iowa City, IA
Team Stats
away team logo DePaul 4-0 75.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Iowa 1-1 87.0 PPG 45 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
4
P. Reed F 11.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.0 APG 65.0 FG%
5
C. Fredrick G 4.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 4.0 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
P. Reed F 25 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
5
C. Fredrick G 16 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
61.4 FG% 42.9
55.0 3PT FG% 33.3
60.0 FT% 75.0
DePaul
Starters
P. Reed
J. Coleman-Lands
R. Weems
C. Moore
J. Butz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Reed 25 12 1 10/14 3/4 2/2 2 35 4 2 3 1 11
J. Coleman-Lands 17 2 5 5/11 4/8 3/5 2 34 2 0 1 1 1
R. Weems 9 6 5 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 36 1 3 2 1 5
C. Moore 8 1 3 3/6 1/3 1/2 4 16 0 0 3 0 1
J. Butz 8 3 1 3/4 0/0 2/4 5 20 1 1 2 0 3
Bench
D. Gage
D. Hall
M. Jacobs
N. Ongenda
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
O. Lopez Jr.
B. Favre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gage 13 2 4 6/6 1/1 0/1 2 29 3 1 4 0 2
D. Hall 6 3 1 1/3 0/0 4/6 3 18 0 0 3 2 1
M. Jacobs 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 10 1 1 1 0 0
N. Ongenda 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Lopez Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Favre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 30 20 35/57 11/20 12/20 25 200 12 8 19 5 25
Iowa
Starters
C. Fredrick
L. Garza
C. McCaffery
J. Wieskamp
J. Nunge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fredrick 16 0 1 5/7 2/3 4/6 3 25 2 0 2 0 0
L. Garza 14 8 1 5/12 2/3 2/2 0 25 0 1 3 4 4
C. McCaffery 9 0 3 1/3 1/2 6/6 3 23 0 0 2 0 0
J. Wieskamp 4 5 1 1/7 0/3 2/2 1 27 2 0 3 0 5
J. Nunge 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
J. Bohannon
C. Pemsl
R. Till
P. McCaffery
B. Evelyn
A. Ash
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Kriener 13 8 0 5/5 0/0 3/5 1 18 0 0 4 3 5
J. Toussaint 13 1 2 4/7 0/1 5/7 2 13 2 0 1 0 1
J. Bohannon 3 0 0 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 0 0
C. Pemsl 2 2 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 1 13 0 1 0 0 2
R. Till 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
P. McCaffery 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 1
B. Evelyn 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 15 2 0 0 0 1
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 26 12 24/56 6/18 24/32 16 200 10 2 19 7 19
NCAA BB Scores