No. 21 Xavier rallies past Missouri 63-58 in overtime
CINCINNATI (AP) Xavier had made only two 3-pointers all game, none in the second half. Down by three in the closing seconds, the 21st-ranked Musketeers desperately needed somebody to finally hit from long range.
Naji Marshall swished one from the top of the key , and Xavier was finally on its way.
Marshall's clutch 3 tied it in regulation, and he made a pair of free throws in overtime Tuesday night as Xavier overcame poor shooting and rallied for a 63-58 victory over Missouri.
The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn't hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall's 3-pointer - Xavier's only one in the second half - tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left.
When they absolutely had to have a 3, Xavier let its best player shoot away.
''I knew it was going in,'' guard Paul Scruggs said. ''That's all I've got to say.''
Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Scruggs hit a pair of baskets in overtime as Xavier built a seven-point lead and held on. Quentin Goodin made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to close it out.
Marshall's big shot made it possible. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and a team-high three assists.
''He's talented, he's skilled, he has size, he made the big shot at the end of regulation,'' Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''Any time you have a guy with that skill package that you can run your offense through, he's tough to guard.''
Missouri had a setback in the opening minutes. Top scorer Jeremiah Tilmon picked up two fouls in the first 2:56 and spent the rest of the half on the bench. He finished with six points.
''It was depressing,'' said Xavier Pinson, who had nine points.
Xavier led by as many as 15 in a ragged first half. Missouri went eight minutes between field goals and had 13 turnovers, but Xavier couldn't take full advantage because of its woeful outside shooting. Goodin's steal and dunk capped an 11-2 spurt that gave Xavier its biggest lead, 27-12.
Tilmon had a layup and Smith scored twice off drives to the basket during a 14-point run that gave Missouri a 38-34 lead, its first since the opening minutes. Xavier went more than seven minutes without scoring while the Tigers rallied .
''That's what we call a rock fight,'' Xavier coach Travis Steele said. ''I knew it wasn't going to be pretty, it was going to be ugly at times, but I was really proud of our guys for handling the adversity we went through.''
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers' tough times against ranked teams continue. They haven't beaten a Top 25 team since Feb. 13, 2018, when they defeated No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58.
Xavier: The Musketeers have struggled to hit 3s - an issue last season as well. They are only 13 of 63 on 3-pointers this season.
''We had some wide-open looks,'' Steele said. ''We'll take those shots.''
POINTS TOUGH TO COME BY
Last season, Xavier lost at Missouri 71-56, the Musketeers' second-fewest points of the season. They managed 51 in regulation Tuesday.
SCRUGGS BACK
Scruggs sat out the previous game with a sprained knee, costing the Musketeers one of their top guards. He started Tuesday, played 40 minutes and scored 12 points.
CARTER IMPRESSES
Xavier transfer forward Jason Carter played 38 minutes and had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
UP NEXT
Missouri hosts Wofford on Monday and Morehead State two days later as part of the 2019 Hall of Fame Classic.
Xavier hosts Missouri State on Friday, completing a four-game homestand to open the season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jason Carter
|0.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Quentin Goodin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Dru Smith
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
|8.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Quentin Goodin made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|63
|Field Goals
|20-60 (33.3%)
|20-61 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|3-21 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|43
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|31
|32
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|20
|16
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Smith G
|8.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
13
|N. Marshall F
|18.5 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Smith G
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|N. Marshall F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|22
|10
|4
|6/16
|2/4
|8/8
|3
|40
|3
|1
|4
|2
|8
|Ma. Smith
|9
|3
|0
|2/11
|2/9
|3/4
|0
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|8
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|K. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Pickett
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|22
|10
|4
|6/16
|2/4
|8/8
|3
|40
|3
|1
|4
|2
|8
|Ma. Smith
|9
|3
|0
|2/11
|2/9
|3/4
|0
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|8
|4
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|K. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Pickett
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Pinson
|9
|1
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Watson
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Jackson
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Nikko
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Mi. Smith
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. McKinney Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|38
|8
|20/60
|6/25
|12/15
|20
|225
|8
|4
|20
|7
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|17
|8
|3
|5/16
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|J. Carter
|12
|11
|1
|3/10
|0/4
|6/6
|4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|P. Scruggs
|12
|5
|0
|5/11
|0/5
|2/2
|5
|40
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Q. Goodin
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|36
|2
|0
|6
|0
|3
|T. Jones
|6
|8
|1
|2/10
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|33
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Marshall
|17
|8
|3
|5/16
|2/6
|5/7
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|J. Carter
|12
|11
|1
|3/10
|0/4
|6/6
|4
|38
|0
|0
|1
|2
|9
|P. Scruggs
|12
|5
|0
|5/11
|0/5
|2/2
|5
|40
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Q. Goodin
|7
|3
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|0
|36
|2
|0
|6
|0
|3
|T. Jones
|6
|8
|1
|2/10
|0/0
|2/6
|1
|33
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Freemantle
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Moore
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Bishop
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tandy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|40
|6
|20/61
|3/21
|20/27
|16
|225
|6
|2
|16
|8
|32
-
PACORE
SEATTLE80
109
2nd 1:44
-
TXARL
NEVADA73
77
2nd 30.0
-
FRESNO
USD57
57
OT 4:09
-
UNLV
CAL50
45
2nd 16:12 PACN
-
OKLA
OREGST22
21
1st 4:30 ESP2
-
PITT
ROBERT71
57
Final
-
CREIGH
MICH69
79
Final
-
HOW
ND50
79
Final
-
NH
STJOHN61
74
Final
-
NALAB
IND65
91
Final
-
LAMAR
DUQ56
66
Final
-
WESLEY
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
AMER
GWASH67
65
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW45
88
Final
-
PQ
ALCORN59
111
Final
-
WESCOL
WAGNER67
97
Final
-
PBU
LEHIGH42
72
Final
-
CHATT
TROY74
68
Final
-
NNAS
HAMP63
95
Final
-
UMES
LONGWD55
85
Final
-
WMMARY
WOFF80
79
Final
-
MIZZOU
21XAVIER58
63
Final/OT
-
GOSHEN
EMICH49
101
Final
-
CIT
UGA86
95
Final
-
EVAN
1UK67
64
Final
-
OCHILL
EKY43
129
Final
-
CARK
2DUKE54
105
Final
-
ECU
APPST62
68
Final
-
AF
ARMY69
57
Final
-
NKY
CSTCAR69
68
Final
-
NCAT
WCAR64
90
Final
-
SCST
LIB39
65
Final
-
BRIDGE
RADFRD40
91
Final
-
STBON
SIENA65
78
Final
-
MVSU
WMICH81
91
Final
-
CAMP
NCWILM76
81
Final/OT
-
DAVID
CHARLO58
71
Final
-
NEAST
UMASS71
80
Final
-
DELST
MANH74
85
Final
-
HARTFD
MARIST62
51
Final
-
FAIR
HOLY68
63
Final/OT
-
WILEY
LATECH52
98
Final
-
NORFLK
MISS55
68
Final
-
FURMAN
CHARSO91
47
Final
-
RICE
NWST80
74
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNST78
79
Final
-
NORL
SMU64
77
Final
-
CHIST
EILL34
98
Final
-
22AUBURN
SALAB70
69
Final
-
NILL
IOWAST52
70
Final
-
COPPST
LOYCHI76
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
ARK43
66
Final
-
LALAF
TCU65
98
Final
-
JACKST
TULANE79
88
Final
-
ORAL
TULSA67
74
Final
-
CALBPTST
TEXAS54
67
Final
-
PVAM
TEXST48
75
Final
-
CLEVST
MOST53
73
Final
-
ALST
HOU56
84
Final
-
WSCLU
MILW53
103
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW60
86
Final
-
VALPO
SIUE89
76
Final
-
BRSCIA
JAXST55
125
Final
-
MINN
BUTLER56
64
Final
-
WRIGHT
TNTECH85
80
Final/OT
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
MOUNT
20WASH46
56
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO38
104
Final
-
MIAMI
UCF79
70
Final
-
LNGBCH
STNFRD58
86
Final
-
DENVER
17UTAHST56
97
Final
-
NMEXST
UTEP50
65
Final
-
NDAK
8GONZAG66
97
Final
-
13MEMP
14OREG74
82
Final
-
MURYST
TENN63
82
Final
-
OUAZ
UTVALL70
101
Final
-
WASHST
SNCLRA62
70
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV52
98
Final
-
PEPPER
CSN94
82
Final
-
SDAKST
USC66
84
Final