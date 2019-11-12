Stewart leads No. 20 Washington past Mount St. Mary's 56-46
SEATTLE (AP) Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Nahziah Carter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and No. 20 Washington overcame an awful first half offensively to pull away for a 56-46 win over Mount St. Mary's on Tuesday night.
Days after opening the season with an upset of then-No. 16 Baylor, the Huskies looked sluggish and at times lost at the offensive end of the floor, but they found enough scoring in the second half to shake the pesky Mountaineers.
Stewart was again a force on the interior as the freshman made 7 of 10 shots, mostly from close range, and was imposing defensively. Carter ignited a sleepy arena with a fast-break dunk midway through the second half and followed with a 3-pointer from the wing to give Washington a 43-36 lead.
The Mountaineers (1-2) wouldn't go away, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half as they found gaps in Washington's zone defense. Vado Morse finished with 10 points. Naim Miller and Damian Chong Qui both added nine points.
Washington had lengthy scoring droughts and struggled to run its offense without Stewart in the post. The offensive woes were an amplified version of what Washington experienced in the opener against Baylor. It took a late 21-5 run to pull off the upset, which at least for one game hid the question of how the Huskies will go about replacing 80% of its scoring from last season.
Defense won't be the issue with Washington. It will be finding the right scoring options.
For this night, it was Stewart and Carter providing enough punch. Hameir Wright added nine points and seven rebounds.
Tied at 21-all at halftime, Washington jumped to a seven-point lead in the opening moments of the second half, but it was gone in a matter of minutes. Nana Opoku's rebound and basket caped an eight-point run and gave Mount St. Mary's a 34-33 lead with less than 12 minutes remaining.
It was the last lead for the Mountaineers, who were outscored 23-12 the rest of the way.
BIG PICTURE
Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers can be proud of their effort in two games this season on the road against power programs. The Mountaineers led Georgetown by 19 points in the second half last week before watching the lead disappear late in an 81-68 loss. Mount St. Mary's easily could have built a substantial first-half lead against Washington if not for its shooting woes. The Mountaineers shot 21.2% in the first half and were 2 of 12 on 3-pointers.
Washington: The Huskies will need to get more out of Jaden McDaniels. The prized freshman was 2 of 9 shooting. He did have nine rebounds and four assists, but also committed five turnovers.
UP NEXT
Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers continue their early-season trip at Lamar on Friday.
Washington: The Huskies will face Tennessee in Toronto on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bad pass turnover on Quade Green, stolen by Omar Habwe
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Hameir Wright
|32.0
|Omar Habwe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Omar Habwe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Jaden McDaniels
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Omar Habwe
|36.0
|Vado Morse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Nahziah Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Nahziah Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Vado Morse
|45.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Malik Jefferson
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|56
|Field Goals
|16-55 (29.1%)
|22-53 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-13 (53.8%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|40
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|7
|7
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|11
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|16
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 1-2
|71.5 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|11.0 APG
|20 Washington 2-0
|67.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|V. Morse G
|16.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
33
|I. Stewart F
|15.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|53.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Morse G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|I. Stewart F
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|29.1
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|53.8
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Morse
|10
|4
|3
|4/15
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Chong Qui
|9
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|N. Opoku
|6
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|C. Nnamene
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|M. Jefferson
|4
|11
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Morse
|10
|4
|3
|4/15
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|D. Chong Qui
|9
|4
|1
|2/8
|2/5
|3/4
|2
|35
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|N. Opoku
|6
|5
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|C. Nnamene
|5
|0
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|28
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|M. Jefferson
|4
|11
|0
|2/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Miller
|9
|1
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Habwe
|3
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|3/6
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|D. Barnes
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Gibbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Leftwich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Becht
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Teel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|29
|7
|16/55
|7/22
|7/13
|16
|201
|6
|1
|14
|10
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stewart
|16
|5
|1
|7/10
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|35
|0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|N. Carter
|14
|3
|3
|5/12
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|H. Wright
|9
|7
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Q. Green
|5
|6
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. McDaniels
|5
|9
|4
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Stewart
|16
|5
|1
|7/10
|0/1
|2/4
|3
|35
|0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|N. Carter
|14
|3
|3
|5/12
|1/4
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|H. Wright
|9
|7
|4
|3/8
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Q. Green
|5
|6
|3
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|J. McDaniels
|5
|9
|4
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|2
|5
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bey
|4
|2
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Hardy
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Timmins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Roberts
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Penn-Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tsohonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|33
|16
|22/53
|5/18
|7/14
|14
|200
|7
|11
|15
|10
|23
