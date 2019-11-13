Carvacho scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Omaha 80-65
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho had 21 points and 19 rebounds as Colorado State beat Nebraska Omaha 80-65 on Wednesday night.
Adam Thistlewood had 19 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (2-1). Kendle Moore added 16 points. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists for the home team.
Marlon Ruffin had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-2). JT Gibson added 15 points. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points and six assists.
Colorado State plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday.
|28.5
|Min. Per Game
|28.5
|10.5
|Pts. Per Game
|10.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|62.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|60.0
|Three Point %
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|+ 2
|Marlon Ruffin made layup
|14.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Marlon Ruffin
|22.0
|+ 1
|Marlon Ruffin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Marlon Ruffin made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Shooting foul on Kyle Lukasiewicz
|42.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|49.0
|Personal foul on Ayo Akinwole
|49.0
|Bad pass turnover on Marlon Ruffin, stolen by David Roddy
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin
|1:01
|Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|80
|Field Goals
|23-65 (35.4%)
|29-61 (47.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-27 (40.7%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|43
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|26
|32
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|22
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 2-2
|72.0 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Colorado State 2-1
|64.5 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|8.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|M. Ruffin G
|3.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|30.8 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|10.5 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Ruffin G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|21 PTS
|19 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.4
|FG%
|47.5
|
|
|40.7
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibson
|15
|3
|3
|5/13
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Akinwole
|10
|3
|6
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Pile
|6
|8
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|22
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Z. Thornhill
|4
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|W. Tut
|3
|5
|1
|1/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ruffin
|19
|8
|0
|6/12
|4/6
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|K. Robinson
|5
|4
|1
|1/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Hughes
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Luedtke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Brusseau
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Frickenstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|36
|12
|23/65
|11/27
|8/9
|22
|200
|2
|3
|10
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|21
|19
|5
|10/20
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|7
|12
|A. Thistlewood
|19
|7
|1
|5/11
|5/8
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|K. Moore
|16
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|5/7
|3
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Stevens
|11
|2
|5
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|K. Martin
|7
|5
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|17
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|H. Edwards
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Tonje
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|K. Lukasiewicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|41
|18
|29/61
|10/22
|12/19
|15
|200
|4
|4
|9
|9
|32
