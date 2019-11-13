NEBOM
COLOST

No Text

Carvacho scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Omaha 80-65

  • AP
  • Nov 13, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho had 21 points and 19 rebounds as Colorado State beat Nebraska Omaha 80-65 on Wednesday night.

Adam Thistlewood had 19 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (2-1). Kendle Moore added 16 points. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points and five assists for the home team.

Marlon Ruffin had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (2-2). JT Gibson added 15 points. Ayo Akinwole had 10 points and six assists.

Colorado State plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha matches up against Dayton on the road on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Akinwole
N. Carvacho
28.5 Min. Per Game 28.5
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
62.5 Field Goal % 50.0
60.0 Three Point %
75.0 Free Throw % 57.1
+ 2 Marlon Ruffin made layup 14.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Marlon Ruffin 22.0
+ 1 Marlon Ruffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Marlon Ruffin made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Kyle Lukasiewicz 42.0
+ 1 Isaiah Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Isaiah Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Ayo Akinwole 49.0
  Bad pass turnover on Marlon Ruffin, stolen by David Roddy 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin 1:01
  Kendle Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 65 80
Field Goals 23-65 (35.4%) 29-61 (47.5%)
3-Pointers 11-27 (40.7%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 8-9 (88.9%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 26 32
Team 1 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 2 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
M. Ruffin G
19 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
21 PTS, 19 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 2-2 333265
home team logo Colorado State 2-1 354580
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 2-2 72.0 PPG 44.7 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Colorado State 2-1 64.5 PPG 35.5 RPG 8.5 APG
Key Players
23
M. Ruffin G 3.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.0 APG 30.8 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 10.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
M. Ruffin G 19 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 21 PTS 19 REB 5 AST
35.4 FG% 47.5
40.7 3PT FG% 45.5
88.9 FT% 63.2
Nebraska Omaha
Starters
J. Gibson
A. Akinwole
M. Pile
Z. Thornhill
W. Tut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gibson 15 3 3 5/13 3/6 2/2 3 34 1 0 2 1 2
A. Akinwole 10 3 6 4/7 2/3 0/0 3 34 0 0 1 0 3
M. Pile 6 8 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 4 22 0 1 3 3 5
Z. Thornhill 4 3 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 4 29 0 0 0 2 1
W. Tut 3 5 1 1/8 1/3 0/0 3 26 0 2 1 0 5
Starters
J. Gibson
A. Akinwole
M. Pile
Z. Thornhill
W. Tut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gibson 15 3 3 5/13 3/6 2/2 3 34 1 0 2 1 2
A. Akinwole 10 3 6 4/7 2/3 0/0 3 34 0 0 1 0 3
M. Pile 6 8 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 4 22 0 1 3 3 5
Z. Thornhill 4 3 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 4 29 0 0 0 2 1
W. Tut 3 5 1 1/8 1/3 0/0 3 26 0 2 1 0 5
Bench
M. Ruffin
K. Robinson
D. Hughes
K. Luedtke
N. Brusseau
H. Miller
M. Smith
L. Robinson
G. Frickenstein
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ruffin 19 8 0 6/12 4/6 3/3 3 23 1 0 2 2 6
K. Robinson 5 4 1 1/9 1/4 2/2 1 21 0 0 1 1 3
D. Hughes 3 2 0 1/4 0/1 1/1 1 9 0 0 0 1 1
K. Luedtke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Brusseau 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Frickenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 36 12 23/65 11/27 8/9 22 200 2 3 10 10 26
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
A. Thistlewood
K. Moore
I. Stevens
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 21 19 5 10/20 0/0 1/4 3 32 0 0 3 7 12
A. Thistlewood 19 7 1 5/11 5/8 4/4 3 33 0 0 0 2 5
K. Moore 16 2 0 4/6 3/5 5/7 3 26 1 0 1 0 2
I. Stevens 11 2 5 4/7 1/3 2/2 1 31 0 1 2 0 2
K. Martin 7 5 4 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 29 2 0 1 0 5
Starters
N. Carvacho
A. Thistlewood
K. Moore
I. Stevens
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 21 19 5 10/20 0/0 1/4 3 32 0 0 3 7 12
A. Thistlewood 19 7 1 5/11 5/8 4/4 3 33 0 0 0 2 5
K. Moore 16 2 0 4/6 3/5 5/7 3 26 1 0 1 0 2
I. Stevens 11 2 5 4/7 1/3 2/2 1 31 0 1 2 0 2
K. Martin 7 5 4 3/8 1/4 0/0 2 29 2 0 1 0 5
Bench
D. Roddy
H. Edwards
J. Tonje
D. Thomas
K. Lukasiewicz
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 4 4 1 2/5 0/1 0/2 0 17 1 2 1 0 4
H. Edwards 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tonje 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thomas 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 1 0 1
K. Lukasiewicz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 41 18 29/61 10/22 12/19 15 200 4 4 9 9 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores