Doughty’s 33 leads No. 22 Auburn’s 116-70 rout of CSUN
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Samir Doughty and No. 22 Auburn started clobbering Cal State Northridge much closer to the first shot than the last one.
Doughty scored a career-high 33 points, J'Von McCormick had a school-record 16 assists and the Tigers jumped up big early on their way to a 116-70 rout of the Matadors (0-4) on Friday night.
The Tigers (4-0), who needed a basket in the final seconds to beat South Alabama on Tuesday night, scored the first 11 points and led 66-38 at halftime.
''We overwhelmed our opponent, which we hadn't been able to do yet,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said.
It was the most points Auburn had scored since getting 119 against Winthrop on Nov. 24, 2017.
Doughty made his first five 3-pointers and scored 22 by halftime against the Matadors.
''Getting off to a good start was big on our plan today,'' he said. ''We wanted to get off to a good start and just be aggressive.''
The senior guard finished 10-of-15 shooting and made 6 of 8 3s. He also had eight rebounds. Doughty's previous career best was 23 points against Duquesne when he was a freshman at VCU.
Terrell Gomez led Cal State Northridge with 23 points and made five 3-pointers. He was coming off a career-best 33-point game against Pepperdine.
''I know they had a tough game the other night at South Alabama, so they came out ready and anxious and excited to play,'' CSUN coach Mark Gottfried said. ''We would have probably struggled anyway but we're a little short-handed.''
Reigning Big West player of the year Lamine Diane has been ruled ineligible this semester by the NCAA, pending an appeal.
McCormick had assists on five of Auburn's first nine baskets and kept setting up scores from there, while committing only one turnover. Freshman Isaac Okoro, who hit the game-winner with 2.9 seconds left against South Alabama, scored 17.
Danjel Purifoy had 16 points and Austin Wiley added 10 points and nine rebounds for Auburn.
Brendan Harrick scored 17 and also made five 3s for CSUN. Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jared Pearre had 10.
CSUN newcomer Miles Brookins, a La Salle transfer who flew to Alabama Thursday night after the NCAA granted him a waiver, tore his left ACL in the second half, Gottfried said.
''It's just heartbreaking for him,'' the coach said.
BIG PICTURE
CSUN: Fell to 0-6 against Southeastern Conference opponents. Were outrebounded 52-33.
Auburn: Has won 16 of its last 17 games dating back to last season's Final Four run. Started 4-0 for the second straight season, something that hadn't happened in 20 years. Hit 17 of 35 3-pointers.
GOTTFRIED'S RETURN
Gottfried is very familiar with the Tigers and with former Auburn and NBA star Charles Barkley. He led rival Alabama's program for 11 seasons, a tenure that ended with the 2008-09 season. Barkley spoke to the Matadors in the locker room after the game.
''He gave them a great message about education and listening to coaches,'' Gottfried said. ''I've known him so long and it's just great that he came to talk to them.''
TECHNICALLY SPEAKING
CSUN's Harkless and Pearl both drew technical fouls. Harkless was whistled for flopping late in the first half and Pearl drew the whistle early in the second half.
UP NEXT
CSUN visits Richmond on Sunday.
Auburn hosts Colgate on Monday night, its fifth game in 13 days.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|55.0
|45.5
|Three Point %
|44.4
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|88.0
|Defensive rebound by Preston Cook
|2.0
|Lance Coleman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Elijah Harkless
|15.0
|Lance Coleman II missed jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Northridge
|37.0
|Preston Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Elijah Harkless made layup, assist by Brendan Harrick
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Brendan Harrick
|59.0
|Lior Berman missed jump shot
|1:01
|+ 1
|Brendan Harrick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Brendan Harrick made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|116
|Field Goals
|26-76 (34.2%)
|42-74 (56.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|17-35 (48.6%)
|Free Throws
|7-10 (70.0%)
|15-16 (93.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|52
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|19
|40
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|16
|27
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|3
|11
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Northridge 0-4
|73.0 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|22 Auburn 4-0
|76.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Gomez G
|22.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.7 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
10
|S. Doughty G
|13.7 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Gomez G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|S. Doughty G
|33 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.2
|FG%
|56.8
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|48.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|93.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|23
|1
|2
|8/23
|5/11
|2/2
|0
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Pearre
|10
|9
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|L. Coleman II
|3
|1
|0
|1/11
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Brown II
|0
|3
|7
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|F. Ndumanya
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|23
|1
|2
|8/23
|5/11
|2/2
|0
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Pearre
|10
|9
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|L. Coleman II
|3
|1
|0
|1/11
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Brown II
|0
|3
|7
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|F. Ndumanya
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harrick
|17
|3
|2
|5/10
|5/9
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Harkless
|11
|6
|2
|5/9
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|22
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|M. Ou
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M. Brookins
|2
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Artest III
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|11
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|M. Kaba-Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Diane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skapintsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|28
|16
|26/76
|11/29
|7/10
|14
|200
|7
|3
|14
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Doughty
|33
|8
|3
|10/15
|6/8
|7/7
|0
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|I. Okoro
|17
|5
|0
|8/12
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|D. Purifoy
|16
|3
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wiley
|10
|9
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|18
|0
|2
|4
|0
|9
|J. McCormick
|2
|4
|16
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Doughty
|33
|8
|3
|10/15
|6/8
|7/7
|0
|24
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|I. Okoro
|17
|5
|0
|8/12
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|D. Purifoy
|16
|3
|3
|6/10
|4/7
|0/1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wiley
|10
|9
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|18
|0
|2
|4
|0
|9
|J. McCormick
|2
|4
|16
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. McLemore
|10
|5
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|4
|0
|3
|2
|D. Cambridge
|10
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|8
|3
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Flanigan
|7
|3
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Jones
|3
|6
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|13
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|W. Macoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Parker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Cook
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Berman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|116
|51
|27
|42/74
|17/35
|15/16
|15
|200
|8
|11
|11
|11
|40
