No. 8 Gonzaga cruises by Texas A&M for 79-49 victory

  • AP
  • Nov 15, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and No. 8 Gonzaga routed Texas A&M 79-49 on Friday night.

Filip Petrusev added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs (4-0) overcome a slow start. Drew Timme had 11 points.

Gilder also had seven rebounds in his return to Texas A&M. He transferred last summer after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy and hired Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech. Gilder sat out last season following the discovery of a blood clot in his arm.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (2-1) with 14 points.

---

Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
S. Flagg
1 G
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
64.0 Field Goal % 51.9
100.0 Three Point % 25.0
58.3 Free Throw % 50.0
  Turnover on Jonathan Aku 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Texas A&amp;M 4.0
  Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Pavel Zakharov 4.0
+ 3 Will Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Lang 44.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 44.0
  Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws 44.0
  Personal foul on Martynas Arlauskas 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell 42.0
  Will Graves missed jump shot, blocked by Quenton Jackson 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Pavel Zakharov 1:10
Team Stats
Points 79 49
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 17-56 (30.4%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 47 29
Offensive 15 8
Defensive 28 16
Team 4 5
Assists 20 5
Steals 14 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
R. Woolridge G
16 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
W. Mitchell G
14 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 4-0 403979
home team logo Texas A&M 2-1 193049
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 4-0 100.7 PPG 45.3 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 2-1 70.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
1
A. Gilder G 12.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.3 APG 41.9 FG%
11
W. Mitchell G 4.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 1.5 APG 25.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Gilder G 16 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
11
W. Mitchell G 14 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
49.2 FG% 30.4
36.8 3PT FG% 15.0
66.7 FT% 75.0
Gonzaga
Starters
R. Woolridge
A. Gilder
F. Petrusev
A. Watson
C. Kispert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Woolridge 16 7 2 7/10 2/2 0/2 1 33 4 0 2 1 6
A. Gilder 16 7 2 4/11 3/7 5/6 3 33 0 1 1 3 4
F. Petrusev 14 10 3 6/12 0/1 2/2 4 28 0 0 3 4 6
A. Watson 8 2 3 3/6 0/0 2/2 3 27 2 0 1 0 2
C. Kispert 3 3 2 1/9 1/7 0/0 1 31 2 1 4 3 0
Bench
D. Timme
J. Ayayi
W. Graves
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
K. Tillie
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Timme 11 5 2 5/7 0/0 1/2 4 19 4 2 3 1 4
J. Ayayi 8 7 6 4/6 0/1 0/1 1 21 2 1 1 3 4
W. Graves 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lang 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
P. Zakharov 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1
M. Arlauskas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 43 20 31/63 7/19 10/15 18 202 14 6 15 15 28
Texas A&M
Starters
W. Mitchell
J. Chandler
A. Gordon
S. Flagg
J. Aku
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Mitchell 14 3 2 5/13 2/5 2/4 1 32 2 0 3 0 3
J. Chandler 7 1 0 1/5 1/2 4/4 3 19 2 0 4 0 1
A. Gordon 7 2 1 3/11 0/4 1/2 2 30 0 0 1 0 2
S. Flagg 6 3 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 1 2
J. Aku 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 1 1 1 2
Bench
J. Nebo
E. Miller
M. French
Y. Gultekin
Q. Jackson
T. Starks
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
C. McNeilly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nebo 11 5 0 3/4 0/0 5/6 3 25 0 2 2 3 2
E. Miller 4 6 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 27 3 0 0 3 3
M. French 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
Y. Gultekin 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 0
Q. Jackson 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 18 0 2 3 0 1
T. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McNeilly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 24 5 17/56 3/20 12/16 15 200 9 5 19 8 16
NCAA BB Scores