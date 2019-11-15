No. 8 Gonzaga cruises by Texas A&M for 79-49 victory
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and No. 8 Gonzaga routed Texas A&M 79-49 on Friday night.
Filip Petrusev added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs (4-0) overcome a slow start. Drew Timme had 11 points.
Gilder also had seven rebounds in his return to Texas A&M. He transferred last summer after the Aggies fired Billy Kennedy and hired Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech. Gilder sat out last season following the discovery of a blood clot in his arm.
Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (2-1) with 14 points.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|64.0
|Field Goal %
|51.9
|100.0
|Three Point %
|25.0
|58.3
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Turnover on Jonathan Aku
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Texas A&M
|4.0
|Quenton Jackson missed layup, blocked by Pavel Zakharov
|4.0
|+ 3
|Will Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Lang
|44.0
|Wendell Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Wendell Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Personal foul on Martynas Arlauskas
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell
|42.0
|Will Graves missed jump shot, blocked by Quenton Jackson
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Pavel Zakharov
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|49
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|17-56 (30.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|3-20 (15.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|47
|29
|Offensive
|15
|8
|Defensive
|28
|16
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|20
|5
|Steals
|14
|9
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|19
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Gilder G
|12.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
11
|W. Mitchell G
|4.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|25.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Gilder G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|W. Mitchell G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|30.4
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|15.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Woolridge
|16
|7
|2
|7/10
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|33
|4
|0
|2
|1
|6
|A. Gilder
|16
|7
|2
|4/11
|3/7
|5/6
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|F. Petrusev
|14
|10
|3
|6/12
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|A. Watson
|8
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Kispert
|3
|3
|2
|1/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|31
|2
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Timme
|11
|5
|2
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|19
|4
|2
|3
|1
|4
|J. Ayayi
|8
|7
|6
|4/6
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|W. Graves
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Lang
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Zakharov
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Arlauskas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Tillie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ballo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ravet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|43
|20
|31/63
|7/19
|10/15
|18
|202
|14
|6
|15
|15
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Mitchell
|14
|3
|2
|5/13
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Chandler
|7
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|19
|2
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Gordon
|7
|2
|1
|3/11
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Flagg
|6
|3
|2
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Aku
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|11
|5
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|25
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|E. Miller
|4
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|M. French
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Y. Gultekin
|0
|0
|0
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Q. Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|T. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McNeilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|49
|24
|5
|17/56
|3/20
|12/16
|15
|200
|9
|5
|19
|8
|16
