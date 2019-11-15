ORAL
Garza scores 30, Iowa defeats Oral Roberts 87-74

  • Nov 15, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points and Jack Nunge broke out of his scoring drought to start the season as Iowa defeated Oral Roberts 87-74.

Garza, whose scored 25 on three difference occasions, had 18 points in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 55-40 halftime lead.

Nunge, who took a redshirt season last year, finished with 14 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds, matching Garza. Nunge, a starter in the first three games, had just two points in the Hawkeyes' first two games and had missed all five of his field-goal attempts. He started this game by missing a layup on Iowa's opening possession, then responded by hitting four of his next six shots.

Iowa (2-1) led by as much as 21 points in the second half before Oral Roberts (1-3) rallied to get to within 82-74 with 1:34 to play. But a layup by Joe Wieskamp and a 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon provided the final margin.

Wieskamp and Bohannon each had 11 points and Connor McCaffery added 10 points and seven assists.

Max Abmas had 25 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Oral Roberts.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes bounced back from Monday's 93-78 loss to DePaul. They have games with North Florida and Cal Poly in the next week to get ready for a stretch that includes games against Texas Tech and either Creighton or San Diego State in Las Vegas, a game at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a road game against Michigan and a home game against Minnesota to open the Big Ten season, a road game against Iowa State and a neutral-court game against Cincinnati in Chicago.

EJECTED

Oral Roberts guard R.J. Fuqua was called for a flagrant-2 foul in the second half and was ejected from the game.

UP NEXT

Oral Roberts returns home after a two-game road trip to face Rogers State on Tuesday.

The Hawkeyes get a home game against North Florida on Thursday.

Key Players
D. Burns
L. Garza
25.5 Min. Per Game 25.5
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
0.5 Ast. Per Game 0.5
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
44.9 Field Goal % 54.5
11.1 Three Point % 50.0
81.3 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Luka Garza 5.0
  Kevin Obanor missed jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Jordan Bohannon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Jack Nunge 51.0
  Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Jack Nunge 1:17
+ 2 Max Abmas made jump shot 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 1:40
  Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:42
  Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp 1:57
  Deondre Burns missed jump shot 1:59
Team Stats
Points 74 87
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 32-68 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 15-26 (57.7%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 7 15
Defensive 24 25
Team 3 4
Assists 12 21
Steals 3 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
3
M. Abmas G
25 PTS
55
L. Garza C
30 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Oral Roberts 1-3 403474
home team logo Iowa 2-1 553287
Team Stats
away team logo Oral Roberts 1-3 79.0 PPG 49.3 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Iowa 2-1 82.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
3
M. Abmas G 15.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.3 APG 30.4 FG%
55
L. Garza C 17.0 PPG 10.0 RPG 0.5 APG 48.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Abmas G 25 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
55
L. Garza C 30 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 47.1
34.8 3PT FG% 33.3
83.3 FT% 57.7
Oral Roberts
Starters
M. Abmas
E. Nzekwesi
D. Burns
K. Obanor
R. Fuqua
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Abmas 25 0 0 9/16 4/10 3/3 1 26 1 0 1 0 0
E. Nzekwesi 14 8 0 6/12 1/1 1/1 2 22 0 1 0 1 7
D. Burns 8 5 4 2/8 0/1 4/4 3 33 0 0 4 0 5
K. Obanor 8 9 0 3/11 1/4 1/2 1 28 0 0 2 5 4
R. Fuqua 6 1 5 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 30 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
T. Lazenby
S. Kearns
E. Lufile
F. Lacis
A. Saunders
D. Weaver
C. Jurgens
D. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lazenby 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 0 2
S. Kearns 5 1 2 2/6 1/5 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 1
E. Lufile 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 17 0 0 2 1 2
F. Lacis 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
A. Saunders 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jurgens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 31 12 28/65 8/23 10/12 21 200 3 1 12 7 24
Iowa
Starters
L. Garza
J. Nunge
J. Wieskamp
C. McCaffery
C. Fredrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 30 10 1 12/19 2/4 4/8 1 30 2 1 2 6 4
J. Nunge 14 10 2 6/13 2/5 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 3 7
J. Wieskamp 11 6 3 3/7 0/1 5/8 2 30 0 1 1 2 4
C. McCaffery 10 3 7 3/6 0/2 4/5 3 28 2 0 1 0 3
C. Fredrick 6 5 3 2/7 1/4 1/1 2 23 0 1 1 3 2
Bench
J. Bohannon
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
C. Pemsl
B. Evelyn
R. Till
A. Ash
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bohannon 11 1 2 4/8 3/7 0/0 3 23 1 0 0 0 1
R. Kriener 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 0 13 0 0 1 1 2
J. Toussaint 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
C. Pemsl 1 1 1 0/3 0/0 1/3 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
B. Evelyn 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 40 21 32/68 8/24 15/26 17 200 5 3 8 15 25
