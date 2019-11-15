Garza scores 30, Iowa defeats Oral Roberts 87-74
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points and Jack Nunge broke out of his scoring drought to start the season as Iowa defeated Oral Roberts 87-74.
Garza, whose scored 25 on three difference occasions, had 18 points in the first half as the Hawkeyes built a 55-40 halftime lead.
Nunge, who took a redshirt season last year, finished with 14 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds, matching Garza. Nunge, a starter in the first three games, had just two points in the Hawkeyes' first two games and had missed all five of his field-goal attempts. He started this game by missing a layup on Iowa's opening possession, then responded by hitting four of his next six shots.
Iowa (2-1) led by as much as 21 points in the second half before Oral Roberts (1-3) rallied to get to within 82-74 with 1:34 to play. But a layup by Joe Wieskamp and a 3-pointer by Jordan Bohannon provided the final margin.
Wieskamp and Bohannon each had 11 points and Connor McCaffery added 10 points and seven assists.
Max Abmas had 25 points, 16 in the second half, to lead Oral Roberts.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes bounced back from Monday's 93-78 loss to DePaul. They have games with North Florida and Cal Poly in the next week to get ready for a stretch that includes games against Texas Tech and either Creighton or San Diego State in Las Vegas, a game at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, a road game against Michigan and a home game against Minnesota to open the Big Ten season, a road game against Iowa State and a neutral-court game against Cincinnati in Chicago.
EJECTED
Oral Roberts guard R.J. Fuqua was called for a flagrant-2 foul in the second half and was ejected from the game.
UP NEXT
Oral Roberts returns home after a two-game road trip to face Rogers State on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes get a home game against North Florida on Thursday.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|25.5
|Min. Per Game
|25.5
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|0.5
|Ast. Per Game
|0.5
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|54.5
|11.1
|Three Point %
|50.0
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|5.0
|Kevin Obanor missed jump shot
|7.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Bohannon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Jack Nunge
|51.0
|Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|+ 2
|Joe Wieskamp made jump shot, assist by Jack Nunge
|1:17
|+ 2
|Max Abmas made jump shot
|1:32
|Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|1:40
|Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:42
|Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|1:57
|Deondre Burns missed jump shot
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|87
|Field Goals
|28-65 (43.1%)
|32-68 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|44
|Offensive
|7
|15
|Defensive
|24
|25
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|12
|21
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 1-3
|79.0 PPG
|49.3 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Iowa 2-1
|82.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|43.1
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|57.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Abmas
|25
|0
|0
|9/16
|4/10
|3/3
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Nzekwesi
|14
|8
|0
|6/12
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|D. Burns
|8
|5
|4
|2/8
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|K. Obanor
|8
|9
|0
|3/11
|1/4
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|R. Fuqua
|6
|1
|5
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|30
|10
|1
|12/19
|2/4
|4/8
|1
|30
|2
|1
|2
|6
|4
|J. Nunge
|14
|10
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|J. Wieskamp
|11
|6
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|5/8
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. McCaffery
|10
|3
|7
|3/6
|0/2
|4/5
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Fredrick
|6
|5
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bohannon
|11
|1
|2
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Kriener
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Toussaint
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Pemsl
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Evelyn
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Till
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaffery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Vanderloo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|40
|21
|32/68
|8/24
|15/26
|17
|200
|5
|3
|8
|15
|25
