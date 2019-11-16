Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Jay Huff showed flashes of what he can do offensively for No. 9 Virginia last year.
This season, with increased opportunities, he's turning into one of the Cavaliers' top offensive weapons.
''Points, if they come, they come, and if they don't and we still get the win, it doesn't really matter to me,'' Huff said.
Huff and Mamadi Diakite each scored 13 points Saturday and Virginia beat Columbia 60-42.
''I was very impressed with the presence he had on the court,'' Lions coach Jim Engles said. ''I thought they used him well on ball screens and he just had a really good presence. He didn't get sped up. It was very obvious to see that he knew what the next action was. He's a really talented kid.''
Huff did some scoring with a baby hook he worked on during the offseason. He made his only 3-point attempt and caught a pass from Kihei Clark for a reverse alley-oop dunk. He also grabbed six rebounds and blocked five shots in just under 20 minutes of action.
''He definitely makes my job a little bit easier,'' said Clark, the team's point guard. ''He can also space the floor and shoot the three, so that makes it hard on defenders for sure.''
Clark added 10 points and five assists for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.
Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season.
''It was an unbelievable environment for our kids to experience,'' Engles said.
The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.
BIG PICTURE
Columbia: The Lions fell to 10-32 in their history against teams in the ACC, and 0-2 this season. They lost 65-63 at Wake Forest on Nov. 10. Columbia's last victory against an ACC school came on Dec. 27, 1969, when the Lions beat Wake Forest 101-78.
Virginia: The Cavaliers came into the game having allowed 34 points to each of their first two opponents, and the Lions were right on that schedule when they finished the first half with 17 points. Caffaro, a 7-footer, had three points, two fouls and two turnovers in seven minutes.
UP NEXT
Columbia: Stays on the road, facing St. John's on Wednesday night.
Virginia: Hosts Vermont on Tuesday night.
---
Follow Hank on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hankkurzjr
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|38:42
|Randy Brumant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Chase Coleman
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|40.0
|Maka Ellis missed jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Maka Ellis
|1:05
|Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 1
|Maka Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Maka Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann
|1:15
|+ 2
|Chase Coleman made jump shot
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|60
|Field Goals
|16-56 (28.6%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|5-15 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|42
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|28.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Smith
|16
|3
|2
|6/14
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|R. Brumant
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|I. Nweke
|7
|9
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|J. Killingsworth
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Bibbs
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Smith
|16
|3
|2
|6/14
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|R. Brumant
|9
|4
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4
|I. Nweke
|7
|9
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|J. Killingsworth
|2
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Bibbs
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Ellis
|6
|2
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Smoyer
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|L. Bolster
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Shockley-Okeke
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|J. Forrest
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Klores
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Stefanini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Milstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Turner III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Onuama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Shannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|32
|7
|16/56
|6/21
|4/6
|13
|200
|4
|4
|13
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|K. Clark
|10
|3
|5
|4/9
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Key
|9
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|T. Woldetensae
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K. Stattmann
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|K. Clark
|10
|3
|5
|4/9
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Key
|9
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|T. Woldetensae
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K. Stattmann
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|13
|6
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|5
|1
|4
|2
|F. Caffaro
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Coleman
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Morsell
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McKoy
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Palumbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|37
|10
|24/59
|5/15
|7/14
|9
|200
|8
|9
|9
|11
|26
-
SACHRT
BING63
67
2nd 4:30
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA44
37
2nd 15:18
-
20WASH
TENN41
50
2nd 11:24
-
RICE
UCSB43
64
2nd 11:35
-
DEL
LAFAY53
45
2nd 15:40
-
MNTNA
ARK26
38
2nd 13:18
-
BRE
NCASHV1
15
1st 14:19
-
UMES
MOREHD7
9
1st 15:45 ESP+
-
MONST
NCGRN7
10
1st 12:41
-
LATECH
CREIGH15
24
1st 11:59 FS2
-
MCNSE
NMEX17
7
1st 15:06
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA0
0149 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
KENTST
WRIGHT0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STETSON
IPFW0
0149 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
SFTRPA0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
CUSE0
0128.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
BUCK
CAN0
0145 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
JACKST
SMU0
0134 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
MANH0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DAVID0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MARIST
FORD0
0116 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0139 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
NALAB0
0149 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC0
0131 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
STBON
RUT0
0126.5 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
ILLCHI
BRAD0
0135 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
WOFF
BUTLER0
0135 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FS2
-
ARKPB
GC0
0136 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
TROY
IND0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
SILL0
0132 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
BRSCIA
MURYST0
0
8:30pm
-
PEPPER
ABIL0
0147 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
OREGST
WYO0
0121.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
MAINE
PORT0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
25COLO0
0138 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
LOYMRY0
0135 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
CLS
CSFULL0
0
11:00pm
-
USC
NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm CBSSN