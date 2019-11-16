Nolley leads Virginia Tech past Lehigh, 79-53
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II is making up for lost time.
Nolley made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points Saturday, leading Virginia Tech to a 79-53 victory against Lehigh.
''I'm one of the most impactful freshmen in the country,'' he said, adding that being forced to sit out last season allowed him to get better. ''I got more knowledgeable, skill. I got in better shape, my mind (got) better. It prepared me for the moments I'm in now.''
Nolley started slowly, ''but in the second half I just started to let it come to me. I just started hitting shots and caught a streak and racked up some quick points.''
The Hokies' 4-0 start in their first year under coach Mike Young is their second 4-0 start in as many years. It seemed fitting, too, that they honored former coach Charlie Moir with a moment of silence before the game. Moir, who died Friday, won a school-record 213 games at Tech from 1976-87, and was the coach in 1981 and 1982, the last time Virginia Tech began two seasons in a row by winning their first four games.
P.J. Horne added 14 points and Hunter Cattoor had 11 for the Hokies. Freshman Tyrece Radford added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Jeameril Wilson and Jordan Cohen each scored 11 for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Lehigh trailed just 37-32 at halftime but managed just nine field goals and 21 points after the intermission.
Virginia Tech led 46-36 and used a 25-6 run to expand its lead to 71-42 with 5:50 remaining.
''We ended up turning the basketball over, which gave them easy opportunities and run-outs,'' Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. ''The momentum of the gym and the game just kind of changed with our lack of execution and being sloppy with the ball.''
BIG PICTURE
Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks committed 19 turnovers and Virginia Tech turned them into 26 points. Lehigh scored 16 points off the Hokies' 10 turnovers.
''They did a very good job of collapsing on the ball,'' Reed said. ''A lot of times our ball-handler was under duress - led to a lot of turnovers for us. But we also had some unforced turnovers, which ultimately kind of led to them being able to stretch the game.''
Virginia Tech: The Hokies made a season-high 14 3-pointers and have made at least 10 in three of their four games this season. Nolley was 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and is 15 for 32 for the season.
UP NEXT
Lehigh has a quick turnaround, playing Misericordia on Monday night at home.
The Hokies remain at home and play Delaware State on Wednesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Branden Johnson
|13.0
|David Roelke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 3
|Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor
|27.0
|Turnover on Evan Taylor
|46.0
|Offensive foul on Evan Taylor
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Andrei Arion
|52.0
|Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Ed Porter made layup
|1:18
|Offensive rebound by Ed Porter
|1:23
|Jakob Alamudun missed jump shot, blocked by Branden Johnson
|1:25
|+ 3
|Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|79
|Field Goals
|21-53 (39.6%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|14-37 (37.8%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|36
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|19
|23
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|10
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Lehigh 2-2
|72.0 PPG
|47.3 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Virginia Tech 4-0
|73.7 PPG
|44.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|J. Wilson F
|8.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
2
|L. Nolley II G
|21.3 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|48.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Wilson F
|11 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|L. Nolley II G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|37.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Porter
|6
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. Wilson
|5
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Alamudun
|5
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|D. Roelke
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Betlow
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Arion
|0
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Lieb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lynch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Vollmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|25
|14
|21/53
|7/22
|4/5
|9
|200
|5
|1
|18
|6
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|27
|5
|4
|10/19
|7/12
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|P. Horne
|14
|5
|0
|6/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|T. Radford
|8
|11
|2
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
|N. Alleyne
|5
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|4
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|27
|5
|4
|10/19
|7/12
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|P. Horne
|14
|5
|0
|6/8
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|T. Radford
|8
|11
|2
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|6
|5
|N. Alleyne
|5
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|3/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Bede
|4
|3
|6
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Cattoor
|11
|1
|2
|4/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Cone
|8
|1
|4
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Wilkins
|2
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|B. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ojiako
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|K. Aluma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|35
|19
|31/65
|14/37
|3/4
|8
|200
|8
|4
|10
|12
|23
-
SACHRT
BING63
67
2nd 4:30
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA48
37
2nd 13:41
-
20WASH
TENN45
53
2nd 10:40
-
RICE
UCSB50
68
2nd 9:50
-
DEL
LAFAY61
55
2nd 10:53
-
MNTNA
ARK33
40
2nd 11:28
-
BRE
NCASHV3
17
1st 12:32
-
UMES
MOREHD9
15
1st 12:35 ESP+
-
MONST
NCGRN10
12
1st 11:39
-
LATECH
CREIGH17
28
1st 9:44 FS2
-
MCNSE
NMEX17
7
1st 15:06
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
GEOCU
UMBC48
60
Final
-
CCTST
UMASS43
89
Final
-
CAMP
CIT87
73
Final
-
ODU
NEAST76
69
Final
-
NCOLO
NIOWA72
77
Final/OT
-
CORN
DEPAUL54
75
Final
-
MORGAN
GWASH68
64
Final
-
LEHIGH
VATECH53
79
Final
-
DART
JVILLE37
57
Final
-
STPETE
PROV47
68
Final
-
WAGNER
NJTECH69
88
Final
-
QUINN
MIAMI52
80
Final
-
CHIST
PURDUE49
93
Final
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO56
70
Final
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE70
65
Final
-
GORDC
HARTFD79
86
Final
-
BELMONT
BC100
85
Final
-
SAMHOU
CMICH77
84
Final
-
STJOES
LOYCHI68
85
Final
-
NWST
TULANE52
79
Final
-
SIUE
UIW57
55
Final
-
ALCORN
13MEMP56
102
Final
-
BUFF
HARV88
76
Final
-
TNMART
WICHST62
103
Final
-
WESTST
DENVER55
72
Final
-
PEAY
TULSA65
72
Final
-
TNTECH
APPST47
69
Final
-
UVM
STJOHN70
68
Final
-
PBA
FAU79
84
Final
-
NH
BU70
84
Final
-
MERMAK
MASLOW60
58
Final
-
MACUM
WINTHR59
103
Final
-
LIB
ECU77
57
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL48
96
Final
-
NICHST
23LSU65
75
Final
-
EMICH
NTEXAS56
51
Final
-
DREXEL
SFA0
0149 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm
-
KENTST
WRIGHT0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
STETSON
IPFW0
0149 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
SFTRPA0
0146.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
CUSE0
0128.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
BUCK
CAN0
0145 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
JACKST
SMU0
0134 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
MANH0
0134 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DAVID0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MARIST
FORD0
0116 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0139 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
NALAB0
0149 O/U
+3.5
7:30pm
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC0
0131 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm
-
STBON
RUT0
0126.5 O/U
-8.5
7:30pm
-
ILLCHI
BRAD0
0135 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
WOFF
BUTLER0
0135 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FS2
-
ARKPB
GC0
0136 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
TROY
IND0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
SILL0
0132 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
BRSCIA
MURYST0
0
8:30pm
-
PEPPER
ABIL0
0147 O/U
+6
8:30pm
-
OREGST
WYO0
0121.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
MAINE
PORT0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
25COLO0
0138 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
LOYMRY0
0135 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
CLS
CSFULL0
0
11:00pm
-
USC
NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm CBSSN