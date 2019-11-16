LEHIGH
VATECH

No Text

Nolley leads Virginia Tech past Lehigh, 79-53

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Redshirt freshman Landers Nolley II is making up for lost time.

Nolley made seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points Saturday, leading Virginia Tech to a 79-53 victory against Lehigh.

''I'm one of the most impactful freshmen in the country,'' he said, adding that being forced to sit out last season allowed him to get better. ''I got more knowledgeable, skill. I got in better shape, my mind (got) better. It prepared me for the moments I'm in now.''

Nolley started slowly, ''but in the second half I just started to let it come to me. I just started hitting shots and caught a streak and racked up some quick points.''

The Hokies' 4-0 start in their first year under coach Mike Young is their second 4-0 start in as many years. It seemed fitting, too, that they honored former coach Charlie Moir with a moment of silence before the game. Moir, who died Friday, won a school-record 213 games at Tech from 1976-87, and was the coach in 1981 and 1982, the last time Virginia Tech began two seasons in a row by winning their first four games.

P.J. Horne added 14 points and Hunter Cattoor had 11 for the Hokies. Freshman Tyrece Radford added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Jeameril Wilson and Jordan Cohen each scored 11 for the Mountain Hawks (2-2). Lehigh trailed just 37-32 at halftime but managed just nine field goals and 21 points after the intermission.

Virginia Tech led 46-36 and used a 25-6 run to expand its lead to 71-42 with 5:50 remaining.

''We ended up turning the basketball over, which gave them easy opportunities and run-outs,'' Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. ''The momentum of the gym and the game just kind of changed with our lack of execution and being sloppy with the ball.''

BIG PICTURE

Lehigh: The Mountain Hawks committed 19 turnovers and Virginia Tech turned them into 26 points. Lehigh scored 16 points off the Hokies' 10 turnovers.

''They did a very good job of collapsing on the ball,'' Reed said. ''A lot of times our ball-handler was under duress - led to a lot of turnovers for us. But we also had some unforced turnovers, which ultimately kind of led to them being able to stretch the game.''

Virginia Tech: The Hokies made a season-high 14 3-pointers and have made at least 10 in three of their four games this season. Nolley was 7 for 12 from beyond the arc and is 15 for 32 for the season.

UP NEXT

Lehigh has a quick turnaround, playing Misericordia on Monday night at home.

The Hokies remain at home and play Delaware State on Wednesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Branden Johnson 13.0
  David Roelke missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Cattoor 27.0
  Turnover on Evan Taylor 46.0
  Offensive foul on Evan Taylor 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Andrei Arion 52.0
  Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 2 Ed Porter made layup 1:18
  Offensive rebound by Ed Porter 1:23
  Jakob Alamudun missed jump shot, blocked by Branden Johnson 1:25
+ 3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
Team Stats
Points 53 79
Field Goals 21-53 (39.6%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 14-37 (37.8%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 36
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 19 23
Team 3 1
Assists 14 19
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 18 10
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
J. Cohen G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
2
L. Nolley II G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Lehigh 2-2 322153
home team logo Virginia Tech 4-0 374279
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Cassell Coliseum Blacksburg, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Lehigh 2-2 72.0 PPG 47.3 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Virginia Tech 4-0 73.7 PPG 44.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
1
J. Wilson F 8.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
2
L. Nolley II G 21.3 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.3 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
J. Wilson F 11 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
2
L. Nolley II G 27 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
39.6 FG% 47.7
31.8 3PT FG% 37.8
80.0 FT% 75.0
Lehigh
Starters
J. Cohen
J. Wilson
R. Fenton
E. Taylor
J. Karnik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 11 4 3 3/8 1/4 4/5 1 27 1 0 2 0 4
J. Wilson 11 5 2 5/8 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 5 2 3
R. Fenton 6 0 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 0
E. Taylor 5 2 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 24 0 1 4 0 2
J. Karnik 4 2 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
Starters
J. Cohen
J. Wilson
R. Fenton
E. Taylor
J. Karnik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 11 4 3 3/8 1/4 4/5 1 27 1 0 2 0 4
J. Wilson 11 5 2 5/8 1/3 0/0 2 21 1 0 5 2 3
R. Fenton 6 0 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 0 0
E. Taylor 5 2 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 24 0 1 4 0 2
J. Karnik 4 2 1 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
E. Porter
M. Wilson
J. Alamudun
D. Roelke
J. Betlow
A. Arion
J. Lieb
N. Lynch
S. Vollmer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Porter 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 2 1
M. Wilson 5 2 2 2/8 1/3 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Alamudun 5 4 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 18 2 0 2 2 2
D. Roelke 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Betlow 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 1
A. Arion 0 2 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 2
J. Lieb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lynch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Vollmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 25 14 21/53 7/22 4/5 9 200 5 1 18 6 19
Virginia Tech
Starters
L. Nolley II
P. Horne
T. Radford
N. Alleyne
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Nolley II 27 5 4 10/19 7/12 0/0 2 30 2 1 5 0 5
P. Horne 14 5 0 6/8 2/4 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 4 1
T. Radford 8 11 2 4/6 0/2 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 6 5
N. Alleyne 5 2 1 1/7 0/3 3/4 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
W. Bede 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 26 3 0 1 0 3
Starters
L. Nolley II
P. Horne
T. Radford
N. Alleyne
W. Bede
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Nolley II 27 5 4 10/19 7/12 0/0 2 30 2 1 5 0 5
P. Horne 14 5 0 6/8 2/4 0/0 1 25 0 0 2 4 1
T. Radford 8 11 2 4/6 0/2 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 6 5
N. Alleyne 5 2 1 1/7 0/3 3/4 0 21 0 0 0 0 2
W. Bede 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 26 3 0 1 0 3
Bench
H. Cattoor
J. Cone
I. Wilkins
B. Johnson
J. Ojiako
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
R. Payne
G. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cattoor 11 1 2 4/8 3/7 0/0 0 22 2 1 0 0 1
J. Cone 8 1 4 3/5 2/4 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1
I. Wilkins 2 4 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 0 4
B. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 1
J. Ojiako 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 2 0
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 35 19 31/65 14/37 3/4 8 200 8 4 10 12 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores