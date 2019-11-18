Haley gets double-double, WVU beats Northern Colorado 69-61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Derek Culver and Jermaine Haley rescued West Virginia from certain embarrassment after the Mountaineers let a big lead over Northern Colorado slip away.
Culver and Haley combined for all of West Virginia's points in a late 10-0 run that enabled the Mountaineers to pull away for a 69-61 victory over the Bears on Monday night.
West Virginia was headed for its second straight blowout win, but Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume hit 12 of his 18 points in the second half as the Bears took advantage of West Virginia's defensive lapses.
''We'll get up on teams big, and we'll start playing lazy and get comfortable,'' Haley said. ''That can't happen.''
Haley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Culver, who sat out the first half, added 13 points for the Mountaineers (3-0).
''I'm just staying aggressive wherever coach puts me.'' Haley said. ''I think if you rebound the ball at a high level then you're going to get easier shots.''
Northern Colorado (2-3) came from 17 points down and used a 12-0 run to tie the score at 54-54 on two free throws with 6:18 remaining by Kai Edwards, who finished with 12 points.
''I think the whole thing started in the first half where we got up, and then we got a little giddy with it and threw it around a little bit,'' said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. ''We didn't guard. We quit guarding the way we were guarding. We guarded pretty well for a while.
''When the score was tied, we guarded better again.''
The Bears never retook the lead. Culver then scored six points and Haley four during the key run.
West Virginia guard Taz Sherman said that when Culver gets into the game, ''you feel his presence. Offensively, defensively, you can just feel that Derek Culver is there.''
Huggins didn't specify why Culver didn't play until the second half.
''I decided not to play him.'' Huggins said. ''We're going to do (it) right. We're going to all be on the same page.''
BIG PICTURE
Northern Colorado: The outsized Bears held their own in the paint while relying heavily on the 3-point shot, making 8 of 30 (27%).
West Virginia: The Mountaineers shot 57% (16 of 28) from the floor in the first half but lost its shooting touch after the break (10 of 28). West Virginia used a smaller lineup against the Bears and still outrebounded them 42-24.
OFF OSCAR
West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe was held to four points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes after scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds Friday in a win at Pittsburgh.
MATTHEWS SCARE
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews appeared to hyperextend a knee going after a rebound in the first half. He got up gingerly, made a free throw, then went to the bench but returned in the second half. He said on Twitter after the game that he was fine.
''I'll be ready to go Friday,'' he said.
UP NEXT
Northern Colorado: Travels to Cancun, Mexico, to play Boston University next Tuesday.
West Virginia: Hosts Boston University on Friday night.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|26.0
|Min. Per Game
|26.0
|10.0
|Pts. Per Game
|10.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|29.2
|Field Goal %
|28.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|94.4
|Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|17.0
|Tre'Shon Smoots missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Bodie Hume
|30.0
|Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Matt Johnson
|30.0
|+ 2
|Bodie Hume made jump shot
|31.0
|+ 1
|Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Personal foul on Bodie Hume
|51.0
|Offensive rebound by Derek Culver
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|69
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|42
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|N. Colorado 2-3
|76.0 PPG
|42 RPG
|13.5 APG
|W. Virginia 3-0
|81.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|37.7
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hume
|18
|3
|1
|7/16
|3/9
|1/2
|4
|36
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|J. Radebaugh
|9
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|5/7
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0
|M. Johnson
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Jockuch
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. McCobb
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hume
|18
|3
|1
|7/16
|3/9
|1/2
|4
|36
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|J. Radebaugh
|9
|2
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|5/7
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|2
|0
|M. Johnson
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Jockuch
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. McCobb
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Edwards
|12
|9
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|32
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|T. Smoots
|6
|1
|6
|1/6
|1/5
|3/4
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Harris
|6
|3
|0
|2/8
|2/8
|0/0
|0
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Masten
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Bowie II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bergan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jabedo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grigsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nicholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|23
|12
|20/53
|8/30
|13/17
|20
|200
|8
|2
|12
|6
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Haley
|18
|12
|2
|7/10
|1/1
|3/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|4
|5
|7
|T. Sherman
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Matthews Jr.
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. McCabe
|4
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Tshiebwe
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Haley
|18
|12
|2
|7/10
|1/1
|3/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|4
|5
|7
|T. Sherman
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Matthews Jr.
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. McCabe
|4
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Tshiebwe
|4
|7
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|19
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Culver
|13
|5
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|7/8
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|L. Routt
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|B. Knapper
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. McBride
|4
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Harler
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. McNeil
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Macke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bridges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|36
|12
|26/54
|4/9
|13/19
|15
|200
|7
|2
|15
|12
|24
-
SUTAH
UCLA45
62
2nd 5:21 PACN
-
CHARSO
3MICHST46
94
Final
-
SMU
EVAN59
57
Final
-
CARVER
TROY57
84
Final
-
WMMARY
OKLA70
75
Final
-
PRESBY
ND53
63
Final
-
NCOLO
WVU61
69
Final
-
WILBER
SCST79
103
Final
-
MNMTH
PITT50
63
Final
-
TRNBPTST
UNF39
115
Final
-
HARTFD
OAK50
60
Final
-
SIENAH
CMICH58
115
Final
-
FDU
ARMY65
81
Final
-
USCUP
AKRON45
76
Final
-
MTSU
CSTCAR72
93
Final
-
LIU
DELST92
84
Final
-
BRYANT
NIAGARA73
62
Final
-
APPST
NCGRN41
55
Final
-
UTVALL
9UK74
82
Final
-
ECCL
STHRN55
121
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
MCNSE51
103
Final
-
HIGHPT
BELMONT51
90
Final
-
MSCD
LEHIGH68
87
Final
-
SIUE
SDAK56
71
Final
-
INDNW
EILL61
114
Final
-
HAWAII
ILL53
66
Final
-
CMPVLL
WKY66
109
Final
-
COLG
19AUBURN62
91
Final
-
JACKST
TEXST58
73
Final
-
WOFF
MIZZOU56
75
Final
-
LONGWD
NILL48
65
Final
-
BCN
UMKC38
111
Final
-
FISK
TNST65
99
Final
-
STETSON
10OHIOST51
86
Final
-
AF
TCU54
65
Final
-
UCIRV
23COLO53
69
Final
-
MONTT
MNTNA74
72
Final
-
TXSA
15UTAHST50
82
Final
-
PVAM
CAL50
54
Final
-
ABIL
UNLV58
72
Final