Haley gets double-double, WVU beats Northern Colorado 69-61

  • AP
  • Nov 18, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Derek Culver and Jermaine Haley rescued West Virginia from certain embarrassment after the Mountaineers let a big lead over Northern Colorado slip away.

Culver and Haley combined for all of West Virginia's points in a late 10-0 run that enabled the Mountaineers to pull away for a 69-61 victory over the Bears on Monday night.

West Virginia was headed for its second straight blowout win, but Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume hit 12 of his 18 points in the second half as the Bears took advantage of West Virginia's defensive lapses.

''We'll get up on teams big, and we'll start playing lazy and get comfortable,'' Haley said. ''That can't happen.''

Haley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Culver, who sat out the first half, added 13 points for the Mountaineers (3-0).

''I'm just staying aggressive wherever coach puts me.'' Haley said. ''I think if you rebound the ball at a high level then you're going to get easier shots.''

Northern Colorado (2-3) came from 17 points down and used a 12-0 run to tie the score at 54-54 on two free throws with 6:18 remaining by Kai Edwards, who finished with 12 points.

''I think the whole thing started in the first half where we got up, and then we got a little giddy with it and threw it around a little bit,'' said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins. ''We didn't guard. We quit guarding the way we were guarding. We guarded pretty well for a while.

''When the score was tied, we guarded better again.''

The Bears never retook the lead. Culver then scored six points and Haley four during the key run.

West Virginia guard Taz Sherman said that when Culver gets into the game, ''you feel his presence. Offensively, defensively, you can just feel that Derek Culver is there.''

Huggins didn't specify why Culver didn't play until the second half.

''I decided not to play him.'' Huggins said. ''We're going to do (it) right. We're going to all be on the same page.''

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: The outsized Bears held their own in the paint while relying heavily on the 3-point shot, making 8 of 30 (27%).

West Virginia: The Mountaineers shot 57% (16 of 28) from the floor in the first half but lost its shooting touch after the break (10 of 28). West Virginia used a smaller lineup against the Bears and still outrebounded them 42-24.

OFF OSCAR

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe was held to four points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes after scoring 20 points and grabbing 17 rebounds Friday in a win at Pittsburgh.

MATTHEWS SCARE

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews appeared to hyperextend a knee going after a rebound in the first half. He got up gingerly, made a free throw, then went to the bench but returned in the second half. He said on Twitter after the game that he was fine.

''I'll be ready to go Friday,'' he said.

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: Travels to Cancun, Mexico, to play Boston University next Tuesday.

West Virginia: Hosts Boston University on Friday night.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Radebaugh
D. Culver
1 F
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
10.0 Pts. Per Game 10.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
29.2 Field Goal % 28.6
0.0 Three Point %
76.9 Free Throw % 94.4
  Defensive rebound by West Virginia 17.0
  Tre'Shon Smoots missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Bodie Hume 30.0
  Jermaine Haley missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Jermaine Haley made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Matt Johnson 30.0
+ 2 Bodie Hume made jump shot 31.0
+ 1 Derek Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Derek Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Bodie Hume 51.0
  Offensive rebound by Derek Culver 51.0
Team Stats
Points 61 69
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 24 42
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 17 24
Team 1 6
Assists 12 12
Steals 8 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
B. Hume G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
10
J. Haley G
18 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo N. Colorado 2-3 303161
home team logo W. Virginia 3-0 402969
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo N. Colorado 2-3 76.0 PPG 42 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo W. Virginia 3-0 81.0 PPG 46 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
13
B. Hume G 17.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 45.7 FG%
10
J. Haley G 10.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.5 APG 77.8 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Hume G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
10
J. Haley G 18 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 48.1
26.7 3PT FG% 44.4
76.5 FT% 68.4
N. Colorado
Starters
B. Hume
J. Radebaugh
M. Johnson
K. Jockuch
R. McCobb
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hume 18 3 1 7/16 3/9 1/2 4 36 0 1 2 2 1
J. Radebaugh 9 2 1 2/8 0/3 5/7 4 32 1 1 5 2 0
M. Johnson 6 1 1 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 28 0 0 0 1 0
K. Jockuch 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 7 0 0 0 0 1
R. McCobb 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
K. Edwards
T. Smoots
T. Harris
S. Masten
G. Bowie II
C. Bergan
D. Jabedo
R. Grigsby
C. Nicholson
M. Little
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 12 9 1 5/5 0/0 2/2 2 32 4 0 0 0 9
T. Smoots 6 1 6 1/6 1/5 3/4 3 26 1 0 2 0 1
T. Harris 6 3 0 2/8 2/8 0/0 0 23 2 0 2 0 3
S. Masten 4 1 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
G. Bowie II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bergan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jabedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grigsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nicholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 23 12 20/53 8/30 13/17 20 200 8 2 12 6 17
W. Virginia
Starters
J. Haley
T. Sherman
E. Matthews Jr.
J. McCabe
O. Tshiebwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Haley 18 12 2 7/10 1/1 3/6 2 36 2 0 4 5 7
T. Sherman 8 1 0 3/5 2/2 0/0 2 26 2 0 2 0 1
E. Matthews Jr. 6 3 2 2/6 1/1 1/2 2 33 0 0 1 1 2
J. McCabe 4 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
O. Tshiebwe 4 7 0 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 19 1 0 4 3 4
Bench
D. Culver
L. Routt
B. Knapper
M. McBride
C. Harler
S. McNeil
G. Osabuohien
S. Macke
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Culver 13 5 1 3/8 0/0 7/8 3 11 0 1 1 3 2
L. Routt 4 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 9 1 1 2 0 1
B. Knapper 4 3 0 1/4 0/3 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
M. McBride 4 3 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 3
C. Harler 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 0
S. McNeil 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
G. Osabuohien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Macke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 36 12 26/54 4/9 13/19 15 200 7 2 15 12 24
