San Francisco goes to 5-0; beats CSU Bakersfield 100-70

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Charles Minland and Remu Raitanen each scored 19 points and San Francisco won its fifth straight game to start the season, beating CSU Bakersfield 100-70 on Tuesday night.

The Dons scored the first eight points of the game and led by 10 midway through the half, but the Roadrunners rallied, cutting the lead to four points, 24-20 with 6:51 left in the half.

Raitanen sparked an 11-2 run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to make it 35-22 and the Dons stretched it to 47-28 by intermission.

San Francisco hit 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%) and knocked down 19 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points, eight assists and four steals for San Francisco. Jordan Ratinho hit 3 of 5 from distance to add 13 points and Dzmitry Ryuny wad 3 of 4 and contributed 11.

Cameron Allen paced CSU Bakersfield (2-3) with 15 points, with Justin McCall adding 14.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Buckingham
J. Bouyea
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
48.9 Field Goal % 55.1
36.8 Three Point % 35.0
100.0 Free Throw % 78.6
  Lost ball turnover on Cam Allen, stolen by Remu Raitanen 4.0
+ 3 Trevante Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny 34.0
  Justin McCall missed jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by San Francisco 41.0
  Jack Schoemann missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 1 Trevante Anderson made free throw 58.0
+ 1 Trevante Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Shooting foul on Czar Perry 58.0
  Lost ball turnover on Darrin Person Jr., stolen by Trevante Anderson 1:01
+ 1 Trevante Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:20
Team Stats
Points 70 100
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 31-54 (57.4%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 19-24 (79.2%)
Total Rebounds 32 31
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 19 22
Team 4 5
Assists 3 20
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 21 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
3
C. Allen G
15 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
14
C. Minlend G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Cal-Baker. 2-3 284270
home team logo San Fran. 5-0 4753100
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal-Baker. 2-3 82.0 PPG 44.4 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo San Fran. 5-0 88.6 PPG 44.4 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
3
C. Allen G 11.8 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.4 APG 50.0 FG%
11
R. Raitanen F 8.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.8 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Allen G 15 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
11
R. Raitanen F 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
46.7 FG% 57.4
42.9 3PT FG% 76.0
73.3 FT% 79.2
Cal-Baker.
Bench
C. Perry
T. Moore
S. Stith
D. Person Jr.
J. Edler-Davis
J. Schoemann
R. Somerville
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Perry 12 3 2 5/10 0/0 2/2 5 22 0 0 0 0 3
T. Moore 10 6 0 4/10 2/3 0/0 2 21 0 2 2 2 4
S. Stith 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 22 1 0 3 2 2
D. Person Jr. 2 1 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 1 1 0
J. Edler-Davis 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 1 1 0 3
J. Schoemann 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Somerville - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 28 3 28/60 3/7 11/15 21 200 6 5 14 9 19
San Fran.
Bench
R. Raitanen
D. Ryuny
T. Anderson
K. Shabazz
J. Visser
D. Milstead
T. Jurkatamm
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 19 3 1 5/7 5/5 4/5 0 19 1 1 0 0 3
D. Ryuny 11 4 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 4
T. Anderson 8 0 1 1/3 1/1 5/6 2 12 1 0 2 0 0
K. Shabazz 8 2 3 3/9 2/4 0/0 0 19 2 0 3 1 1
J. Visser 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 0
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 26 20 31/54 19/25 19/24 12 200 8 3 11 4 22
NCAA BB Scores