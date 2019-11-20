San Francisco goes to 5-0; beats CSU Bakersfield 100-70
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Charles Minland and Remu Raitanen each scored 19 points and San Francisco won its fifth straight game to start the season, beating CSU Bakersfield 100-70 on Tuesday night.
The Dons scored the first eight points of the game and led by 10 midway through the half, but the Roadrunners rallied, cutting the lead to four points, 24-20 with 6:51 left in the half.
Raitanen sparked an 11-2 run by knocking down a pair of 3-pointers to make it 35-22 and the Dons stretched it to 47-28 by intermission.
San Francisco hit 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%) and knocked down 19 of 25 shots from beyond the arc.
Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points, eight assists and four steals for San Francisco. Jordan Ratinho hit 3 of 5 from distance to add 13 points and Dzmitry Ryuny wad 3 of 4 and contributed 11.
Cameron Allen paced CSU Bakersfield (2-3) with 15 points, with Justin McCall adding 14.
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|100
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|31-54 (57.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|19-24 (79.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|31
|Offensive
|9
|4
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|3
|20
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|21
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Cal-Baker. 2-3
|82.0 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|11.8 APG
|San Fran. 5-0
|88.6 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Allen G
|11.8 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|2.4 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
11
|R. Raitanen F
|8.8 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Allen G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|R. Raitanen F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|57.4
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|76.0
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|79.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Allen
|15
|2
|0
|6/9
|1/1
|2/3
|0
|22
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. McCall
|14
|4
|0
|6/9
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Buckingham
|8
|1
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Lee
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|R. Readus
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Perry
|12
|3
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Moore
|10
|6
|0
|4/10
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|S. Stith
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|D. Person Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Edler-Davis
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|J. Schoemann
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Somerville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|28
|3
|28/60
|3/7
|11/15
|21
|200
|6
|5
|14
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Minlend
|19
|2
|2
|7/9
|3/4
|2/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Bouyea
|17
|2
|8
|6/7
|1/1
|4/5
|0
|29
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Ratinho
|13
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|4/4
|0
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Lull
|5
|6
|2
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Kunen
|0
|7
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Raitanen
|19
|3
|1
|5/7
|5/5
|4/5
|0
|19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|D. Ryuny
|11
|4
|1
|4/5
|3/4
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Anderson
|8
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|5/6
|2
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Shabazz
|8
|2
|3
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Visser
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Milstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jurkatamm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bieker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hawthorne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nwabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|26
|20
|31/54
|19/25
|19/24
|12
|200
|8
|3
|11
|4
|22
