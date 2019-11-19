FURMAN
Shackelford, Alabama hand Furman first loss 81-73

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Reserve Jaden Shackelford scored 25 points and Alabama picked up its second victory of the season with an 81-73 win over Furman on Tuesday night.

Shackelford scored 14 points in the first half behind a hot shooting streak of three 3-pointers within minutes of each other.

Javian Davis scored the first basket of the night for the Crimson Tide (2-2), and Alabama maintained the lead for almost 16 minutes of the first half, heading into intermission with a 34-31 advantage.

The Paladins (4-1) started the second half on an 11-2 run behind eight points from Jordan Lyons. After only scoring two points in the first half, Lyons exploded offensively in the second half.

Lyons finished with 33 points, including six 3-pointers. He was 13 for 13 from the free-throw line.

With the game tied at 50, Alabama head coach Nate Oats picked up his second technical foul of the season. Lyons made both free throws for Furman.

Alabama responded by scoring the next eight points and never gave up the lead.

Kira Lewis, Alabama's season scoring leader, scored only two points in the first half and picked up his third foul with 18:03 left. However, his scoring came alive in the second half, and Lewis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Furman forward Clay Mounce, who leads the Paladins in scoring with 15.5 points per game had 10 points in the first half, but only scored one basket in the second half and finished with 13.

BIG PICTURE

Furman: Furman attempted a whopping 41 3-point field goals but connected on only 27% of those baskets leading to too many empty possessions for the Paladins.

Alabama: Earlier this week, Oats said Alabama needed to clean up their turnovers. The Tide still finished with 22 turnovers, a stat they will need to improve upon during their trip to the Bahamas next week.

UP NEXT

Furman: The Paladins look to rebound from their first lost and will host Columbia International Friday night.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide travel to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving break and will face North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis next Wednesday.

Key Players
C. Mounce
K. Lewis Jr.
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
56.3 Field Goal % 51.7
50.0 Three Point % 40.0
66.7 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Alabama 23.0
  Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson 32.0
  Jaden Shackelford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Slawson 32.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jalen Slawson, stolen by Jaden Shackelford 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Jalen Slawson 34.0
  Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones 36.0
+ 1 Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
Team Stats
Points 73 81
Field Goals 21-68 (30.9%) 27-53 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 11-41 (26.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 34 43
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 20 32
Team 3 7
Assists 12 11
Steals 12 7
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 11 21
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
23
J. Lyons G
33 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
5
J. Shackelford G
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Furman 4-1 314273
home team logo Alabama 2-2 344781
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Furman 4-1 82.8 PPG 34 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Alabama 2-2 79.0 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
23
J. Lyons G 13.8 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.8 APG 42.2 FG%
5
J. Shackelford G 12.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.7 APG 37.8 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Lyons G 33 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
5
J. Shackelford G 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
30.9 FG% 50.9
26.8 3PT FG% 33.3
76.9 FT% 74.1
Furman
Starters
J. Lyons
C. Mounce
N. Gurley
A. Hunter
J. Slawson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyons 33 0 4 7/21 6/16 13/13 4 38 2 0 4 0 0
C. Mounce 13 7 0 5/13 3/7 0/0 2 40 2 2 0 3 4
N. Gurley 7 4 0 2/9 0/2 3/5 4 31 2 2 5 1 3
A. Hunter 7 8 6 2/11 1/9 2/4 2 34 2 0 0 3 5
J. Slawson 4 7 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 2 3 4
Alabama
Starters
K. Lewis Jr.
J. Petty Jr.
J. Davis
H. Jones
A. Reese
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lewis Jr. 19 7 3 6/11 1/2 6/6 4 38 1 0 7 1 6
J. Petty Jr. 16 5 2 5/10 3/6 3/5 2 35 1 1 1 0 5
J. Davis 10 5 0 4/7 0/0 2/4 1 27 1 1 3 1 4
H. Jones 8 6 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 32 0 1 4 2 4
A. Reese 0 3 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 3
