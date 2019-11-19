Shackelford, Alabama hand Furman first loss 81-73
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Reserve Jaden Shackelford scored 25 points and Alabama picked up its second victory of the season with an 81-73 win over Furman on Tuesday night.
Shackelford scored 14 points in the first half behind a hot shooting streak of three 3-pointers within minutes of each other.
Javian Davis scored the first basket of the night for the Crimson Tide (2-2), and Alabama maintained the lead for almost 16 minutes of the first half, heading into intermission with a 34-31 advantage.
The Paladins (4-1) started the second half on an 11-2 run behind eight points from Jordan Lyons. After only scoring two points in the first half, Lyons exploded offensively in the second half.
Lyons finished with 33 points, including six 3-pointers. He was 13 for 13 from the free-throw line.
With the game tied at 50, Alabama head coach Nate Oats picked up his second technical foul of the season. Lyons made both free throws for Furman.
Alabama responded by scoring the next eight points and never gave up the lead.
Kira Lewis, Alabama's season scoring leader, scored only two points in the first half and picked up his third foul with 18:03 left. However, his scoring came alive in the second half, and Lewis finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Furman forward Clay Mounce, who leads the Paladins in scoring with 15.5 points per game had 10 points in the first half, but only scored one basket in the second half and finished with 13.
BIG PICTURE
Furman: Furman attempted a whopping 41 3-point field goals but connected on only 27% of those baskets leading to too many empty possessions for the Paladins.
Alabama: Earlier this week, Oats said Alabama needed to clean up their turnovers. The Tide still finished with 22 turnovers, a stat they will need to improve upon during their trip to the Bahamas next week.
UP NEXT
Furman: The Paladins look to rebound from their first lost and will host Columbia International Friday night.
Alabama: The Crimson Tide travel to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving break and will face North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis next Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|22.3
|Pts. Per Game
|22.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|56.3
|Field Goal %
|51.7
|50.0
|Three Point %
|40.0
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Alabama
|23.0
|Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|32.0
|Jaden Shackelford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Slawson
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jalen Slawson, stolen by Jaden Shackelford
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|34.0
|Jordan Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Herbert Jones
|36.0
|+ 1
|Jaden Shackelford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Jaden Shackelford made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|81
|Field Goals
|21-68 (30.9%)
|27-53 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-41 (26.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-26 (76.9%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|43
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|20
|32
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|21
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
23
|J. Lyons G
|13.8 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.8 APG
|42.2 FG%
|
5
|J. Shackelford G
|12.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|37.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Lyons G
|33 PTS
|0 REB
|4 AST
|J. Shackelford G
|25 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|30.9
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|26.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyons
|33
|0
|4
|7/21
|6/16
|13/13
|4
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|C. Mounce
|13
|7
|0
|5/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|N. Gurley
|7
|4
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|3/5
|4
|31
|2
|2
|5
|1
|3
|A. Hunter
|7
|8
|6
|2/11
|1/9
|2/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|J. Slawson
|4
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Lyons
|33
|0
|4
|7/21
|6/16
|13/13
|4
|38
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|C. Mounce
|13
|7
|0
|5/13
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|40
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|N. Gurley
|7
|4
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|3/5
|4
|31
|2
|2
|5
|1
|3
|A. Hunter
|7
|8
|6
|2/11
|1/9
|2/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|J. Slawson
|4
|7
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|7
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Clark
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Beeker
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Swanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kenney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|31
|12
|21/68
|11/41
|20/26
|20
|200
|12
|4
|11
|11
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|19
|7
|3
|6/11
|1/2
|6/6
|4
|38
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|J. Petty Jr.
|16
|5
|2
|5/10
|3/6
|3/5
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|10
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|27
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|H. Jones
|8
|6
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|A. Reese
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lewis Jr.
|19
|7
|3
|6/11
|1/2
|6/6
|4
|38
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|J. Petty Jr.
|16
|5
|2
|5/10
|3/6
|3/5
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Davis
|10
|5
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|27
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|H. Jones
|8
|6
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|4
|2
|4
|A. Reese
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Shackelford
|25
|5
|1
|7/12
|3/8
|8/10
|3
|32
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Forbes
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|G. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hawkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okauru
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|36
|11
|27/53
|7/21
|20/27
|20
|200
|7
|6
|21
|4
|32
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA53
101
2nd 1:07
-
COPPST
UOP43
45
2nd 7:11
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
2nd 0.0
-
UMES
STNFRD42
71
2nd 4:41
-
MAINE
25WASH16
32
1st 3:13 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final