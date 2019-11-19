Toppin scores 21 to carry Dayton over Omaha 93-68
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had 21 points and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Omaha 93-68 on Tuesday night.
Rodney Chatman added 13 points, Trey Landers 11 and Ibi Watson 11 for the Flyers (3-0).
JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3). KJ Robinson added 13 points and Matt Pile had eight rebounds.
The game was last tied at 10-all with 13:57 to play in the first half before the Flyers went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. The lead reached 22 points a few minutes later and Dayton led 43-25 at halftime. Dayton's largest lead was 93-66 in the final minute.
Dayton pushed the pace, scoring 23 fast break points to Omaha's eight. The Flyers also had a 26-8 advantage in points off turnovers.
Dayton plays Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Omaha plays at Washington State on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|63.2
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|58.3
|Three Point %
|20.0
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Marlon Ruffin missed jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin
|4.0
|Jhery Matos missed jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Darrius Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Darrius Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Shooting foul on Jhery Matos
|34.0
|+ 2
|Dwayne Cohill made layup
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Chase Johnson
|1:10
|Kyle Luedtke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Kyle Luedtke missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Shooting foul on Camron Greer
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|93
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|37-64 (57.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 2-3
|70.3 PPG
|43 RPG
|14.8 APG
|Dayton 3-0
|88.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|22.5 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|57.8
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibson
|21
|4
|3
|9/15
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Akinwole
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Pile
|8
|8
|2
|3/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Z. Thornhill
|5
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|W. Tut
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibson
|21
|4
|3
|9/15
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|A. Akinwole
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Pile
|8
|8
|2
|3/11
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|35
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Z. Thornhill
|5
|3
|2
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|W. Tut
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Robinson
|13
|1
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Hughes
|7
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|M. Ruffin
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Luedtke
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Brusseau
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Frickenstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|10
|27/59
|8/18
|6/11
|13
|200
|6
|1
|13
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|21
|6
|3
|8/11
|1/1
|4/6
|3
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2
|R. Mikesell
|16
|4
|2
|6/11
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|R. Chatman
|13
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Landers
|11
|5
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Crutcher
|7
|3
|7
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|21
|6
|3
|8/11
|1/1
|4/6
|3
|30
|1
|3
|1
|4
|2
|R. Mikesell
|16
|4
|2
|6/11
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|R. Chatman
|13
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/8
|2/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Landers
|11
|5
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Crutcher
|7
|3
|7
|3/9
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Watson
|11
|1
|0
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Johnson
|5
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|J. Matos
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cohill
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Greer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swerlein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Loughran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|93
|31
|21
|37/64
|10/27
|9/15
|11
|200
|6
|5
|10
|11
|20
-
COPPST
UOP53
57
2nd 2:33
-
UMES
STNFRD53
76
2nd 8.0
-
MAINE
25WASH18
36
1st 0.0 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN70
100
Final
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA54
101
Final