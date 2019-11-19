NEBOM
Toppin scores 21 to carry Dayton over Omaha 93-68

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin had 21 points and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Omaha 93-68 on Tuesday night.

Rodney Chatman added 13 points, Trey Landers 11 and Ibi Watson 11 for the Flyers (3-0).

JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks (2-3). KJ Robinson added 13 points and Matt Pile had eight rebounds.

The game was last tied at 10-all with 13:57 to play in the first half before the Flyers went on a 21-2 run for a 31-12 lead with 4:52 remaining. The lead reached 22 points a few minutes later and Dayton led 43-25 at halftime. Dayton's largest lead was 93-66 in the final minute.

Dayton pushed the pace, scoring 23 fast break points to Omaha's eight. The Flyers also had a 26-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Dayton plays Georgia in the Maui Invitational on Monday. Omaha plays at Washington State on Thursday.

