Balanced Iowa State cruises past Southern Miss 73-45

  • AP
  • Nov 19, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Despite some continued struggles from 3-point range, Iowa State had no trouble blowing past Southern Miss.

The stakes get much higher next week, starting in eight days against Michigan in the Bahamas.

Solomon Young scored 14 points, Prentiss Nixon added 13 and Iowa State thumped Southern Miss 73-45 on Tuesday for its second straight win.

Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points with nine assists and three steals for the Cyclones (3-1), who used a 15-2 run to close the first half as they pulled away.

But things won't be so easy at the upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. After facing the Wolverines, Iowa State will get either Alabama or North Carolina the following day, followed by an undetermined opponent next Friday.

''It was ugly games at times. It was a physical game at times. I'm proud of the way we closed the first half,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''Some things we've got to get better at from an offensive standpoint...it's early, we've got to continue to grow. We've got a great test ahead of us next week with Michigan and a host of really good teams.''

After a sluggish start, Iowa State held the Golden Eagles scoreless for nearly five minutes in building a 33-20 halftime lead. The Cyclones then reeled off 11 points in a row to make it a 60-34 game midway through the second half.

Iowa State once again struggled from beyond the arc though. After going just 3 of 25 in a win over Northern Illinois its last time out, Iowa State was 5 of 22 against the Eagles.

''I don't think they're bad looks,'' Haliburton said. ''We just shot the ball rough.''

George Conditt had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks off the bench for the Cyclones.

Boban Jacdonmi scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles (1-3). Southern Miss went 0 of 16 from the 3-point line and didn't shoot its first free throw until there was 2:47 left.

THE BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: First-year coach Jay Ladner substituted his entire starting five less than two minutes into the second half. That's not the move of a coach happy with his team.

Iowa State: The Cyclones' have shown the ability to get buckets inside and from mid-range though. Iowa State scored 28 points in the paint and was 18 of 30 on 2s. Iowa State also forced 16 turnovers. ''We're at our best when we're moving the basketball,'' Haliburton said. ''Consistency, we're not there where we need to be right now.''

THE NUMBERS

Iowa State's Rasir Bolton was just 2 of 8 from the field for eight points. But the Cyclones were plus-23 when he was on the floor, the best showing on the team. ...Iowa State was outrebounded on the offensive glass 13-7. ...Gabe Watson was 1 of 14 shooting for the Eagles. ...The Cyclones shot 22 of 30 from the line. ...Iowa State scored 17 points off of turnovers and didn't allow a fast-break point.

HE SAID IT

''It's game four. They'll fall,'' Nixon said about the team's struggles from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

The Eagles host William Carey on Sunday.

Iowa State plays Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Nov. 27

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Harper-Baker
T. Haliburton
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
59.4 Field Goal % 47.1
0.0 Three Point % 29.4
50.0 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 Jerrod Rigby made free throw 12.0
  Shooting foul on Nate Jenkins 12.0
+ 2 Jerrod Rigby made layup 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Clay Weatherspoon 17.0
  Carter Boothe missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Angel Smith made jump shot 40.0
+ 1 Carter Boothe made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Carter Boothe made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Shooting foul on Clay Weatherspoon 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on Jay Malone 1:18
  Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Angel Smith 1:40
Team Stats
Points 45 73
Field Goals 22-66 (33.3%) 23-52 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 0-16 (0.0%) 5-22 (22.7%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 23 31
Team 5 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 20 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
B. Jacdonmi F
10 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
33
S. Young F
14 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Southern Miss 1-3 202545
home team logo Iowa State 3-1 334073
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Southern Miss 1-3 74.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Iowa State 3-1 84.7 PPG 41 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
13
B. Jacdonmi F 19.0 PPG 8.7 RPG 0.0 APG 67.6 FG%
33
S. Young F 11.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.0 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
13
B. Jacdonmi F 10 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
33
S. Young F 14 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 44.2
0.0 3PT FG% 22.7
50.0 FT% 73.3
Iowa State
Starters
S. Young
P. Nixon
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Young 14 6 0 5/8 0/0 4/6 0 20 0 0 0 1 5
P. Nixon 13 3 1 5/11 2/6 1/2 1 29 1 0 2 0 3
T. Haliburton 12 1 9 3/4 1/2 5/6 2 30 3 0 1 0 1
R. Bolton 8 4 2 2/8 0/3 4/6 2 26 1 0 1 0 4
M. Jacobson 1 5 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 23 0 0 1 0 5
Starters
S. Young
P. Nixon
T. Haliburton
R. Bolton
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Young 14 6 0 5/8 0/0 4/6 0 20 0 0 0 1 5
P. Nixon 13 3 1 5/11 2/6 1/2 1 29 1 0 2 0 3
T. Haliburton 12 1 9 3/4 1/2 5/6 2 30 3 0 1 0 1
R. Bolton 8 4 2 2/8 0/3 4/6 2 26 1 0 1 0 4
M. Jacobson 1 5 0 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 23 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
C. Boothe
C. Grill
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
J. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Conditt IV 9 6 0 4/5 0/0 1/2 1 19 1 4 1 2 4
Z. Griffin 7 4 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 2 2
T. Jackson 3 2 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
T. Lewis 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 5 0 0 1 1 0
C. Boothe 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Grill 2 5 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 16 0 0 1 0 5
E. Steyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Schuster 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Jenkins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 16 23/52 5/22 22/30 10 199 6 4 9 6 31
NCAA BB Scores