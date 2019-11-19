Balanced Iowa State cruises past Southern Miss 73-45
AMES, Iowa (AP) Despite some continued struggles from 3-point range, Iowa State had no trouble blowing past Southern Miss.
The stakes get much higher next week, starting in eight days against Michigan in the Bahamas.
Solomon Young scored 14 points, Prentiss Nixon added 13 and Iowa State thumped Southern Miss 73-45 on Tuesday for its second straight win.
Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points with nine assists and three steals for the Cyclones (3-1), who used a 15-2 run to close the first half as they pulled away.
But things won't be so easy at the upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. After facing the Wolverines, Iowa State will get either Alabama or North Carolina the following day, followed by an undetermined opponent next Friday.
''It was ugly games at times. It was a physical game at times. I'm proud of the way we closed the first half,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''Some things we've got to get better at from an offensive standpoint...it's early, we've got to continue to grow. We've got a great test ahead of us next week with Michigan and a host of really good teams.''
After a sluggish start, Iowa State held the Golden Eagles scoreless for nearly five minutes in building a 33-20 halftime lead. The Cyclones then reeled off 11 points in a row to make it a 60-34 game midway through the second half.
Iowa State once again struggled from beyond the arc though. After going just 3 of 25 in a win over Northern Illinois its last time out, Iowa State was 5 of 22 against the Eagles.
''I don't think they're bad looks,'' Haliburton said. ''We just shot the ball rough.''
George Conditt had nine points, six rebounds and four blocks off the bench for the Cyclones.
Boban Jacdonmi scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles (1-3). Southern Miss went 0 of 16 from the 3-point line and didn't shoot its first free throw until there was 2:47 left.
THE BIG PICTURE
Southern Miss: First-year coach Jay Ladner substituted his entire starting five less than two minutes into the second half. That's not the move of a coach happy with his team.
Iowa State: The Cyclones' have shown the ability to get buckets inside and from mid-range though. Iowa State scored 28 points in the paint and was 18 of 30 on 2s. Iowa State also forced 16 turnovers. ''We're at our best when we're moving the basketball,'' Haliburton said. ''Consistency, we're not there where we need to be right now.''
THE NUMBERS
Iowa State's Rasir Bolton was just 2 of 8 from the field for eight points. But the Cyclones were plus-23 when he was on the floor, the best showing on the team. ...Iowa State was outrebounded on the offensive glass 13-7. ...Gabe Watson was 1 of 14 shooting for the Eagles. ...The Cyclones shot 22 of 30 from the line. ...Iowa State scored 17 points off of turnovers and didn't allow a fast-break point.
HE SAID IT
''It's game four. They'll fall,'' Nixon said about the team's struggles from beyond the arc.
UP NEXT
The Eagles host William Carey on Sunday.
Iowa State plays Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Nov. 27
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|10.7
|Ast. Per Game
|10.7
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|59.4
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|0.0
|Three Point %
|29.4
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 1
|Jerrod Rigby made free throw
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Nate Jenkins
|12.0
|+ 2
|Jerrod Rigby made layup
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Clay Weatherspoon
|17.0
|Carter Boothe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Angel Smith made jump shot
|40.0
|+ 1
|Carter Boothe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Carter Boothe made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Shooting foul on Clay Weatherspoon
|1:07
|Bad pass turnover on Jay Malone
|1:18
|Lost ball turnover on Terrence Lewis, stolen by Angel Smith
|1:40
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|73
|Field Goals
|22-66 (33.3%)
|23-52 (44.2%)
|3-Pointers
|0-16 (0.0%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|39
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|23
|31
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|9
|Fouls
|20
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Southern Miss 1-3
|74.0 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Iowa State 3-1
|84.7 PPG
|41 RPG
|21.3 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|B. Jacdonmi F
|19.0 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|0.0 APG
|67.6 FG%
|
33
|S. Young F
|11.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|53.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Jacdonmi F
|10 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|S. Young F
|14 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|44.2
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Jacdonmi
|10
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|L. Harper-Baker
|8
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|L. Draine
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Watson
|2
|3
|1
|1/14
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Konontsuk
|0
|6
|4
|0/6
|0/4
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Jacdonmi
|10
|8
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|L. Harper-Baker
|8
|4
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|L. Draine
|4
|0
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Watson
|2
|3
|1
|1/14
|0/6
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Konontsuk
|0
|6
|4
|0/6
|0/4
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Dean
|6
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Malone
|6
|0
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Rigby
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stevenson
|2
|6
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|A. Leslie
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|A. Smith
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Weatherspoon
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Muse Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McCoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Armstrong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|32
|12
|22/66
|0/16
|1/2
|20
|199
|4
|1
|14
|9
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|14
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|P. Nixon
|13
|3
|1
|5/11
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Haliburton
|12
|1
|9
|3/4
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|30
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Bolton
|8
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Jacobson
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|14
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|P. Nixon
|13
|3
|1
|5/11
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Haliburton
|12
|1
|9
|3/4
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|30
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Bolton
|8
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Jacobson
|1
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Conditt IV
|9
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|19
|1
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Z. Griffin
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Jackson
|3
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Lewis
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Boothe
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Grill
|2
|5
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|E. Steyer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Schuster
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Jenkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|37
|16
|23/52
|5/22
|22/30
|10
|199
|6
|4
|9
|6
|31
-
NTRDMNMR
SNCLRA40
75
2nd 9:11
-
COPPST
UOP27
38
2nd 12:02
-
CSBAK
SANFRAN55
80
2nd 6:29
-
UMES
STNFRD29
49
2nd 12:29
-
MAINE
25WASH9
15
1st 10:08 PACN
-
PURCLMT
CHIST77
89
Final
-
REGENT
MORGAN52
88
Final
-
BUCK
PSU70
98
Final
-
NCCU
YOUNG60
66
Final
-
BROWN
SACHRT63
84
Final
-
ALMA
WMICH56
102
Final
-
UMBC
LSU50
77
Final
-
POTSDAM
ALBANY52
78
Final
-
UVM
7UVA55
61
Final
-
MERMAK
PROV56
93
Final
-
DEL
SFTRPA79
64
Final
-
PENN
LAFAY75
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BRAD57
69
Final
-
NICHST
RI65
70
Final
-
NEBOM
DAYTON68
93
Final
-
ALC
EKY63
99
Final
-
NEVADA
DAVID71
91
Final
-
THOMCOL
DART59
108
Final
-
NH
CCTST77
63
Final
-
FIU
CLEVST107
61
Final
-
BU
SC78
70
Final
-
MERCER
GASOU88
98
Final
-
NCW
NCWILM53
113
Final
-
ALCORN
NCST64
87
Final
-
CHARLS
MRSHL76
66
Final
-
NAVY
LIB48
55
Final
-
LOYMD
GMASON61
65
Final
-
IPFW
KENTST68
75
Final
-
NEAST
HOLY101
44
Final
-
LACO
NWST60
67
Final
-
CIT
SEMO74
69
Final
-
MANH
SAMFORD57
70
Final
-
MVSU
LATECH43
76
Final
-
SEATTLE
MISS52
65
Final
-
USM
IOWAST45
73
Final
-
TEXSO
ARK51
82
Final
-
FURMAN
BAMA73
81
Final
-
NDAK
MILW70
79
Final
-
NALAB
SDAKST73
78
Final
-
ETNST
4KANSAS63
75
Final
-
SILL
MURYST66
79
Final
-
GWEBB
WICHST52
74
Final
-
NCAT
NTEXAS60
80
Final
-
ARKPB
KSTATE51
62
Final
-
RADFRD
NWEST67
56
Final
-
SPRINGH
SALAB72
98
Final
-
HOU
RICE97
89
Final
-
RSU
ORAL60
73
Final
-
TNMART
NIOWA67
87
Final
-
FAIR
6MD55
74
Final
-
WCBC
WEBER50
130
Final
-
MONST
GC56
69
Final
-
NMEX
UTEP63
66
Final
-
DTROIT
WYO49
76
Final
-
TXARL
8GONZAG66
72
Final
-
PEPPER
USC84
91
Final