Fields leads Arkansas St. over Colorado St. 80-78
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Caleb Fields had 22 points off the bench as Arkansas State narrowly beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night.
Marquis Eaton had 18 points for Arkansas State (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jerry Johnson Jr. added 15 points. Christian Willis had 13 points and six rebounds for the road team.
Nico Carvacho had 15 points and five boards for the Rams (3-2). David Roddy added 14 points and three blocks. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Arkansas State takes on Stephen F. Austin at home next Saturday. Colorado State faces New Mexico State on Monday.
---
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|11.5
|Reb. Per Game
|11.5
|36.1
|Field Goal %
|54.0
|40.9
|Three Point %
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|60.6
|+ 1
|Christian Willis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Christian Willis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Kris Martin
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian Willis
|5.0
|Nico Carvacho missed free throw
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Caleb Fields
|5.0
|+ 2
|Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens
|5.0
|+ 3
|Marquis Eaton made 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Jerry Johnson Jr.
|46.0
|+ 1
|Marquis Eaton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Lost ball turnover on Kendle Moore, stolen by Jerry Johnson Jr.
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|78
|Field Goals
|27-54 (50.0%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|13-20 (65.0%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|30
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|14
|21
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|26
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Arkansas State 5-1
|68.2 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Colorado State 3-2
|70.8 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|C. Fields G
|10.3 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|2.8 APG
|48.3 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|14.8 PPG
|11.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Fields G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|65.0
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Eaton
|18
|4
|1
|4/13
|3/5
|7/8
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Willis
|13
|6
|2
|5/5
|2/2
|1/2
|3
|28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|C. Kus
|8
|0
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|5
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|M. Brevard
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Matthews
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fields
|22
|5
|4
|7/14
|3/4
|5/5
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Johnson Jr.
|15
|0
|4
|6/9
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/4
|4
|19
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Scoggins
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Eggleston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Farrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Felts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|24
|14
|27/54
|13/20
|13/19
|26
|200
|7
|3
|10
|5
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|15
|5
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|5/8
|2
|32
|2
|2
|3
|2
|3
|I. Stevens
|11
|6
|8
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|K. Moore
|10
|3
|3
|4/8
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Thistlewood
|10
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Martin
|8
|2
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roddy
|14
|4
|2
|5/12
|0/4
|4/5
|2
|22
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|J. Tonje
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Thomas
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|H. Edwards
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|27
|21
|28/57
|5/19
|17/24
|16
|200
|4
|6
|9
|7
|20
