Fields leads Arkansas St. over Colorado St. 80-78

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Caleb Fields had 22 points off the bench as Arkansas State narrowly beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night.

Marquis Eaton had 18 points for Arkansas State (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jerry Johnson Jr. added 15 points. Christian Willis had 13 points and six rebounds for the road team.

Nico Carvacho had 15 points and five boards for the Rams (3-2). David Roddy added 14 points and three blocks. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Arkansas State takes on Stephen F. Austin at home next Saturday. Colorado State faces New Mexico State on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Eaton
N. Carvacho
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
36.1 Field Goal % 54.0
40.9 Three Point %
81.8 Free Throw % 60.6
+ 1 Christian Willis made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
  Christian Willis missed 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Kris Martin 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian Willis 5.0
  Nico Carvacho missed free throw 5.0
  Shooting foul on Caleb Fields 5.0
+ 2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Isaiah Stevens 5.0
+ 3 Marquis Eaton made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Marquis Eaton made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 80 78
Field Goals 27-54 (50.0%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 13-20 (65.0%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 30 30
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 19 20
Team 6 3
Assists 14 21
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 26 16
Technicals 1 0
C. Fields G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
N. Carvacho F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas State 5-1 334780
home team logo Colorado State 3-2 393978
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas State 5-1 68.2 PPG 35.2 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo Colorado State 3-2 70.8 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
0
C. Fields G 10.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.8 APG 48.3 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 14.8 PPG 11.5 RPG 2.0 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
C. Fields G 22 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 49.1
65.0 3PT FG% 26.3
68.4 FT% 70.8
Arkansas State
Starters
M. Eaton
C. Willis
C. Kus
M. Brevard
J. Matthews
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Eaton 18 4 1 4/13 3/5 7/8 1 35 0 0 1 0 4
C. Willis 13 6 2 5/5 2/2 1/2 3 28 0 1 1 2 4
C. Kus 8 0 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 5 16 1 0 2 0 0
M. Brevard 2 4 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 1 1 1 3
J. Matthews 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 5 14 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
C. Fields
J. Johnson Jr.
A. Jackson
J. Scoggins
K. Wilson
M. Eggleston
M. Farrington
A. Felts
J. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fields 22 5 4 7/14 3/4 5/5 2 37 2 0 1 1 4
J. Johnson Jr. 15 0 4 6/9 3/5 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 0
A. Jackson 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/4 4 19 1 1 1 0 1
J. Scoggins 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
K. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Eggleston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Felts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 24 14 27/54 13/20 13/19 26 200 7 3 10 5 19
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
I. Stevens
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
K. Martin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 15 5 3 5/8 0/0 5/8 2 32 2 2 3 2 3
I. Stevens 11 6 8 4/7 1/3 2/2 3 35 0 1 1 0 6
K. Moore 10 3 3 4/8 1/4 1/1 2 32 1 0 2 1 2
A. Thistlewood 10 1 3 3/7 2/4 2/3 1 31 0 0 0 0 1
K. Martin 8 2 1 3/7 1/3 1/2 1 24 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Roddy
J. Tonje
D. Thomas
H. Edwards
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 14 4 2 5/12 0/4 4/5 2 22 1 3 2 1 3
J. Tonje 6 2 0 2/4 0/1 2/3 1 7 0 0 1 1 1
D. Thomas 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 2 1
H. Edwards 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 27 21 28/57 5/19 17/24 16 200 4 6 9 7 20
