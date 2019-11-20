HIGHPT
STLOU

No Text

Jimerson carries Saint Louis past High Point 67-55

  • Nov 20, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Gibson Jimerson had 25 points as Saint Louis defeated High Point 67-55 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 19 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (4-1). Hasahn French added nine points and nine rebounds. Yuri Collins had seven assists for the hosts.

John-Michael Wright had 19 points for the Panthers (0-5), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to five games. Curtis Holland III added 19 points. Cliff Thomas Jr. had three blocks.

Saint Louis matches up against Belmont at home on Saturday. High Point looks for its first win against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Curtis Holland III made layup, assist by John-Michael Wright 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by John-Michael Wright 29.0
+ 1 Bryant Randleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
  Bryant Randleman missed 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Demarius Jacobs 35.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Louis 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Hasahn French 1:15
  John-Michael Wright missed jump shot 1:17
+ 1 Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
+ 1 Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Personal foul on Eric Coleman Jr. 1:24
Team Stats
Points 55 67
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 32
Offensive 7 9
Defensive 18 20
Team 4 3
Assists 13 16
Steals 7 9
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 16
Fouls 15 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Holland III G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
24
G. Jimerson G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo High Point 0-5 193655
home team logo Saint Louis 4-1 303767
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo High Point 0-5 50.3 PPG 36 RPG 7.8 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 4-1 79.5 PPG 43 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
1
Jo. Wright G 11.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.0 APG 36.7 FG%
24
G. Jimerson G 7.8 PPG 1.0 RPG 0.3 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
1
Jo. Wright G 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
24
G. Jimerson G 25 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
41.2 FG% 50.0
35.3 3PT FG% 31.8
58.3 FT% 50.0
High Point
Starters
C. Holland III
Jo. Wright
C. Sanchez
B. Randleman
E. Coleman Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Holland III 19 1 1 7/11 3/5 2/2 0 33 1 0 0 0 1
Jo. Wright 19 3 3 8/16 3/7 0/0 3 24 3 0 4 2 1
C. Sanchez 3 2 3 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 20 0 1 0 0 2
B. Randleman 1 3 1 0/3 0/0 1/2 0 16 0 0 3 1 2
E. Coleman Jr. 1 6 0 0/5 0/3 1/2 4 30 0 0 3 2 4
Bench
R. Peterson III
C. Thomas Jr.
Ja. Wright
D. Slay II
E. Izunabor
O. Smith
J. Hughes
C. Billups
R. Ayers
B. Quinlan-Huertas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Peterson III 7 3 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 25 0 0 2 0 3
C. Thomas Jr. 2 3 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 25 1 3 2 1 2
Ja. Wright 2 2 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 9 1 0 1 1 1
D. Slay II 1 2 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 14 1 0 2 0 2
E. Izunabor 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
O. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Billups - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ayers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Quinlan-Huertas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 25 13 21/51 6/17 7/12 15 200 7 4 17 7 18
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Goodwin
H. French
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
J. Bell Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Goodwin 19 8 2 8/11 1/3 2/2 2 29 2 0 4 2 6
H. French 9 9 3 4/8 0/0 1/4 2 33 0 2 3 3 6
Y. Collins 5 2 7 1/4 0/0 3/4 1 33 3 0 3 0 2
D. Jacobs 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 1 1 0 2
J. Bell Jr. 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 13 1 1 1 1 0
Bench
G. Jimerson
J. Perkins
T. Hargrove Jr.
J. Hightower
T. Weaver
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
M. Diarra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Jimerson 25 4 1 10/16 5/10 0/0 1 34 0 0 1 1 3
J. Perkins 4 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 3 12 1 1 3 1 0
T. Hargrove Jr. 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 2 0 0 1 0
J. Hightower 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 29 16 27/54 7/22 6/12 12 185 9 5 16 9 20
NCAA BB Scores