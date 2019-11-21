Ford scores 24 to lead Saint Mary’s over Fresno State 68-58
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 24 points and Saint Mary’s defeated Fresno State 68-58 on Wednesday night for the Gaels’ third straight win.
Ford was 8-of-15 shooting and made 6 of 7 free throws while Tanner Krebs added 14 points and Malik Fitts scored 13 for the Gaels (4-1), who shot 51 percent.
Jarred Hyder led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 20 points, shooting 8 of 10, including three 3-pointers. Nate Grimes added eight points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 43 percent.
Saint Mary’s scored 23 points off turnovers and had a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.
The Gaels led 33-27 at halftime and led by as many as 13 early in the second half.
Saint Mary’s now leads the series 20-18. The previous meeting between the programs that are 179 miles apart was in 2008.
Saint Mary's faces Lehigh at home on Saturday. Fresno State takes on Cal State Northridge on the road on Nov. 30.
---
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|6.0
|Pts. Per Game
|6.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|1.0
|Reb. Per Game
|1.0
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|22.7
|35.0
|Three Point %
|12.5
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
|19.0
|Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Matthias Tass made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
|35.0
|+ 3
|Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
|1:09
|Jordan Ford missed layup
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by Matthias Tass
|1:36
|Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|Offensive rebound by Fresno State
|1:46
|Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:48
|Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|58
|Field Goals
|26-51 (51.0%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|32
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|10
|4
|Steals
|9
|3
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|11
|Fouls
|12
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 4-1
|70.4 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Fresno State 2-3
|70.0 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|51.0
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Fotu
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Bowen
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ducas
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|24
|10
|26/51
|6/18
|10/12
|12
|200
|9
|2
|5
|7
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hyder
|20
|2
|0
|8/10
|3/5
|1/1
|2
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|N. Grimes
|8
|9
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5
|O. Robinson
|6
|4
|0
|2/9
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Agau
|5
|4
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|N. Blackwell
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lawrence
|7
|0
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Seeley
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Holland
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Hart
|2
|3
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Diouf
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|27
|4
|22/52
|9/23
|5/9
|10
|200
|3
|1
|11
|8
|19
-
CSTATE
MIAOH45
80
Final
-
CHATT
FSU53
89
Final
-
SIENA
YALE89
100
Final/3OT
-
URBN
WRIGHT51
88
Final
-
CHRDOM
VMI20
96
Final
-
BING
NJTECH77
75
Final
-
CLMB
STJOHN63
82
Final
-
DELST
VATECH64
100
Final
-
ALST
20TENN41
76
Final
-
PRINCE
IND54
79
Final
-
SFA
RUT57
69
Final
-
BRYANT
DREXEL74
86
Final
-
EWASH
BC68
72
Final
-
NKY
BALLST59
57
Final
-
GATECH
UGA78
82
Final
-
USCUP
2LVILLE50
76
Final
-
JMAD
ODU80
78
Final
-
RIDER
UMASS72
82
Final
-
WAGNER
STPETE81
77
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB73
67
Final
-
LETOURN
SAMHOU58
88
Final
-
FAU
FGC70
72
Final/OT
-
CORN
CUSE53
72
Final
-
PEAY
VANDY72
90
Final
-
SELOU
TULSA66
73
Final
-
BENUM
NAU56
93
Final
-
ARKLR
16MEMP58
68
Final
-
TROY
TEXAM52
56
Final
-
CRON
NIOWA66
88
Final
-
MOUNT
UAB51
58
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYCHI62
85
Final
-
MOREHD
MIZZOU52
70
Final
-
HIGHPT
STLOU55
67
Final
-
NORPARK
CHIST66
79
Final
-
ELON
5UNC61
75
Final
-
SACST
UCDAV61
51
Final
-
NILL
WILL86
81
Final
-
CIT
ILL57
85
Final
-
ARKST
COLOST80
78
Final
-
GRAM
SJST76
83
Final
-
UCSB
OREGST67
78
Final
-
BYU
BOISE68
72
Final/OT
-
TEXST
UNLV64
57
Final
-
PORT
PORTST82
75
Final
-
SDGST
USD66
49
Final
-
MARYCA
FRESNO68
58
Final