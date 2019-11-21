MARYCA
FRESNO

Ford scores 24 to lead Saint Mary’s over Fresno State 68-58

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 24 points and Saint Mary’s defeated Fresno State 68-58 on Wednesday night for the Gaels’ third straight win.

Ford was 8-of-15 shooting and made 6 of 7 free throws while Tanner Krebs added 14 points and Malik Fitts scored 13 for the Gaels (4-1), who shot 51 percent.

Jarred Hyder led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 20 points, shooting 8 of 10, including three 3-pointers. Nate Grimes added eight points and nine rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 43 percent.

Saint Mary’s scored 23 points off turnovers and had a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.

The Gaels led 33-27 at halftime and led by as many as 13 early in the second half.

Saint Mary’s now leads the series 20-18. The previous meeting between the programs that are 179 miles apart was in 2008.

Saint Mary's faces Lehigh at home on Saturday. Fresno State takes on Cal State Northridge on the road on Nov. 30.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Fitts
24 F
N. Blackwell
55 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
1.0 Reb. Per Game 1.0
41.1 Field Goal % 22.7
35.0 Three Point % 12.5
70.6 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 19.0
  Jarred Hyder missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Matthias Tass made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 35.0
+ 3 Jarred Hyder made 3-pt. jump shot 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder 1:09
  Jordan Ford missed layup 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Matthias Tass 1:36
  Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:38
  Offensive rebound by Fresno State 1:46
  Niven Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:48
  Offensive rebound by Nate Grimes 2:01
Team Stats
Points 68 58
Field Goals 26-51 (51.0%) 22-52 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 17 19
Team 4 5
Assists 10 4
Steals 9 3
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 11
Fouls 12 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Ford G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Hyder G
20 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Mary's 4-1 333568
home team logo Fresno State 2-3 273158
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Mary's 4-1 70.4 PPG 35.8 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Fresno State 2-3 70.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
3
J. Ford G 20.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.2 APG 51.3 FG%
3
J. Hyder G 17.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.0 APG 53.2 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Ford G 24 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
J. Hyder G 20 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
51.0 FG% 42.3
33.3 3PT FG% 39.1
83.3 FT% 55.6
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
T. Krebs
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 24 2 2 8/15 2/5 6/7 1 40 0 0 1 1 1
T. Krebs 14 6 1 5/11 2/5 2/2 1 33 3 2 0 3 3
M. Fitts 13 5 0 5/11 2/6 1/1 3 33 1 0 2 1 4
T. Kuhse 9 4 6 4/7 0/2 1/2 2 37 4 0 1 1 3
M. Tass 4 3 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 31 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Fotu
K. Bowen
L. Johnson
A. Ducas
A. Menzies
D. Sheets
J. Perry
E. Thomas
K. Zoriks
Q. Clinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Fotu 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
K. Bowen 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ducas 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 24 10 26/51 6/18 10/12 12 200 9 2 5 7 17
Fresno State
Starters
J. Hyder
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
A. Agau
N. Blackwell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hyder 20 2 0 8/10 3/5 1/1 2 28 0 0 5 1 1
N. Grimes 8 9 0 2/5 1/2 3/4 1 25 0 1 2 4 5
O. Robinson 6 4 0 2/9 2/3 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 1 3
A. Agau 5 4 0 2/5 0/2 1/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 4
N. Blackwell 3 1 2 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 31 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. Lawrence
C. Seeley
A. Holland
N. Hart
A. Diouf
N. Williams
L. Rojas
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lawrence 7 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/2 1 15 1 0 1 0 0
C. Seeley 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 1
A. Holland 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 1
N. Hart 2 3 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 1 2
A. Diouf 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 27 4 22/52 9/23 5/9 10 200 3 1 11 8 19
NCAA BB Scores