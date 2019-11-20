USCUP
No. 2 Louisville rallies past USC Upstate 76-50

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Ryan McMahon made consecutive 3-pointers and Dwayne Sutton and Darius Perry had one each during a second-half surge that rallied No. 2 Louisville past USC Upstate 76-50 Wednesday night.

Trailing the determined Spartans 43-40 with 14:07 remaining, Sutton's 3 tied it before McMahon added one after a huge block of Josh Aldrich's layup attempt. McMahon and Perry followed again from long range, and the Cardinals (5-0) turned up the intensity on both ends for a 24-5 burst.

Jordan Nwora had two 3s among his 28 points. The Cardinals finished 51% from the field and have shot above 50% in each game this season.

McMahon finished with 15 points on five 3-pointers, his last ones helping Louisville avoid a huge upset. The Cardinals were 9 of 21 from behind the arc.

Bryson Mozone's 14 points on four 3s led Upstate (1-5), which was 9 of 24 from long range.

BIG PICTURE

USC Upstate: The Spartans stayed close thanks to perimeter shooting and defense that forced the Cardinals into off-balance attempts. They just didn't have enough height to battle on the glass - Louisville took the rebound battle 40-22 - and were no match once the Cardinals found their shot and intensity.

Louisville: The Cardinals led for much of the game despite appearing out of sync at times. Their failure to contain Mozone nearly cost them, but they also started making 3s to thwart the upset. The returns of Malik Williams and David Johnson from injuries helped in a comeback they didn't expect.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The near-upset shouldn't cost Louisville much in the rankings.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate returns home Saturday to host Youngstown State, which Louisville beat 78-55 on Nov. 10.

Louisville hosts Akron on Sunday in the last of its five-game homestand.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by David Johnson 2.0
  Mysta Goodloe missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Josh Nickelberry 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Josh Nickelberry 18.0
  Thomas Booker missed jump shot 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Quinn Slazinski, stolen by Mykayle Carter 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Brandon Martin 45.0
  Lost ball turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Cartier Jernigan 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski 1:12
  Cartier Jernigan missed jump shot 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Martin 1:23
Team Stats
Points 50 76
Field Goals 16-49 (32.7%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 40
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 15 28
Team 3 1
Assists 8 22
Steals 7 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
B. Mozone G
14 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
28 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SC Upstate 1-5 282250
home team logo 2 Louisville 5-0 344276
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo SC Upstate 1-5 64.8 PPG 40 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 2 Louisville 5-0 85.8 PPG 38.5 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
5
B. Mozone G 9.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.8 APG 32.1 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 20.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.0 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
B. Mozone G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 28 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
32.7 FG% 50.9
37.5 3PT FG% 42.9
81.8 FT% 75.0
SC Upstate
Starters
E. Hammond
N. Zink
D. White
J. Aldrich
T. Bruner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hammond 9 0 2 2/9 1/4 4/4 3 30 1 0 3 0 0
N. Zink 7 5 0 1/3 0/0 5/7 1 36 0 0 1 2 3
D. White 5 3 5 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 35 1 0 3 0 3
J. Aldrich 5 6 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 0 1 5
T. Bruner 5 0 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
B. Mozone
T. Booker
B. Martin
C. Jernigan
M. Goodloe
M. Carter
A. Tate
K. Smith
J. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mozone 14 2 0 5/10 4/7 0/0 3 31 0 0 1 0 2
T. Booker 5 2 0 2/7 1/3 0/0 0 16 2 0 1 1 1
B. Martin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
C. Jernigan 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 1 0 0
M. Goodloe 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Carter 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
A. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 19 8 16/49 9/24 9/11 13 200 7 0 12 4 15
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 28 9 1 11/19 2/5 4/6 2 32 1 0 1 2 7
R. McMahon 15 0 2 5/8 5/8 0/0 1 30 1 0 4 0 0
D. Sutton 9 15 4 3/4 1/2 2/2 2 34 1 0 0 7 8
S. Enoch 6 6 0 2/8 0/2 2/2 2 25 0 1 2 2 4
D. Perry 3 1 9 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 31 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Johnson
S. Williamson
M. Williams
L. Kimble
A. Igiehon
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Johnson 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
S. Williamson 4 1 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
M. Williams 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 5 1 0 1 0 3
L. Kimble 2 0 5 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 0 0
A. Igiehon 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Slazinski 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. Nickelberry 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 39 22 29/57 9/21 9/12 11 200 6 1 11 11 28
