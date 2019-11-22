Wyoming tops Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in OT
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Hunter Thompson had 22 points as Wyoming topped Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in overtime on Thursday night.
A.J. Banks had 12 points for Wyoming (3-3). Trevon Taylor added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.
Kobe Julien had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-2). Cedric Russell added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Wyoming matches up against Colorado on Sunday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Detroit on Monday.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|25.0
|Three Point %
|21.1
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|76.7
|Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|2.0
|Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Kobe Julien
|8.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Trajan Wesley
|8.0
|+ 1
|Cedric Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Cedric Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|19.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|69
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-28 (46.4%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|39
|Offensive
|7
|2
|Defensive
|30
|33
|Team
|0
|4
|Assists
|4
|11
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|21
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|K. Julien F
|14.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|0.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|
10
|H. Thompson F
|8.2 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|32.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Julien F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|H. Thompson F
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|46.4
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Julien
|15
|7
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|4/7
|4
|36
|2
|1
|4
|1
|6
|C. Russell
|13
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|2/6
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Gueye
|11
|8
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|4/5
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|J. Johnson
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Wilson
|2
|9
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Julien
|15
|7
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|4/7
|4
|36
|2
|1
|4
|1
|6
|C. Russell
|13
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/6
|2/6
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Gueye
|11
|8
|1
|3/10
|1/4
|4/5
|5
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|J. Johnson
|8
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Wilson
|2
|9
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/2
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|8
|5
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|P. Hardy
|2
|0
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/1
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Wesley
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Aucoin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lafayette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lowery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cadwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Spenkuch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Temple
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|37
|4
|22/57
|4/23
|13/28
|21
|225
|8
|1
|15
|7
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Thompson
|22
|7
|0
|7/13
|4/9
|4/6
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|T. Taylor
|12
|2
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|34
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|A. Banks
|12
|3
|3
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|H. Maldonado
|11
|9
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|9/14
|4
|25
|3
|0
|4
|0
|9
|J. Hendricks
|5
|11
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Thompson
|22
|7
|0
|7/13
|4/9
|4/6
|3
|37
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|T. Taylor
|12
|2
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|34
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|A. Banks
|12
|3
|3
|5/7
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|H. Maldonado
|11
|9
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|9/14
|4
|25
|3
|0
|4
|0
|9
|J. Hendricks
|5
|11
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|3
|38
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Foster
|5
|2
|4
|2/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Milton III
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Mueller
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Marble II
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Fornstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Morman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gosar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|35
|11
|24/53
|7/28
|14/22
|22
|225
|6
|1
|15
|2
|33
