Wyoming tops Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in OT

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Hunter Thompson had 22 points as Wyoming topped Louisiana-Lafayette 69-61 in overtime on Thursday night.

A.J. Banks had 12 points for Wyoming (3-3). Trevon Taylor added 12 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

Kobe Julien had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-2). Cedric Russell added 13 points. Dou Gueye had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wyoming matches up against Colorado on Sunday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Detroit on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
M. Wilson
H. Maldonado
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
33.3 Field Goal % 47.7
25.0 Three Point % 21.1
40.0 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks 2.0
  Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Kobe Julien 8.0
  Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Trajan Wesley 8.0
+ 1 Cedric Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Cedric Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Shooting foul on A.J. Banks 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson 19.0
  Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 61 69
Field Goals 22-57 (38.6%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 4-23 (17.4%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-28 (46.4%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 39
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 30 33
Team 0 4
Assists 4 11
Steals 8 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
K. Julien F
15 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
10
H. Thompson F
22 PTS, 7 REB
12OTT
away team logo Louisiana 3-2 3321761
home team logo Wyoming 3-3 33211569
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo Louisiana 3-2 75.8 PPG 41.4 RPG 9.6 APG
home team logo Wyoming 3-3 57.8 PPG 34.7 RPG 8.5 APG
Key Players
4
K. Julien F 14.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.6 APG 45.3 FG%
10
H. Thompson F 8.2 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.8 APG 32.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
K. Julien F 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
10
H. Thompson F 22 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
38.6 FG% 45.3
17.4 3PT FG% 25.0
46.4 FT% 63.6
Louisiana
Starters
K. Julien
C. Russell
D. Gueye
J. Johnson
M. Wilson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Julien 15 7 0 5/11 1/4 4/7 4 36 2 1 4 1 6
C. Russell 13 3 1 5/12 1/6 2/6 1 40 2 0 0 0 3
D. Gueye 11 8 1 3/10 1/4 4/5 5 29 0 0 3 1 7
J. Johnson 8 4 0 3/6 1/3 1/2 2 38 0 0 4 0 4
M. Wilson 2 9 0 1/6 0/3 0/2 2 36 2 0 3 2 7
Bench
T. Smith
P. Hardy
T. Wesley
M. Aucoin
K. Lafayette
J. Lowery
D. Cadwell
C. Spenkuch
C. Temple
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Smith 8 5 0 3/5 0/0 2/4 2 18 1 0 0 3 2
P. Hardy 2 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/1 4 19 1 0 1 0 0
T. Wesley 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
M. Aucoin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lafayette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lowery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cadwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Spenkuch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 37 4 22/57 4/23 13/28 21 225 8 1 15 7 30
Wyoming
Starters
H. Thompson
T. Taylor
A. Banks
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Thompson 22 7 0 7/13 4/9 4/6 3 37 0 1 0 0 7
T. Taylor 12 2 0 6/9 0/1 0/0 5 34 1 0 5 1 1
A. Banks 12 3 3 5/7 1/2 1/2 4 38 1 0 3 0 3
H. Maldonado 11 9 4 1/3 0/1 9/14 4 25 3 0 4 0 9
J. Hendricks 5 11 0 2/9 1/7 0/0 3 38 0 0 1 1 10
Bench
K. Foster
G. Milton III
A. Mueller
K. Marble II
B. Porter
H. Fornstrom
T. Morman
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Foster 5 2 4 2/9 1/7 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 0 2
G. Milton III 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
A. Mueller 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 0
K. Marble II 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 35 11 24/53 7/28 14/22 22 225 6 1 15 2 33
