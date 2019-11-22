NMEX
NMEXST

No Text

Lyle lifts New Mexico past New Mexico St. 78-77

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) JaQuan Lyle scored 24 points, Carlton Bragg made two free throws with 43.9 seconds, and New Mexico held on to beat New Mexico State 78-77 on Thursday night.

Lyle made 9 of 14 from the field and Bragg finished with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and four steals. JJ Caldwell added nine points - all in the second half - and seven assists for the Lobos (5-1).

Trevelin Queen scored six points during a 12-4 run that gave New Mexico State a 75-73 lead with 2:22 left in the game when he capped the spurt with two free throws. Corey Manigualt answered with a dunk 13 seconds later and, after the Aggies missed a 3-point shot, Caldwell converted a three-point play to give New Mexico a one-point lead with 90 seconds to go. Terrell Brown made a driving layup before Bragg's foul shots put the Lobos in front for good.

The teams combined for four turnovers over the next 35 seconds before New Mexico State's Jabari Rice missed a clean look for 3 from the left corner. The Aggies fouled and Caldwell missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Shunn Buchanan missed a potential winner at the buzzer.

Queen had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (2-3). Rice added 13 points and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 12.

New Mexico takes on Auburn on Monday. New Mexico State matches up against Colorado State on Monday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Lyle
T. Queen
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
54.4 Field Goal % 38.2
43.8 Three Point % 35.3
81.6 Free Throw % 75.0
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 0.0
  Shunn Buchanan missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown 4.0
  JJ Caldwell missed free throw 4.0
  Personal foul on Ivan Aurrecoechea 4.0
  Defensive rebound by JJ Caldwell 4.0
  Jabari Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Shunn Buchanan 14.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ivan Aurrecoechea 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Makuach Maluach, stolen by Ivan Aurrecoechea 26.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ivan Aurrecoechea, stolen by Carlton Bragg Jr. 29.0
Team Stats
Points 78 77
Field Goals 28-52 (53.8%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 7-33 (21.2%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 17 22
Team 4 4
Assists 10 17
Steals 7 7
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Lyle G
24 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
21
T. Queen G
23 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 5-1 374178
home team logo New Mexico St. 2-3 393877
Pan American Center Las Cruces, NM
Pan American Center Las Cruces, NM
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 5-1 87.0 PPG 41.2 RPG 18.2 APG
home team logo New Mexico St. 2-3 68.5 PPG 37.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
5
J. Lyle G 19.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.2 APG 54.4 FG%
21
T. Queen G 18.0 PPG 6.2 RPG 3.0 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Lyle G 24 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
21
T. Queen G 23 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
53.8 FG% 43.8
26.7 3PT FG% 21.2
75.0 FT% 77.8
New Mexico
Starters
J. Lyle
C. Bragg Jr.
V. Jackson
J. Caldwell
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 24 0 2 9/14 2/5 4/5 3 38 3 0 5 0 0
C. Bragg Jr. 14 6 1 5/6 0/0 4/4 4 30 4 1 3 3 3
V. Jackson 9 7 0 2/8 1/4 4/6 0 26 0 0 1 1 6
J. Caldwell 9 3 7 3/4 0/0 3/5 0 37 0 0 1 0 3
M. Maluach 9 3 0 4/10 0/4 1/2 4 22 0 0 2 1 2
Starters
J. Lyle
C. Bragg Jr.
V. Jackson
J. Caldwell
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Lyle 24 0 2 9/14 2/5 4/5 3 38 3 0 5 0 0
C. Bragg Jr. 14 6 1 5/6 0/0 4/4 4 30 4 1 3 3 3
V. Jackson 9 7 0 2/8 1/4 4/6 0 26 0 0 1 1 6
J. Caldwell 9 3 7 3/4 0/0 3/5 0 37 0 0 1 0 3
M. Maluach 9 3 0 4/10 0/4 1/2 4 22 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
C. Manigault
Z. Martin
K. McGee
V. Hendrix
J. Arroyo
T. Percy
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manigault 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 3 3
Z. Martin 4 0 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 10 0 0 1 0 0
K. McGee 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 0
V. Hendrix - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 25 10 28/52 4/15 18/24 16 200 7 1 16 8 17
New Mexico St.
Starters
T. Queen
I. Aurrecoechea
T. Brown
C. Bobbitt
S. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Queen 23 9 4 8/19 4/10 3/4 0 39 1 0 2 4 5
I. Aurrecoechea 12 6 2 5/8 0/0 2/2 2 35 1 0 4 1 5
T. Brown 10 1 5 3/10 1/8 3/3 2 31 1 0 1 0 1
C. Bobbitt 8 6 0 3/7 1/4 1/2 4 21 1 0 3 3 3
S. Buchanan 2 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/1 4 18 1 0 1 1 1
Starters
T. Queen
I. Aurrecoechea
T. Brown
C. Bobbitt
S. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Queen 23 9 4 8/19 4/10 3/4 0 39 1 0 2 4 5
I. Aurrecoechea 12 6 2 5/8 0/0 2/2 2 35 1 0 4 1 5
T. Brown 10 1 5 3/10 1/8 3/3 2 31 1 0 1 0 1
C. Bobbitt 8 6 0 3/7 1/4 1/2 4 21 1 0 3 3 3
S. Buchanan 2 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/1 4 18 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
J. Rice
S. Williams
J. McCants
W. McNair
A. Harris
D. Joseph
R. Brown
E. Gilyard
C. Henry
T. Owens
R. Agee
J. Westbrook
W. Likayi
B. Rewalt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rice 13 3 1 4/7 0/3 5/6 2 21 1 0 1 1 2
S. Williams 5 2 1 2/7 1/6 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 0 2
J. McCants 4 4 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 11 1 0 0 1 3
W. McNair 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Agee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Likayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rewalt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 33 17 28/64 7/33 14/18 21 200 7 0 13 11 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores