Ewing wins big again at MSG, Hoyas knock off No. 22 Texas
NEW YORK (AP) Patrick Ewing walked onto the Madison Square Garden court waving his arms and exhorting the crowd to cheer louder.
Some chanted for the Hoyas.
But as the final seconds ticked off the clock, those booming chants turned to ones for the coach: ''Patrick Ewing! Patrick Ewing! Patrick Ewing!''
Maybe this win wasn't as big for Ewing as beating the Pacers or the Bulls in playoff games. For a few moments for the former New York Knicks great, the Garden was home again.
''It felt like back in my Knick days,'' Ewing said.
Mac McClung scored 19 points to help give Ewing another signature moment at Madison Square Garden, leading Georgetown to an 82-66 victory over No. 22 Texas on Thursday night.
The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had ''Let's go Hoyas!'' chants echoing throughout the arena. With his retired No. 33 New York Knicks jersey hanging in the rafters, Ewing helped orchestrate another wild one at his favorite arena.
''This is still my home. I still have a lot of fans here, still a lot of family here, still have a lot of supporters here, so it was a great night,'' Ewing said. ''And my team, these guys stepped up and got the job done.''
The Hoyas are trying to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2015 and an early win over a Top 25 team could give that resume a boost.
Ewing did his best to pump up the fans and the Hoyas.
The Hoyas made the charge to open the second half kept the pressure on to advance to the title game of the four-team tournament.
Ewing had beckoned Qudus Wahab up from the bench for a late first-half pep talk. Ewing had a few things to say to his 6-foot-11 freshman center and they ended the conversation with a fist bump.
Ewing's motivation eventually worked on his big man. Wahab had a thunderous dunk for a 54-52 lead and the active Hoyas defensive forced another turnover under Texas' basket. Ewing waved on the fast-break like a third base coach sending a runner home, and Terrell Allen scored to get the Garden fans up and going wild for the momentum shift. Ewing pumped his fist and the Hoyas were pushing for an upset
His 7-foot frame impossible to miss even from the cheap seats, Ewing took a few strides onto the court to rally the Garden one more time.
''I just wanted to let my team know we have a lot of support from Georgetown alumni here and we want them to stand up and do it again tomorrow,'' Ewing said.
That pose is a familiar sight around New York.
Ewing's image is plastered inside and out at the Garden where he forged a Hall of Fame career. The most popular photo in the arena in one with his arms outstretched and his back toward the camera from the May 22, 1994, Game 7 win over the Chicago Bulls in the conference semis. His game-worn jersey and sneakers are encased in glass on the concourse. There's photo of Ewing outside the Garden with his name in bold and the quote, ''I always will be a Knick. And I will always be a New Yorker.''
The Knicks tweeted a photo montage of Ewing with the Hoyas and Knicks and wrote, ''Pat comes full circle.''
New Yorkers and Georgetown fans haven't forgotten the big man: Ewing walked off the court hugging and high-fiving fans on his way to the locker room.
BIG PICTURE
Georgetown: Former Hoyas star Alonzo Mourning was at the game to watch them knock off a ranked team for the third time under Ewing. ... Jamorko Pickett scored 15 points and James Akinjo had 14 for the Hoyas.
Texas: The Longhorns are sure to fall out of the Top 25 and now have to win a consolation game to salvage something out of their trip to New York. Matt Coleman made all six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Longhorns (4-1). Texas lost with former Longhorn and injured Nets center Kevin Durant watching courtside. Former Longhorn and Nets center Jarrett Allen also rooted on Texas from a courtside seat.
Texas moved into the Top 25 this for the first time this season and for the first time since November 2018. Texas, though, shot only 37% from the floor and had 12 turnovers.
''They deserve a ton of credit, but for us, this is a really good game from the standpoint of having to look in the mirror and figure out who we need to be our best,'' coach Shaka Smart said. ''Honestly, we weren't that good in the second half.''
UP NEXT
The Hoyas play the winner of No. 1 Duke vs. Cal on Friday in the 2K Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project championship. Texas gets the loser of that game.
---
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|28.8
|Min. Per Game
|28.8
|12.3
|Pts. Per Game
|12.3
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|57.8
|Field Goal %
|33.9
|72.2
|Three Point %
|25.0
|88.2
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Georgetown
|0.0
|+ 1
|Gerald Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Gerald Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell
|30.0
|Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|30.0
|Offensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|34.0
|James Akinjo missed jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|1:00
|Gerald Liddell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|+ 2
|Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by James Akinjo
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|82
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|28-55 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|21-28 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|34
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|25
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 Texas 4-1
|69.0 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Georgetown 4-1
|81.8 PPG
|47.5 RPG
|15.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Coleman III G
|14.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|4.3 APG
|55.9 FG%
|
2
|M. McClung G
|12.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.8 APG
|36.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Coleman III G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|M. McClung G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|22
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|J. Febres
|9
|4
|2
|3/12
|3/12
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Liddell
|7
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Ramey
|6
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|22
|3
|2
|7/11
|6/6
|2/2
|4
|35
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|J. Febres
|9
|4
|2
|3/12
|3/12
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Liddell
|7
|3
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|28
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|C. Ramey
|6
|2
|5
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jones
|6
|1
|3
|2/11
|0/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Hamm Jr.
|6
|5
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|W. Baker
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|K. Jones
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|300
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Hepa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|27
|17
|23/61
|11/29
|9/10
|25
|495
|3
|1
|12
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|19
|3
|1
|7/14
|2/3
|3/5
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Pickett
|15
|5
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Akinjo
|14
|5
|6
|2/10
|0/3
|10/10
|0
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|O. Yurtseven
|10
|4
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|J. Mosely
|4
|7
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McClung
|19
|3
|1
|7/14
|2/3
|3/5
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Pickett
|15
|5
|1
|6/10
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|J. Akinjo
|14
|5
|6
|2/10
|0/3
|10/10
|0
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|O. Yurtseven
|10
|4
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|13
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|J. Mosely
|4
|7
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. LeBlanc
|9
|4
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|0/2
|1
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Q. Wahab
|9
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|22
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|T. Allen
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Alexander
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Muresan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ighoefe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Azinge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|32
|13
|28/55
|5/11
|21/28
|14
|200
|6
|6
|10
|11
|21
-
TNST
12TXTECH54
71
2nd 41.0
-
TOLEDO
ND50
45
2nd 5:23
-
LAMAR
UTVALL35
34
2nd 19:02
-
WISGB
WISC36
58
2nd 17:15 BTN
-
SDAKST
14ARIZ35
31
2nd 18:27 PACN
-
1DUKE
CAL38
21
1st 1:35 ESP2
-
WMMARY
STNFRD2
4
1st 16:49
-
LALAF
WYO33
33
1st 0.0
-
NMEX
NMEXST37
39
1st 0.0
-
BUFF
UCONN34
34
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
EMERSON
HARTFD63
78
Final
-
17NOVA
MTSU98
69
Final
-
MOST
MIAMI70
74
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ABIL58
90
Final
-
FLA
STJOES70
62
Final
-
MISSST
TULANE80
66
Final
-
LOYMRY
AF78
64
Final
-
OHIO
24BAYLOR53
76
Final
-
CONCORD
KENTST59
89
Final
-
STAND
NCASHV69
105
Final
-
LDYLAKE
ALCORN56
92
Final
-
DUQ
INDST74
71
Final
-
BLUE
NCCU44
68
Final
-
ALAM
CLEM51
87
Final
-
18XAVIER
TOWSON73
51
Final
-
MED
STFRAN58
122
Final
-
CHARLO
APPST55
64
Final
-
RED
UCRIV44
76
Final
-
WCAR
JVILLE96
94
Final/2OT
-
22TEXAS
GTOWN66
82
Final
-
UNF
IOWA68
83
Final
-
NEBOM
WASHST85
77
Final
-
WOFF
SFLA55
69
Final
-
REGENT
HAMP50
93
Final
-
CORT
COLG50
89
Final
-
YOUNG
AKRON60
82
Final
-
ARKPB
PITT41
66
Final
-
UTAH
CSTCAR57
79
Final
-
TNTECH
WINTHR61
58
Final
-
UMES
OKLA64
91
Final
-
HOW
MRSHL63
91
Final
-
LEHIGH
DRAKE58
74
Final
-
ROBERT
ILLCHI62
72
Final
-
UCIRV
TCU58
59
Final
-
CMICH
MINN57
82
Final
-
HOFSTRA
UCLA0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
11:00pm PACN