Mitchell scores 18 to lead SDSU to 81-64 win over LIU
SAN DIEGO (AP) Matt Mitchell scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half and had a hand in two sweet plays that helped San Diego State beat Long Island 81-64 Friday night to remain undefeated.
Jordan Schakel scored 15 and had three big 3-pointers in the second half for SDSU (5-0), while Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn scored 13 apiece. Flynn had 10 assists.
Tyrn Flowers scored 15 for LIU (1-4).
The Aztecs outscored LIU 18-10 in the final six minutes, with Mitchell, Flynn and Schakel leading the way.
The run started when Mitchell stole the ball and passed to Flynn, who found Wetzell for a reverse layup for a 65-54 lead.
Mitchell hit three shots down the stretch, Flynn had consecutive 3-pointers and Schakel hit the last of his three 3-pointers in the half and fourth overall.
Earlier in the second half, Flynn flashed through the key, took a pass from Mitchell on the baseline and dished to Wetzell for a slam dunk and a 54-44 lead.
It was the second game in double digits for Wetzell, a senior transfer from Vanderbilt. The big New Zealander was coming off career-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 66-49 win against San Diego on Wednesday night.
The Aztecs got three straight 3-point shots during an 11-0 run in the first half that gave them control. KJ Feagin, Schakel and Mitchell each connected from behind the arc and Aguek Arop then hit a long jumper for a 17-7 lead. SDSU's biggest lead was 28-15 after Joel Mensah hit a jumper with 8:53 before halftime.
SDSU led 38-32 at halftime.
Jashaun Agosto and Raiquan Clark each scored 10 points for LIU of the Northeast Conference.
BIG PICTURE
LIU: The Sharks were hurt by four early turnovers but briefly took the lead at 7-6 after Julian Batts hit a 3-pointer. They then quickly fell behind by double digits.
San Diego State: The Aztecs are 5-0 for the first time since 2014-15, when they went to the NCAA Tournament. They've played in the postseason only twice since then, in the NIT in 2016 and the NCAAs in 2018.
UP NEXT
LIU continues a long stretch away from home when it plays at Texas Tech on Sunday. It will then play in the Las Vegas Invitational.
San Diego State hosts Tennessee State on Monday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|14.0
|Pts. Per Game
|14.0
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|24.4
|Three Point %
|40.0
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|28.0
|Jashaun Agosto missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Jashaun Agosto missed 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Malachi Flynn
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|31.0
|+ 3
|Jermaine Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Flowers
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Flowers
|1:03
|Matt Mitchell missed jump shot
|1:05
|Lost ball turnover on Raiquan Clark, stolen by Matt Mitchell
|1:23
|+ 2
|Matt Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam
|1:48
|+ 2
|Jashaun Agosto made layup, assist by Jermaine Jackson Jr.
|2:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|81
|Field Goals
|20-46 (43.5%)
|32-67 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-26 (65.4%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|30
|Offensive
|4
|7
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|11
|26
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|21
|6
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|LIU 1-4
|76.3 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|San Diego State 5-0
|76.3 PPG
|47.5 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|T. Flowers F
|16.8 PPG
|14.5 RPG
|3.8 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
11
|M. Mitchell F
|8.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Flowers F
|15 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|M. Mitchell F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|43.5
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|65.4
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Flowers
|15
|8
|2
|5/13
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|R. Clark
|10
|10
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|37
|1
|1
|8
|3
|7
|J. Agosto
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|V. Cotton
|8
|5
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|J. Batts
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Flowers
|15
|8
|2
|5/13
|3/8
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|R. Clark
|10
|10
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|37
|1
|1
|8
|3
|7
|J. Agosto
|10
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|V. Cotton
|8
|5
|4
|2/4
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|J. Batts
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bradley
|9
|1
|0
|2/7
|1/6
|4/5
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Jackson Jr.
|9
|1
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|O. Ndim
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ballantyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nicholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garib
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bridgewater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|11
|20/46
|7/21
|17/26
|16
|200
|2
|2
|21
|4
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|15
|4
|0
|4/11
|4/10
|3/4
|1
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Flynn
|13
|4
|10
|4/12
|3/9
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Y. Wetzell
|13
|5
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Feagin
|9
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|N. Mensah
|0
|7
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Schakel
|15
|4
|0
|4/11
|4/10
|3/4
|1
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Flynn
|13
|4
|10
|4/12
|3/9
|2/4
|3
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Y. Wetzell
|13
|5
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Feagin
|9
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/6
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|N. Mensah
|0
|7
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|18
|4
|3
|8/12
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|25
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Mensah
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Pulliam
|4
|0
|7
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Seiko
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barnett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|29
|26
|32/67
|10/30
|7/12
|21
|200
|8
|2
|6
|7
|22
