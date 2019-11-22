TEXAS
No. 22 Texas beats Cal in 2K Empire Classic consolation

  • AP
  • Nov 22, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Coach Shaka Smart wanted to see No. 22 Texas rebound after giving up a season-high 82 points in a loss to Georgetown the night before. The Longhorns responded, holding California to a season low.

Matt Coleman III scored 14 points, Jericho Sims had 12 points and nine rebounds and Texas beat California 62-45 on Friday night in the 2K Empire Classic consolation game.

''Today we responded from that loss last night,'' Jerricho Sims said. ''Thankfully, we got to play in less than 24 hours. I learned that we're a gritty team and we just got to keep the strong identity.''

They played in front of a sparse crowd, with Madison Square Garden only beginning to fill up late for the championship game between No. 1 Duke and Georgetown.

Texas (5-1) never trailed, with Cal (4-2) tying it just once at 21 on Matt Bradley's free throws.

The Longhorns led 25-21 at the half and took a 13-point advantage on Kai Jones' put-back dunk with 12:35 left. A put-back dunk by Jericho Sims to made it 51-38 with 5:48 left.

''It was huge,'' Smart said about Sims' play. ''I just thought his aggressiveness was at a high level and he played within himself he finished really, really well. Even took the ball from people a couple times and I thought he was really solid on the defensive end.''

Jase Febres added 12 points for Texas.

Bradley led Cal with 22 points.

''I would say that to play two nationally ranked teams this early in a season where we're rebuilding is probably an earlier test than maybe would be ideal,'' first-year Cal coach Mark Fox said. ''But we'll use it hopefully as a great lesson in how we have to grow and change and improve. If we use it the right way, this weekend can be very productive for us.''

3-POINT STRUGGLES

Cal was 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

''It's our fourth game in eight days, our second game in under 24 hours, I didn't feel like today would be a good 3-point shooting day for either team,'' Fox said. ''I think we anticipated it would probably be a game where 3s are hard to come by. And they were for us.''

2K EMPIRE CLASSIC REMATCH

The last time the teams played each other, Texas beat Cal 71-55 in the 2K Classic Championship game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 21, 2014.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With the loss to Georgetown, Texas likely cost itself its spot in the Top 25. However, with the win over Cal, the Longhorns should still be receiving votes.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over a Power Five opponent before a week off.

California: The Golden Bears have lost back-to-back games after starting the season 4-0.

UP NEXT

Texas: Hosts McNeese State on Nov. 30.

California: Hosts UC Davis on Tuesday night.

Key Players
K. Jones
22 F
M. Bradley
20 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
17.4 Pts. Per Game 17.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
75.0 Field Goal % 50.8
0.0 Three Point % 48.1
Free Throw % 92.3
  Defensive rebound by Will Baker 12.0
  Joel Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Joel Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham 12.0
+ 2 Will Baker made jump shot, assist by Donovan Williams 28.0
  Bad pass turnover on Kuany Kuany, stolen by Will Baker 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Brown 57.0
  Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
+ 2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley 1:24
  Courtney Ramey missed jump shot 1:26
Team Stats
Points 62 45
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 16-45 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 1-8 (12.5%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 23 25
Team 4 5
Assists 17 8
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 4 12
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
2
M. Coleman III G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
20
M. Bradley G
22 PTS, 6 REB
Starters
M. Coleman III
J. Febres
J. Sims
C. Ramey
G. Liddell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Coleman III 14 1 6 5/14 1/6 3/4 3 33 1 0 0 1 0
J. Febres 12 1 1 4/7 4/6 0/0 1 33 0 0 0 0 1
J. Sims 12 9 3 6/7 0/0 0/0 3 31 0 1 1 4 5
C. Ramey 10 6 3 4/15 1/7 1/1 3 33 1 0 2 1 5
G. Liddell 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 4 16 0 1 0 0 4
Bench
A. Jones
K. Jones
W. Baker
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
K. Hepa
D. Williams
D. Whiteside
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Jones 6 1 2 3/11 0/3 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 1
K. Jones 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 1 0 1 3
W. Baker 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1
R. Hamm Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
B. Cunningham 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hepa 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Williams 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 3
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 17 26/62 6/24 4/7 19 200 3 3 4 7 23
Starters
M. Bradley
L. Thiemann
K. South
G. Anticevich
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bradley 22 6 0 5/12 1/3 11/11 3 29 0 0 3 1 5
L. Thiemann 8 2 0 4/8 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 1 0 1 1
K. South 2 4 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 0 4
G. Anticevich 1 9 1 0/5 0/1 1/2 3 33 0 0 1 2 7
J. Brown 0 3 0 0/2 0/2 0/2 1 20 0 1 2 0 3
Bench
P. Austin
J. Harris-Dyson
A. Kelly
J. Gordon
D. Klonaras
D. Thorpe
K. Kuany
J. Orender
J. Erving
D. Serge
B. Welle
L. Alters
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Austin 6 1 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 4 0 1
J. Harris-Dyson 4 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 17 1 0 0 0 2
A. Kelly 2 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2
J. Gordon 0 0 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
D. Klonaras 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Thorpe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Kuany 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 4 1 0 1 0 0
J. Orender - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Serge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 29 8 16/45 1/8 12/20 13 200 2 2 12 4 25
