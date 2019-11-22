No. 22 Texas beats Cal in 2K Empire Classic consolation
NEW YORK (AP) Coach Shaka Smart wanted to see No. 22 Texas rebound after giving up a season-high 82 points in a loss to Georgetown the night before. The Longhorns responded, holding California to a season low.
Matt Coleman III scored 14 points, Jericho Sims had 12 points and nine rebounds and Texas beat California 62-45 on Friday night in the 2K Empire Classic consolation game.
''Today we responded from that loss last night,'' Jerricho Sims said. ''Thankfully, we got to play in less than 24 hours. I learned that we're a gritty team and we just got to keep the strong identity.''
They played in front of a sparse crowd, with Madison Square Garden only beginning to fill up late for the championship game between No. 1 Duke and Georgetown.
Texas (5-1) never trailed, with Cal (4-2) tying it just once at 21 on Matt Bradley's free throws.
The Longhorns led 25-21 at the half and took a 13-point advantage on Kai Jones' put-back dunk with 12:35 left. A put-back dunk by Jericho Sims to made it 51-38 with 5:48 left.
''It was huge,'' Smart said about Sims' play. ''I just thought his aggressiveness was at a high level and he played within himself he finished really, really well. Even took the ball from people a couple times and I thought he was really solid on the defensive end.''
Jase Febres added 12 points for Texas.
Bradley led Cal with 22 points.
''I would say that to play two nationally ranked teams this early in a season where we're rebuilding is probably an earlier test than maybe would be ideal,'' first-year Cal coach Mark Fox said. ''But we'll use it hopefully as a great lesson in how we have to grow and change and improve. If we use it the right way, this weekend can be very productive for us.''
3-POINT STRUGGLES
Cal was 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
''It's our fourth game in eight days, our second game in under 24 hours, I didn't feel like today would be a good 3-point shooting day for either team,'' Fox said. ''I think we anticipated it would probably be a game where 3s are hard to come by. And they were for us.''
2K EMPIRE CLASSIC REMATCH
The last time the teams played each other, Texas beat Cal 71-55 in the 2K Classic Championship game at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 21, 2014.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
With the loss to Georgetown, Texas likely cost itself its spot in the Top 25. However, with the win over Cal, the Longhorns should still be receiving votes.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over a Power Five opponent before a week off.
California: The Golden Bears have lost back-to-back games after starting the season 4-0.
UP NEXT
Texas: Hosts McNeese State on Nov. 30.
California: Hosts UC Davis on Tuesday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|75.0
|Field Goal %
|50.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|48.1
|Free Throw %
|92.3
|Defensive rebound by Will Baker
|12.0
|Joel Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Joel Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham
|12.0
|+ 2
|Will Baker made jump shot, assist by Donovan Williams
|28.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kuany Kuany, stolen by Will Baker
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by Joel Brown
|57.0
|Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|+ 2
|Matt Bradley made jump shot
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|1:24
|Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|45
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|16-45 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-24 (25.0%)
|1-8 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|17
|8
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|12
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|22 Texas 5-1
|68.4 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|California 4-2
|70.8 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|11.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Coleman III G
|16.0 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|3.8 APG
|57.8 FG%
|
20
|M. Bradley G
|17.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|53.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Coleman III G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|M. Bradley G
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|14
|1
|6
|5/14
|1/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Febres
|12
|1
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|12
|9
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|C. Ramey
|10
|6
|3
|4/15
|1/7
|1/1
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|G. Liddell
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman III
|14
|1
|6
|5/14
|1/6
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Febres
|12
|1
|1
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|12
|9
|3
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|C. Ramey
|10
|6
|3
|4/15
|1/7
|1/1
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|G. Liddell
|2
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jones
|6
|1
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Jones
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|W. Baker
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Hepa
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|30
|17
|26/62
|6/24
|4/7
|19
|200
|3
|3
|4
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|22
|6
|0
|5/12
|1/3
|11/11
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|L. Thiemann
|8
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. South
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|G. Anticevich
|1
|9
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|J. Brown
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bradley
|22
|6
|0
|5/12
|1/3
|11/11
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|L. Thiemann
|8
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|K. South
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|G. Anticevich
|1
|9
|1
|0/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|J. Brown
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|6
|1
|3
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|J. Harris-Dyson
|4
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Kelly
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Gordon
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Klonaras
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kuany
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|45
|29
|8
|16/45
|1/8
|12/20
|13
|200
|2
|2
|12
|4
|25
-
GTOWN
1DUKE67
77
2nd 2:42 ESP2
-
MISST
SEMO69
69
2nd 42.0 ESP+
-
GAST
PVAM78
69
2nd 1:55
-
OHIO
UTAH64
80
2nd 29.0 ESPW
-
NORFLK
NWEST36
51
2nd 12:05
-
WILEY
TXSA46
54
2nd 9:57
-
STHRN
NEB59
58
2nd 12:05
-
WMICH
OKLAST45
48
2nd 11:50 ESP+
-
EVAN
ECU37
46
2nd 12:59
-
BGREEN
WKY41
42
2nd 19:20
-
CPOLY
CREIGH12
32
1st 9:01 FS1
-
HOU
11OREG15
14
1st 7:39 PACN
-
SCST
VANDY17
26
1st 7:49
-
SDAK
ARK11
25
1st 8:28 SECN
-
KENSAW
MNMTH17
42
1st 0.0
-
LIB
MORGAN89
48
Final
-
NICHST
NCAT54
66
Final
-
MIAMI
FLA58
78
Final
-
MTSU
TULANE74
86
Final
-
BCU
UIW83
58
Final
-
VALPO
GC78
74
Final
-
NCWILM
CLEVST46
47
Final
-
RICE
MILW75
69
Final
-
EMICH
UMBC62
45
Final
-
17NOVA
MISSST83
76
Final
-
MOST
STJOES71
69
Final
-
FORD
NEVADA60
74
Final
-
STFRIS
EILL47
87
Final
-
EKY
FIU70
89
Final
-
INDST
LOYMRY72
60
Final
-
RI
NTEXAS60
47
Final
-
PRESBY
SACHRT57
83
Final
-
UMKC
GWASH74
68
Final
-
22TEXAS
CAL62
45
Final
-
24BAYLOR
CSTCAR77
65
Final
-
ILLST
CINCY65
66
Final
-
STETSON
IONA55
60
Final
-
DUQ
AF69
63
Final
-
GMASON
6MD63
86
Final
-
RADFRD
BRAD61
70
Final
-
MOREHD
BUTLER50
68
Final
-
IPFW
10OHIOST46
85
Final
-
LPSCMB
NAVY65
61
Final
-
MOUNT
9UK62
82
Final
-
HOUBP
MICH68
111
Final
-
MCNSE
RICH57
87
Final
-
GWEBB
SC69
74
Final
-
TOWSON
BUFF73
76
Final
-
BU
WVU44
69
Final
-
LESLEY
MERMAK16
110
Final
-
CLU
FURMAN45
90
Final
-
HARV
HOLY82
74
Final
-
15UTAHST
LSU80
78
Final
-
WAKE
DAVID82
70
Final
-
NALAB
LATECH61
82
Final
-
ALBANY
QUINN69
86
Final
-
18XAVIER
UCONN0
0137 O/U
+5
9:30pm ESPU
-
CARK
CALBPTST0
0152.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
IDST
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
FRESNOP
LNGBCH0
0
10:00pm
-
LIU
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-18.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-13.5
11:00pm PACN
-
TEMPLE
USC0
0145.5 O/U
-9
11:00pm PACN