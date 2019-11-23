LEHIGH
Krebs, Ford lead as Saint Mary's tops Lehigh 77-66

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford and Tanner Krebs scored 20 points apiece as Saint Mary's topped Lehigh 77-66 on Saturday. Krebs also had seven rebounds for the Gaels.

Malik Fitts had nine points and seven rebounds for Saint Mary's (5-1), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Jordan Cohen had 26 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-4). James Karnik added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jeameril Wilson had 10 points.

Saint Mary's matches up against Utah State at home on Friday. Lehigh takes on Columbia on the road next Saturday.

Key Players
J. Cohen
11 G
J. Ford
3 G
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
48.3 Field Goal % 47.4
30.8 Three Point % 42.4
95.0 Free Throw % 70.8
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 2.0
  Jeameril Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Marques Wilson 9.0
+ 1 James Karnik made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 James Karnik made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Menzies 13.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Reed Fenton 26.0
Team Stats
Points 66 77
Field Goals 24-49 (49.0%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 24 19
Team 0 2
Assists 8 15
Steals 3 11
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 4
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 1 0
11
J. Cohen G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
0
T. Krebs G
20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Lehigh 3-4 323466
home team logo Saint Mary's 5-1 354277
Team Stats
away team logo Lehigh 3-4 69.0 PPG 42 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 5-1 70.4 PPG 36 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
11
J. Cohen G 9.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 3.8 APG 42.6 FG%
3
J. Ford G 20.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.2 APG 51.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Cohen G 26 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
3
J. Ford G 20 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
49.0 FG% 41.1
33.3 3PT FG% 40.0
82.4 FT% 77.8
Lehigh
Starters
J. Cohen
J. Karnik
J. Wilson
R. Fenton
E. Taylor
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 26 3 5 8/16 1/3 9/9 4 36 1 0 4 0 3
J. Karnik 12 10 1 4/8 0/0 4/4 3 33 0 0 0 2 8
J. Wilson 10 3 1 4/7 2/5 0/2 2 26 1 0 4 2 1
R. Fenton 5 5 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 2 34 0 1 4 1 4
E. Taylor 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 0 3
Saint Mary's
Starters
T. Krebs
J. Ford
M. Fitts
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Krebs 20 7 3 6/10 3/5 5/5 0 35 1 1 0 2 5
J. Ford 20 1 2 6/19 3/9 5/8 1 40 4 0 0 0 1
M. Fitts 9 7 1 3/10 1/4 2/3 2 36 1 0 0 1 6
T. Kuhse 8 5 3 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 26 0 0 2 1 4
M. Tass 7 3 3 1/2 0/0 5/5 3 24 1 1 2 2 1
NCAA BB Scores