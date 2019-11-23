ORAL
Burton carries Wichita St. over Oral Roberts 68-59

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jamarius Burton scored 14 points as Wichita State topped Oral Roberts 68-59 on Saturday.

Trey Wade added 14 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots for Wichita State (5-0) and Tyson Etienne added 12 points.

Deondre Burns scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles (2-4). Kevin Obanor and Elijah Lufile had 13 points each.

The Shockers took the lead for good four minutes into the game on an Asbjorn Midtgaard dunk. Oral Roberts cut the lead to 56-53 on a Sam Kearns driving layup with just under six minutes to play but were outscored 10-6 the rest of the way.

Wichita State plays South Carolina on Tuesday. Oral Roberts matches up against Southwestern Christian at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
D. Burns
T. Wade
26.0 Min. Per Game 26.0
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
42.4 Field Goal % 42.6
9.1 Three Point % 50.0
83.3 Free Throw % 72.2
  Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson 20.0
  Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Erik Stevenson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
  Erik Stevenson missed 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Sam Kearns 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Erik Stevenson 34.0
  Deondre Burns missed jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Lufile 51.0
  Dexter Dennis missed jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Elijah Lufile made dunk, assist by Max Abmas 1:23
+ 2 Dexter Dennis made dunk, assist by Erik Stevenson 1:35
Team Stats
Points 59 68
Field Goals 21-65 (32.3%) 28-58 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 38
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 22 29
Team 2 0
Assists 7 17
Steals 7 1
Blocks 2 8
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
2
D. Burns G
14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
5
T. Wade F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Oral Roberts 2-4 76.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Wichita State 5-0 78.5 PPG 45.8 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
2
D. Burns G 12.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.6 APG 40.0 FG%
2
J. Burton G 11.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.3 APG 52.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
D. Burns G 14 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
2
J. Burton G 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
32.3 FG% 48.3
13.0 3PT FG% 33.3
82.4 FT% 58.3
Oral Roberts
Starters
D. Burns
E. Lufile
S. Kearns
F. Lacis
M. Abmas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Burns 14 7 2 6/17 0/2 2/2 0 35 2 0 1 2 5
E. Lufile 13 10 0 5/9 0/0 3/4 2 31 2 0 1 5 5
S. Kearns 12 7 3 3/10 2/6 4/4 3 35 2 0 0 1 6
F. Lacis 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 1 1
M. Abmas 1 0 2 0/8 0/5 1/2 0 27 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Obanor
A. Saunders
T. Lazenby
D. Jones
E. Nzekwesi
R. Fuqua
D. Weaver
C. Jurgens
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Obanor 13 7 0 5/13 1/5 2/3 4 24 0 1 3 3 4
A. Saunders 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
T. Lazenby 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 4 8 0 0 1 0 0
D. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0
E. Nzekwesi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Fuqua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jurgens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 34 7 21/65 3/23 14/17 16 200 7 2 9 12 22
Wichita State
Starters
T. Wade
E. Stevenson
G. Sherfield
M. Udeze
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wade 14 6 2 6/9 1/1 1/1 2 32 1 3 3 2 4
E. Stevenson 8 8 9 3/10 0/5 2/4 3 33 0 0 1 0 8
G. Sherfield 5 3 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 3
M. Udeze 2 4 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 3 13 0 0 3 3 1
D. Dennis 2 4 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 26 0 1 2 1 3
Bench
J. Burton
T. Etienne
A. Midtgaard
J. Echenique
D. Gordon
N. Fernandes
I. Bear-Chandler
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
J. Bilau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Burton 14 2 1 7/9 0/1 0/0 2 28 0 0 1 0 2
T. Etienne 12 0 0 3/4 3/4 3/5 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
A. Midtgaard 6 4 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 1 1 2 2
J. Echenique 5 4 0 2/5 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 2 0 1 3
D. Gordon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Fernandes 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
I. Bear-Chandler 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 1 1 0 2
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bilau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 38 17 28/58 5/15 7/12 16 200 1 8 13 9 29
NCAA BB Scores