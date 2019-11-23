Burton carries Wichita St. over Oral Roberts 68-59
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Jamarius Burton scored 14 points as Wichita State topped Oral Roberts 68-59 on Saturday.
Trey Wade added 14 points with six rebounds and three blocked shots for Wichita State (5-0) and Tyson Etienne added 12 points.
Deondre Burns scored 14 points for the Golden Eagles (2-4). Kevin Obanor and Elijah Lufile had 13 points each.
The Shockers took the lead for good four minutes into the game on an Asbjorn Midtgaard dunk. Oral Roberts cut the lead to 56-53 on a Sam Kearns driving layup with just under six minutes to play but were outscored 10-6 the rest of the way.
Wichita State plays South Carolina on Tuesday. Oral Roberts matches up against Southwestern Christian at home on Monday.
---
---
