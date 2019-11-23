SAMHOU
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Jamaree Bouyea had 15 points to lead five San Francisco players in double figures as the Dons topped Sam Houston State 90-81 on Saturday.

Jimbo Lull added 14 points for the Dons. Jordan Ratinho chipped in 13, Remu Raitanen scored 12 and Charles Minlend had 11. Lull also had three assists for the Dons.

Zach Nutall scored a career-high 23 points for the Bearkats (2-3). Dainan Swoope added 15 points. Demarkus Lampley had 13 points.

San Francisco (6-0) will pursue its seventh straight victory to start the season on Tuesday when the team hosts Hampton. Sam Houston State faces Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Tuesday.

Key Players
Z. Nutall
J. Bouyea
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
45.7 Field Goal % 55.0
33.3 Three Point % 34.8
80.0 Free Throw % 76.5
Team Stats
Points 81 90
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 13-26 (50.0%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 21-28 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 27 27
Team 1 0
Assists 10 16
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
San Fran.
Starters
J. Bouyea
J. Lull
J. Ratinho
C. Minlend
J. Kunen
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 15 2 5 6/11 1/3 2/3 1 32 2 0 2 0 2
J. Lull 14 6 3 5/7 0/0 4/5 3 27 2 0 4 2 4
J. Ratinho 13 2 1 4/10 2/6 3/3 2 25 1 1 1 1 1
C. Minlend 11 3 2 3/10 1/6 4/8 1 32 0 0 2 0 3
J. Kunen 4 8 2 0/1 0/1 4/4 2 29 0 0 1 1 7
Bench
R. Raitanen
D. Ryuny
T. Anderson
K. Shabazz
D. Milstead
T. Jurkatamm
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
J. Visser
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Raitanen 12 4 0 4/7 2/5 2/3 2 19 0 1 1 2 2
D. Ryuny 9 7 2 3/7 3/7 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 6
T. Anderson 7 1 0 2/3 1/2 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Shabazz 5 3 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 2 1
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jurkatamm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 36 16 29/62 11/34 21/28 14 200 7 2 11 9 27
