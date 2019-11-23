UCDAV
PORT

No Text

White scores 23 to carry Portland over UC Davis 72-62

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead Portland past UC Davis 72-62 on Saturday.

Jacob Tryon notched his first-career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots (5-1), who won their fourth straight game. Malcolm Porter added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Takiula Fahrensohn came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 10.

Matt Neufeld had 18 points to lead the Aggies (2-5), who dropped their fourth straight game. Ezra Manjon and Rogers Printup scored 11 each with Printup adding six rebounds and Manjon handing out five assists.

Portland shot 49 percent from the floor, including a 12-of-20 effort from long range (60%). UC Davis made 22 of 56 shots (39%) but hit just 6 of 17 from distance (35%).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Mooney
22 G
C. Adams
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
4.3 Pts. Per Game 4.3
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
40.5 Field Goal % 28.0
30.4 Three Point % 0.0
79.2 Free Throw % 83.3
  Turnover on Ezra Manjon 25.0
  Offensive foul on Ezra Manjon 25.0
+ 3 Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams 51.0
  Turnover on Stefan Gonzalez 51.0
  Offensive foul on Stefan Gonzalez 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez 1:01
  Jacob Tryon missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
+ 1 Jacob Tryon made 1st of 2 free throws 1:01
  Personal foul on Kennedy Koehler 1:01
  Personal foul on Rogers Printup 1:18
+ 1 Ezra Manjon made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
Team Stats
Points 62 72
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 12-20 (60.0%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 22 23
Team 2 4
Assists 16 21
Steals 4 3
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
13
M. Neufeld C
18 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
3
I. White G
23 PTS, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UC Davis 2-5 313162
home team logo Portland 5-1 363672
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Chiles Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo UC Davis 2-5 70.7 PPG 34 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Portland 5-1 75.2 PPG 37.4 RPG 18.2 APG
Key Players
13
M. Neufeld C 13.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.5 APG 66.0 FG%
3
I. White G 15.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.2 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Neufeld C 18 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
3
I. White G 23 PTS 0 REB 3 AST
39.3 FG% 49.1
35.3 3PT FG% 60.0
70.6 FT% 61.5
UC Davis
Starters
M. Neufeld
R. Printup
E. Manjon
S. Gonzalez
E. Pepper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Neufeld 18 4 0 8/11 0/0 2/5 1 22 0 1 2 0 4
R. Printup 11 6 3 4/7 1/4 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 2 4
E. Manjon 11 3 5 2/10 1/2 6/6 1 37 1 1 3 1 2
S. Gonzalez 9 6 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 1 5
E. Pepper 5 5 2 2/9 1/2 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 5 0
Starters
M. Neufeld
R. Printup
E. Manjon
S. Gonzalez
E. Pepper
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Neufeld 18 4 0 8/11 0/0 2/5 1 22 0 1 2 0 4
R. Printup 11 6 3 4/7 1/4 2/2 3 28 1 0 1 2 4
E. Manjon 11 3 5 2/10 1/2 6/6 1 37 1 1 3 1 2
S. Gonzalez 9 6 0 3/5 3/5 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 1 5
E. Pepper 5 5 2 2/9 1/2 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 5 0
Bench
J. Mooney
K. Koehler
C. Fuller
B. Shaw
O. Gehrke
A. Adebayo
D. Squire
C. Ba
A. Murphy
W. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 4 1 2 2/8 0/3 0/2 2 21 0 0 1 0 1
K. Koehler 4 5 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 4 18 0 0 0 2 3
C. Fuller 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 1 0 2 0 0
B. Shaw 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. Gehrke 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Adebayo 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
D. Squire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 33 16 22/56 6/17 12/17 18 200 4 2 12 11 22
Portland
Starters
I. White
J. Tryon
M. Porter
T. Diabate
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 23 0 3 8/12 4/5 3/4 0 39 0 2 1 0 0
J. Tryon 15 12 1 5/11 3/5 2/4 3 33 0 1 1 4 8
M. Porter 12 7 4 4/8 2/3 2/2 2 29 1 0 2 0 7
T. Diabate 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 0
C. Adams 2 3 5 1/6 0/2 0/0 3 26 1 0 2 0 3
Starters
I. White
J. Tryon
M. Porter
T. Diabate
C. Adams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 23 0 3 8/12 4/5 3/4 0 39 0 2 1 0 0
J. Tryon 15 12 1 5/11 3/5 2/4 3 33 0 1 1 4 8
M. Porter 12 7 4 4/8 2/3 2/2 2 29 1 0 2 0 7
T. Diabate 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 0 0
C. Adams 2 3 5 1/6 0/2 0/0 3 26 1 0 2 0 3
Bench
T. Fahrensohn
H. Hogland
Q. Ferebee
L. Harewood
J. Walker
W. Watson
M. Turner
T. Akwuba
J. Phillips
C. Collinsworth
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fahrensohn 10 1 2 3/7 3/5 1/2 2 24 0 0 2 0 1
H. Hogland 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 2 0 0 3
Q. Ferebee 2 1 5 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 20 1 0 0 0 1
L. Harewood 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Akwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collinsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 21 26/53 12/20 8/13 16 200 3 5 10 4 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores