White scores 23 to carry Portland over UC Davis 72-62
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Isaiah White sank 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 23 points to lead Portland past UC Davis 72-62 on Saturday.
Jacob Tryon notched his first-career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pilots (5-1), who won their fourth straight game. Malcolm Porter added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Takiula Fahrensohn came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 10.
Matt Neufeld had 18 points to lead the Aggies (2-5), who dropped their fourth straight game. Ezra Manjon and Rogers Printup scored 11 each with Printup adding six rebounds and Manjon handing out five assists.
Portland shot 49 percent from the floor, including a 12-of-20 effort from long range (60%). UC Davis made 22 of 56 shots (39%) but hit just 6 of 17 from distance (35%).
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|4.3
|Pts. Per Game
|4.3
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|2.3
|Reb. Per Game
|2.3
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|28.0
|30.4
|Three Point %
|0.0
|79.2
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Turnover on Ezra Manjon
|25.0
|Offensive foul on Ezra Manjon
|25.0
|+ 3
|Jacob Tryon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Adams
|51.0
|Turnover on Stefan Gonzalez
|51.0
|Offensive foul on Stefan Gonzalez
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez
|1:01
|Jacob Tryon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Jacob Tryon made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Personal foul on Kennedy Koehler
|1:01
|Personal foul on Rogers Printup
|1:18
|+ 1
|Ezra Manjon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|72
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|26-53 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|12-20 (60.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-17 (70.6%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|21
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Neufeld C
|13.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|0.5 APG
|66.0 FG%
|
3
|I. White G
|15.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.2 APG
|46.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Neufeld C
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|I. White G
|23 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|60.0
|
|
|70.6
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|23
|0
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|39
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J. Tryon
|15
|12
|1
|5/11
|3/5
|2/4
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|M. Porter
|12
|7
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Diabate
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Adams
|2
|3
|5
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|23
|0
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|3/4
|0
|39
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J. Tryon
|15
|12
|1
|5/11
|3/5
|2/4
|3
|33
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|M. Porter
|12
|7
|4
|4/8
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Diabate
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. Adams
|2
|3
|5
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fahrensohn
|10
|1
|2
|3/7
|3/5
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|H. Hogland
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Q. Ferebee
|2
|1
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Harewood
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Akwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Collinsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|27
|21
|26/53
|12/20
|8/13
|16
|200
|3
|5
|10
|4
|23
