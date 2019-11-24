No. 2 Louisville leads big before holding off Akron 82-76
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron 82-76 on Sunday night.
The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson's three consecutive layups. Darius Perry's two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.
McMahon was fouled on the inbounds and promptly made the free throws. Akron had several chances in the final seconds before Jordan Nwora's defensive rebound as time expired.
Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17 and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon 10 each for the Cardinals (6-0). Sutton also had 10 of Louisville's 48 rebounds.
Jackson and Tyler Cheese each had 20 for the Zips (4-2), who had won three in a row coming in.
BIG PICTURE
Akron: The Zips' scoring totals had increased in each of the past three games before facing the Cardinals. They trailed much of the night but made it interesting, turning what appeared to be a rout into a tight game with timely baskets. And with a couple more minutes, anything could have happened.
Louisville: The Cardinals did a lot to initially gain control with an inside presence on both ends. A series of missed shots and ragged play allowed Akron to get too close for comfort in the final minutes before Perry and McMahon saved them at the line.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Louisville had to work late to seal this victory, but it remains to be seen whether it retains their poll position.
UP NEXT
Akron hosts Merrimack on Friday.
Louisville faces in-state rival Western Kentucky in Nashville on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|25.6
|Min. Per Game
|25.6
|6.6
|Pts. Per Game
|6.6
|7.0
|Ast. Per Game
|7.0
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|22.6
|Three Point %
|30.8
|88.5
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|0.0
|Channel Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Akron
|3.0
|Tyler Cheese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Loren Cristian Jackson
|11.0
|Loren Cristian Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws
|0.0
|Personal foul on Loren Cristian Jackson
|14.0
|+ 2
|Loren Cristian Jackson made layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|82
|Field Goals
|27-67 (40.3%)
|26-62 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|9-30 (30.0%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-15 (86.7%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|48
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|26
|32
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|22
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Akron 4-2
|76.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|12.6 APG
|2 Louisville 6-0
|83.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|18.8 APG
|
|40.3
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|86.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jackson
|20
|6
|6
|8/14
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|C. Banks
|18
|4
|2
|6/12
|6/10
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|X. Williams
|6
|9
|0
|3/12
|0/8
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|C. Reece
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ali
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jackson
|20
|6
|6
|8/14
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|C. Banks
|18
|4
|2
|6/12
|6/10
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|X. Williams
|6
|9
|0
|3/12
|0/8
|0/0
|5
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|C. Reece
|4
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ali
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Cheese
|20
|4
|4
|6/17
|1/4
|7/8
|2
|35
|3
|1
|4
|1
|3
|D. Riak
|6
|5
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|J. Sayles
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Tribble
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. McIntyre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dailey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Trimble Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Toles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|33
|13
|27/67
|9/30
|13/15
|22
|200
|5
|2
|11
|7
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|18
|8
|2
|6/19
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|S. Enoch
|17
|5
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|4/7
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|R. McMahon
|10
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Sutton
|10
|14
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|D. Perry
|8
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|18
|8
|2
|6/19
|4/8
|2/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|S. Enoch
|17
|5
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|4/7
|3
|21
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|R. McMahon
|10
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|4/4
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|D. Sutton
|10
|14
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|5/6
|2
|32
|2
|0
|1
|7
|7
|D. Perry
|8
|2
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Johnson
|9
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Williams
|6
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|18
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|L. Kimble
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Williamson
|1
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Withers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Slazinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nickelberry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Igiehon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|46
|11
|26/62
|9/25
|21/30
|20
|200
|6
|2
|14
|14
|32
-
CINCY
BGREEN68
61
2nd 2:30
-
23COLO
WYO53
39
2nd 3:00
-
LIB
UMKC60
44
2nd 3:26
-
HOFSTRA
CSFULL70
55
2nd 4:01
-
FLA
18XAVIER50
35
2nd 16:53 ESPN
-
RIDER
UVM34
41
2nd 18:07
-
LNGBCH
14ARIZ33
38
2nd 20:00 PACN
-
NICHST
UMBC40
23
1st 5:39 CBSSN
-
TULANE
UTAH65
61
Final
-
MORGAN
EVAN112
115
Final/3OT
-
CHARSO
DELST71
61
Final
-
NCAT
EMICH54
58
Final
-
MIAMI
UCONN55
80
Final
-
MISSST
CSTCAR81
56
Final
-
FDU
LAFAY75
80
Final
-
ALBANY
PRESBY65
60
Final
-
STFRIS
BCU70
74
Final
-
7UVA
ARIZST48
45
Final
-
ARTECH
TXARL68
85
Final
-
WCAR
STETSON70
64
Final
-
UNF
CREIGH67
76
Final
-
LIU
12TXTECH66
96
Final
-
MERMAK
HARTFD62
58
Final
-
SUTAH
ETNST58
70
Final
-
MILW
GWASH63
66
Final
-
LSU
RI96
83
Final
-
VMI
NCGRN63
74
Final
-
OHION
IPFW47
81
Final
-
WILCAR
USM64
83
Final
-
UCIRV
DTROIT74
86
Final
-
MVSU
SDAKST54
84
Final
-
MEMAR
MAINE50
90
Final
-
SACHRT
QUINN97
80
Final
-
EILL
UIW72
63
Final
-
AF
INDST74
84
Final
-
RICE
ECU77
69
Final
-
CPOLY
IOWA59
85
Final
-
CSN
COLG56
64
Final
-
VALPO
NEVADA59
84
Final
-
17NOVA
24BAYLOR78
87
Final
-
MOST
BUFF74
75
Final
-
UMASS
STJOHN63
78
Final
-
STJOES
TOWSON64
76
Final
-
LAMAR
9UK56
81
Final
-
AKRON
2LVILLE76
82
Final
-
CLMB
CCTST82
52
Final
-
NTEXAS
15UTAHST59
68
Final
-
LOYMRY
DUQ50
71
Final
-
NDAK
MINN56
79
Final
-
MTSU
OHIO63
75
Final
-
NORL
HAWAII0
0137 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
TCU
CLEM0
0131 O/U
+2
10:30pm ESP2
-
USD
25WASH0
0129 O/U
-15
10:30pm PACN