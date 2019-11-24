AKRON
LVILLE

No. 2 Louisville leads big before holding off Akron 82-76

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Ryan McMahon made two free throws with 16.8 seconds left, helping No. 2 Louisville escape Akron 82-76 on Sunday night.

The Zips trailed 55-33 early in the second before getting within 78-74 on the second of Loren Cristian Jackson's three consecutive layups. Darius Perry's two free throws with 23 seconds left provided a six-point lead before Jackson drove again to make it 80-76.

McMahon was fouled on the inbounds and promptly made the free throws. Akron had several chances in the final seconds before Jordan Nwora's defensive rebound as time expired.

Nwora scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half, Steven Enoch added 17 and Dwayne Sutton and McMahon 10 each for the Cardinals (6-0). Sutton also had 10 of Louisville's 48 rebounds.

Jackson and Tyler Cheese each had 20 for the Zips (4-2), who had won three in a row coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips' scoring totals had increased in each of the past three games before facing the Cardinals. They trailed much of the night but made it interesting, turning what appeared to be a rout into a tight game with timely baskets. And with a couple more minutes, anything could have happened.

Louisville: The Cardinals did a lot to initially gain control with an inside presence on both ends. A series of missed shots and ragged play allowed Akron to get too close for comfort in the final minutes before Perry and McMahon saved them at the line.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville had to work late to seal this victory, but it remains to be seen whether it retains their poll position.

UP NEXT

Akron hosts Merrimack on Friday.

Louisville faces in-state rival Western Kentucky in Nashville on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Jackson
1 G
D. Perry
2 G
25.6 Min. Per Game 25.6
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
42.6 Field Goal % 47.1
22.6 Three Point % 30.8
88.5 Free Throw % 71.4
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 0.0
  Channel Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Akron 3.0
  Tyler Cheese missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Loren Cristian Jackson 11.0
  Loren Cristian Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 2 free throws 0.0
  Personal foul on Loren Cristian Jackson 14.0
+ 2 Loren Cristian Jackson made layup 15.0
+ 1 Darius Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
Team Stats
Points 76 82
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 26-62 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 9-30 (30.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 48
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 26 32
Team 3 2
Assists 13 11
Steals 5 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
1
L. Jackson G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
33
J. Nwora F
18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Akron 4-2 314576
home team logo 2 Louisville 6-0 473582
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Akron 4-2 76.0 PPG 44 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 2 Louisville 6-0 83.8 PPG 39 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
4
T. Cheese G 15.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.2 APG 40.7 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 22.0 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 54.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Cheese G 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
33
J. Nwora F 18 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
40.3 FG% 41.9
30.0 3PT FG% 36.0
86.7 FT% 70.0
Akron
Starters
L. Jackson
C. Banks
X. Williams
C. Reece
A. Ali
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jackson 20 6 6 8/14 2/7 2/2 4 36 0 0 3 2 4
C. Banks 18 4 2 6/12 6/10 0/0 3 32 1 0 0 0 4
X. Williams 6 9 0 3/12 0/8 0/0 5 27 0 0 0 1 8
C. Reece 4 1 0 1/3 0/0 2/3 4 15 1 0 0 0 1
A. Ali 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 2
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 18 8 2 6/19 4/8 2/2 4 31 1 0 4 2 6
S. Enoch 17 5 0 6/9 1/2 4/7 3 21 0 2 1 2 3
R. McMahon 10 0 2 2/6 2/5 4/4 1 27 0 0 2 0 0
D. Sutton 10 14 1 2/3 1/2 5/6 2 32 2 0 1 7 7
D. Perry 8 2 3 3/9 0/3 2/2 3 28 1 0 2 0 2
