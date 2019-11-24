Freshman Ramsey, No. 12 Texas Tech top LIU-Brooklyn 96-66
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 12 Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime in a 96-66 victory over Long Island-Brooklyn on Sunday.
Ramsey was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds in the third-highest scoring game for a freshman at Texas Tech (5-0).
The Red Raiders trailed 42-41 at halftime. The Sharks (1-5) turned it over on their first four possessions of the second half and Davide Moretti put Texas Tech in front for good with a bucket on his way to 12 points.
Raiquan Clark scored 18 points for Long Island but was limited after committing his fourth foul early in the second half. The Red Raiders outscored the Sharks 55-24 after halftime.
Ramsey sparked a key sequence by hitting a 3-pointer, getting Texas Tech’s first block at the other end before a rebound led to freshman Terrence Shannon Jr.’s basket in transition for the first double-digit lead for the Red Raiders at 62-51.
Ramsey’s previous high was 25, in his third game against Houston Baptist.
Shannon scored 13 points, and freshman Kevin McCullar reached double figures for the first time with 10.
Jashaun Agosto hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to put Long Island in front. He scored 13 points.
BIG PICTURE
Long Island: The Sharks have been competitive in coach Derek Kellogg’s third season. Clark held his own inside in the first half, leading all scorers with 13 points. It was a different story after halftime.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders haven’t allowed a team to shoot 50% from the field since late in the 2017-18 season. Long Island was right on that number at halftime, but Texas Tech returned to defensive form by holding the Sharks to 33% in the second half.
UP NEXT
Both teams play in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. Long Island faces North Florida. Texas Tech plays Iowa.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|9.5
|Pts. Per Game
|9.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.8
|Reb. Per Game
|5.8
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|29.2
|24.5
|Three Point %
|27.8
|91.7
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
|25.0
|Virshon Cotton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 2
|Russel Tchewa made jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar
|32.0
|+ 3
|Virshon Cotton made 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 2
|Clarence Nadolny made dunk
|1:00
|Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Kevin McCullar
|1:06
|Out of bounds turnover on Avery Benson
|1:12
|Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
|1:17
|Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:19
|Traveling violation turnover on Virshon Cotton
|1:30
|+ 1
|Clarence Nadolny made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|96
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|35-68 (51.5%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|15-20 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|41
|Offensive
|3
|13
|Defensive
|19
|25
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|9
|22
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|9
|Fouls
|22
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|LIU 1-5
|73.8 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.6 APG
|12 Texas Tech 5-0
|84.8 PPG
|46 RPG
|22.0 APG
|
|42.0
|FG%
|51.5
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|57.9
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Clark
|18
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|5/7
|4
|32
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|J. Agosto
|13
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|3/4
|3
|28
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3
|V. Cotton
|10
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Flowers
|7
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Batts
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Clark
|18
|4
|1
|6/12
|1/2
|5/7
|4
|32
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|J. Agosto
|13
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/2
|3/4
|3
|28
|3
|0
|4
|0
|3
|V. Cotton
|10
|5
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|T. Flowers
|7
|5
|2
|2/8
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Batts
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Jackson Jr.
|10
|1
|3
|3/9
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Bradley
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|O. Ndim
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Cisse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ballantyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Rivera
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nicholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garib
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bridgewater
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|22
|9
|21/50
|10/24
|14/19
|22
|200
|5
|0
|19
|3
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ramsey
|27
|6
|1
|10/16
|5/6
|2/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|T. Shannon Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Moretti
|12
|0
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|10
|4
|6
|3/12
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Holyfield
|5
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ramsey
|27
|6
|1
|10/16
|5/6
|2/4
|1
|32
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|T. Shannon Jr.
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Moretti
|12
|0
|2
|5/6
|2/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Edwards
|10
|4
|6
|3/12
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Holyfield
|5
|7
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|22
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McCullar
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Clarke
|8
|8
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|R. Tchewa
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Nadolny
|5
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|A. Benson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Savrasov
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ntambwe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|96
|38
|22
|35/68
|11/19
|15/20
|17
|200
|4
|3
|9
|13
|25
