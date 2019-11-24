LIU
TXTECH

No Text

Freshman Ramsey, No. 12 Texas Tech top LIU-Brooklyn 96-66

  • AP
  • Nov 24, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 12 Texas Tech pulled away after trailing by a point at halftime in a 96-66 victory over Long Island-Brooklyn on Sunday.

Ramsey was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed six rebounds in the third-highest scoring game for a freshman at Texas Tech (5-0).

The Red Raiders trailed 42-41 at halftime. The Sharks (1-5) turned it over on their first four possessions of the second half and Davide Moretti put Texas Tech in front for good with a bucket on his way to 12 points.

Raiquan Clark scored 18 points for Long Island but was limited after committing his fourth foul early in the second half. The Red Raiders outscored the Sharks 55-24 after halftime.

Ramsey sparked a key sequence by hitting a 3-pointer, getting Texas Tech’s first block at the other end before a rebound led to freshman Terrence Shannon Jr.’s basket in transition for the first double-digit lead for the Red Raiders at 62-51.

Ramsey’s previous high was 25, in his third game against Houston Baptist.

Shannon scored 13 points, and freshman Kevin McCullar reached double figures for the first time with 10.

Jashaun Agosto hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to put Long Island in front. He scored 13 points.

BIG PICTURE

Long Island: The Sharks have been competitive in coach Derek Kellogg’s third season. Clark held his own inside in the first half, leading all scorers with 13 points. It was a different story after halftime.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders haven’t allowed a team to shoot 50% from the field since late in the 2017-18 season. Long Island was right on that number at halftime, but Texas Tech returned to defensive form by holding the Sharks to 33% in the second half.

UP NEXT

Both teams play in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. Long Island faces North Florida. Texas Tech plays Iowa.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Flowers
24 F
K. Edwards
0 G
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
9.5 Pts. Per Game 9.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
37.5 Field Goal % 29.2
24.5 Three Point % 27.8
91.7 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar 25.0
  Virshon Cotton missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 2 Russel Tchewa made jump shot, assist by Kevin McCullar 32.0
+ 3 Virshon Cotton made 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 2 Clarence Nadolny made dunk 1:00
  Lost ball turnover on Julian Batts, stolen by Kevin McCullar 1:06
  Out of bounds turnover on Avery Benson 1:12
  Offensive rebound by Avery Benson 1:17
  Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:19
  Traveling violation turnover on Virshon Cotton 1:30
+ 1 Clarence Nadolny made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:46
Team Stats
Points 66 96
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 41
Offensive 3 13
Defensive 19 25
Team 3 3
Assists 9 22
Steals 5 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
R. Clark G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ramsey G
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo LIU 1-5 422466
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 5-0 415596
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo LIU 1-5 73.8 PPG 41.4 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 5-0 84.8 PPG 46 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
23
R. Clark G 20.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 0.8 APG 60.8 FG%
3
J. Ramsey G 17.5 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Clark G 18 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Ramsey G 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
42.0 FG% 51.5
41.7 3PT FG% 57.9
73.7 FT% 75.0
LIU
Starters
R. Clark
J. Agosto
V. Cotton
T. Flowers
J. Batts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Clark 18 4 1 6/12 1/2 5/7 4 32 0 0 4 2 2
J. Agosto 13 3 1 4/6 2/2 3/4 3 28 3 0 4 0 3
V. Cotton 10 5 2 3/7 2/5 2/2 4 25 0 0 4 0 5
T. Flowers 7 5 2 2/8 1/4 2/2 5 31 1 0 3 1 4
J. Batts 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Jackson Jr.
A. Bradley
O. Ndim
G. Cisse
J. Ballantyne
E. Penn
A. Rivera
T. Wood
D. Nicholson
M. Garib
B. Bridgewater
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jackson Jr. 10 1 3 3/9 2/4 2/3 2 26 1 0 2 0 1
A. Bradley 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
O. Ndim 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 15 0 0 0 0 1
G. Cisse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ballantyne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rivera - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nicholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Garib - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bridgewater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 22 9 21/50 10/24 14/19 22 200 5 0 19 3 19
Texas Tech
Starters
J. Ramsey
T. Shannon Jr.
D. Moretti
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ramsey 27 6 1 10/16 5/6 2/4 1 32 0 1 3 1 5
T. Shannon Jr. 13 4 3 5/11 1/4 2/2 1 25 1 0 0 2 2
D. Moretti 12 0 2 5/6 2/2 0/0 4 27 1 0 1 0 0
K. Edwards 10 4 6 3/12 1/4 3/3 2 29 0 0 0 0 4
T. Holyfield 5 7 2 2/4 0/0 1/2 4 22 1 1 2 2 5
Bench
K. McCullar
C. Clarke
R. Tchewa
C. Nadolny
A. Benson
A. Savrasov
J. Ntambwe
T. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McCullar 10 3 2 4/7 2/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 1 1 2
C. Clarke 8 8 3 2/5 0/0 4/4 3 21 0 0 0 3 5
R. Tchewa 6 2 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 12 0 1 1 1 1
C. Nadolny 5 2 3 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 6 0 0 0 2 0
A. Benson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 0
A. Savrasov 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 38 22 35/68 11/19 15/20 17 200 4 3 9 13 25
NCAA BB Scores