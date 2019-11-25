ALST
Evans scores 25 as No. 20 VCU drubs Alabama State 78-62

  • Nov 25, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) The players at VCU are making no apologies for what has largely been a soft schedule to date, save for a visit from then-ranked LSU.

''These games prepare us for what we are about to face in the next month,'' Isaac Vann said after Marcus Evans scored 25 points and No. 20 VCU closed the first half on a big run in a 78-62 victory against Alabama State on Monday night. It was the Rams' third blowout victory in a row, all at the Siegel Center.

That all changes starting Friday, when the Rams will face Purdue in the Emerald Coast Classic, then either Florida State or No. 17 Tennessee the next day.

It's all part of the plan, Rams coach Mike Rhoades said.

''We made it that way,'' he said. ''The next six games until Christmas, about 25 days, unbelievable schedule. I'm not sure anybody in the country will have a month like we will coming up, but we have seniors, we have guys that have great experience, we have plenty of guys that can help us find ways to win these games.''

They won this one pretty much before halftime.

Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during a 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead. The Rams led by 19 after halftime, and when the Hornets closed within 12 with 9 minutes left, the Rams turned up their defense and scored the next seven points.

Tobi Ewuosho scored 17 points and Kevion Stewart 14 for Alabama State (0-5), which has played three AP Top 25 teams in its first five games.

The Rams trailed 21-20 before Mike'L Simms' 3-pointer sparked the big run over the final 8:18 of the half. Evans scored 10 and Simms eight during the burst.

''He's tough. He's a big dog and he played well, and he sat a lot,'' Hornets coach Lewis Jackson said of Evans, who was 8 for 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He also had three assists and did not commit a turnover is slightly less than 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: The Hornets have the unenviable task of not only playing their first 15 games away from home, including four neutral site games, but they've already faced No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 17 Tennessee and VCU, and will also see No. 11 Oregon and Kansas State. They came into the game at the Siegel Center having lost their first four by an average of 24.2 points.

VCU: The Rams won their only game so far against a Power Five school, beating then-ranked LSU 84-82, but their schedule takes a significant upswing after Thanksgiving as they play Purdue on Friday and then either Florida State or No. 17 Tennessee, with both games coming in the Emerald Coast Classic in Florida.

BRING `EM ON

Evans said he and his teammates don't care what others think of the schedule they have played and hopes they will prove their worth going forward. After the Emerald Coast tournament, they'll face rival Old Dominion and Missouri State at home and Charleston and Wichita State on the road.

''If a team has a question, they could just sign us up for the schedule and play us themselves,'' he said. ''Come to Siegel or we'll go there and we can play and figure it out then.''

HEAT CHECK

Evans most glaring flaw on the night was a fallaway 3-pointer he tried from the corner in front of the Hornets' bench after making two in a row.

''That was a terrible shot,'' he said. ''It was a heat check, but it was a terrible shot.''

Making it worse, Evans was whistled for a foul on the play for extending his leg on the shot and making contact with an opposing player.

UP NEXT

The Hornets will be on the road for the sixth consecutive game, facing Chattanooga in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

The Rams will be on the road for the first time this season, facing Purdue in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Ewuosho
5 G
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
24.8 Min. Per Game 24.8
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
52.4 Field Goal % 58.0
50.0 Three Point %
81.8 Free Throw % 55.0
+ 3 Kevion Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Farrar 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho 31.0
  Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot 33.0
+ 2 Tobi Ewuosho made tip-in, assist by Kevin Holston 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Holston 56.0
  Hason Ward missed layup, blocked by Kevin Holston 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms 1:18
  Kevion Stewart missed layup 1:20
+ 3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hason Ward 1:30
  Offensive rebound by Hason Ward 1:40
  KeShawn Curry missed layup 1:42
Team Stats
Points 62 78
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 16-27 (59.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 33
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 27 23
Team 3 3
Assists 12 13
Steals 4 11
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
T. Ewuosho G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. Evans G
25 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama State 0-5 283462
home team logo 20 VCU 6-0 463278
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama State 0-5 52.8 PPG 31.8 RPG 7.5 APG
home team logo 20 VCU 6-0 77.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
5
T. Ewuosho G 14.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.8 APG 48.5 FG%
2
M. Evans G 13.2 PPG 1.4 RPG 3.2 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
5
T. Ewuosho G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
2
M. Evans G 25 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
38.2 FG% 47.2
36.4 3PT FG% 54.5
70.6 FT% 59.3
Alabama State
Starters
T. Ewuosho
K. Stewart
L. Daniels
D. Heath
M. Stone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ewuosho 17 6 2 6/9 1/1 4/4 2 31 0 2 2 1 5
K. Stewart 14 3 1 4/10 2/6 4/4 4 24 1 0 3 1 2
L. Daniels 11 7 1 3/10 3/5 2/3 3 26 2 0 0 4 3
D. Heath 2 1 4 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 0 1
M. Stone 2 5 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 4
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
M. Simms
I. Vann
D. Jenkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 25 2 3 8/11 5/7 4/7 4 20 1 0 0 1 1
M. Santos-Silva 9 9 0 4/6 0/0 1/3 3 27 0 2 5 0 9
M. Simms 9 3 1 1/5 1/4 6/7 1 28 0 0 0 0 3
I. Vann 6 4 3 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 26 3 0 2 0 4
D. Jenkins 6 2 2 2/6 1/2 1/2 1 25 4 0 0 1 1
