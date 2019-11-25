Strong start pushes Butler past Missouri 63-52
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Butler had a perfect plan for a hostile crowd: a fast start.
The Bulldogs raced to a 15-3 lead in the first five minutes to deflate the crowd and defeated Missouri 63-52 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Kamar Baldwin and Bryce Golden had 13 points each and Sean McDermott finished with 10 for Butler in front of the large, hostile crowd.
Dru Smith had 19 points while Xavier Pinson contributed 10 and Kobe Brown had nine for the Tigers.
Golden matched his season average of eight points in the first five minutes of the game, hitting two 3-pointers in that stretch and the Bulldogs (6-0) never looked back.
''Watching the film, we thought we had a chance to do that early,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''These guys take a game plan and executed out it, which isn't easy to do.''
Butler hit eight 3s and held the Tigers (4-2) to just two. Both teams shot 48% from the field.
''They're a tough match because of their guard physicality,'' Jordan said. ''We'll learn and grow from that because they made some difficult shots.''
The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, 13 overall. On the flip side, the Tigers were able to stay in the game forcing 14 turnovers, the most in a game by the Bulldogs this season.
''Some of it was them and some of it was us,'' Jordan said. ''They are a physical team, but we had a lack of poise and we'll address that. Give them credit though.''
The Bulldogs were able to out-rebound the Tigers 29-20, but Missouri had the edge scoring inside 32-26.
''You recognize the ways we need to score ball with driving the ball and scoring at the rim,'' head coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''I thought we did a good job driving the ball.''
Butler had as big as an 18-point lead in the first half. The teams played very even in the second half, Butler never had more than a 15-point lead and Missouri never got closer than eight.
''It wasn't deflating, but we know we just have to keep fighting,'' Smith said. ''We got it down to eight or nine but couldn't get that stop or rebound we needed.''
BIG PICTURE
Butler: The Bulldogs brought the pressure from the start as they knocked off a Missouri team who was playing practically a home game.
Missouri: The Tigers fought back numerous times but couldn't hit that big shot in the second half. When it felt like the Tigers were getting momentum, Butler came up with a stop.
UP NEXT
Butler will play the winner of the Oklahoma-Stanford game for the championship on Tuesday night.
Missouri will play the loser of the Oklahoma-Stanford game in the Tuesday night opener.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.0
|Min. Per Game
|30.0
|11.6
|Pts. Per Game
|11.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|38.9
|Field Goal %
|44.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|26.7
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|92.0
|+ 2
|Mario McKinney Jr. made layup
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|12.0
|Aaron Thompson missed jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Dru Smith made layup
|43.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|1:10
|Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson
|1:25
|Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze
|1:38
|Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|1:40
|Traveling violation turnover on Mark Smith
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|52
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|22-46 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|9-10 (90.0%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|20
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|17
|12
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|13
|8
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|12
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.9
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|90.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|13
|4
|2
|4/12
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|B. Golden
|13
|2
|3
|5/9
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. McDermott
|10
|2
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Nze
|8
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|37
|3
|1
|5
|5
|2
|A. Thompson
|4
|4
|7
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|13
|4
|2
|4/12
|1/5
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|3
|0
|4
|B. Golden
|13
|2
|3
|5/9
|2/6
|1/2
|2
|22
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|S. McDermott
|10
|2
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Nze
|8
|7
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|37
|3
|1
|5
|5
|2
|A. Thompson
|4
|4
|7
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. David
|8
|5
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|J. Tucker
|7
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|K. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Baddley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mulloy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|27
|13
|23/48
|8/24
|9/10
|12
|200
|6
|3
|14
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|19
|2
|2
|8/13
|0/2
|3/3
|3
|36
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Brown
|9
|1
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ma. Smith
|4
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|19
|2
|2
|8/13
|0/2
|3/3
|3
|36
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Brown
|9
|1
|0
|4/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ma. Smith
|4
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Tilmon
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Pinson
|10
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/1
|2/4
|1
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Mi. Smith
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|T. Jackson
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. McKinney Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Nikko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Braun
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Watson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|16
|8
|22/46
|2/11
|6/10
|13
|200
|9
|1
|12
|4
|12
-
TNST
SDGST37
48
2nd 7:18
-
BYU
UCLA0
0
1st 19:49 ESP2
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
VALPO
CINCY77
81
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
PITT59
63
Final
-
KENTST
10OHIOST52
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH78
65
Final
-
WISC
RICH52
62
Final
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU63
52
Final
-
ARK
GATECH62
61
Final/OT
-
CHATT
17TENN46
58
Final
-
MIDW
NKY56
86
Final
-
ALST
20VCU62
78
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR83
127
Final
-
CHIST
FSU56
113
Final
-
WASHST
NEB71
82
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE64
75
Final
-
STHRN
NEBOM51
78
Final
-
JVILLE
CAMP57
62
Final
-
CSN
WISGB84
85
Final
-
TROY
ALAM66
80
Final
-
OAK
NILL50
74
Final
-
SCST
PEAY66
92
Final
-
SWCU
ORAL45
99
Final
-
ABIL
TEXST56
61
Final
-
TXAMI
TEXPA52
79
Final
-
SELOU
VANDY70
78
Final
-
NEVADA
BGREEN77
62
Final
-
LATECH
IND75
88
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB67
75
Final
-
BRAD
NWEST51
78
Final
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN93
63
Final
-
TEXSO
MNTNA62
74
Final
-
OKLA
STNFRD54
73
Final
-
18AUBURN
NMEX84
59
Final