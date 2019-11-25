BUTLER
MIZZOU

No Text

Strong start pushes Butler past Missouri 63-52

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Butler had a perfect plan for a hostile crowd: a fast start.

The Bulldogs raced to a 15-3 lead in the first five minutes to deflate the crowd and defeated Missouri 63-52 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic.

Kamar Baldwin and Bryce Golden had 13 points each and Sean McDermott finished with 10 for Butler in front of the large, hostile crowd.

Dru Smith had 19 points while Xavier Pinson contributed 10 and Kobe Brown had nine for the Tigers.

Golden matched his season average of eight points in the first five minutes of the game, hitting two 3-pointers in that stretch and the Bulldogs (6-0) never looked back.

''Watching the film, we thought we had a chance to do that early,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''These guys take a game plan and executed out it, which isn't easy to do.''

Butler hit eight 3s and held the Tigers (4-2) to just two. Both teams shot 48% from the field.

''They're a tough match because of their guard physicality,'' Jordan said. ''We'll learn and grow from that because they made some difficult shots.''

The Bulldogs forced five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game, 13 overall. On the flip side, the Tigers were able to stay in the game forcing 14 turnovers, the most in a game by the Bulldogs this season.

''Some of it was them and some of it was us,'' Jordan said. ''They are a physical team, but we had a lack of poise and we'll address that. Give them credit though.''

The Bulldogs were able to out-rebound the Tigers 29-20, but Missouri had the edge scoring inside 32-26.

''You recognize the ways we need to score ball with driving the ball and scoring at the rim,'' head coach Cuonzo Martin said. ''I thought we did a good job driving the ball.''

Butler had as big as an 18-point lead in the first half. The teams played very even in the second half, Butler never had more than a 15-point lead and Missouri never got closer than eight.

''It wasn't deflating, but we know we just have to keep fighting,'' Smith said. ''We got it down to eight or nine but couldn't get that stop or rebound we needed.''

BIG PICTURE

Butler: The Bulldogs brought the pressure from the start as they knocked off a Missouri team who was playing practically a home game.

Missouri: The Tigers fought back numerous times but couldn't hit that big shot in the second half. When it felt like the Tigers were getting momentum, Butler came up with a stop.

UP NEXT

Butler will play the winner of the Oklahoma-Stanford game for the championship on Tuesday night.

Missouri will play the loser of the Oklahoma-Stanford game in the Tuesday night opener.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Thompson
D. Smith
30.0 Min. Per Game 30.0
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
38.9 Field Goal % 44.6
0.0 Three Point % 26.7
66.7 Free Throw % 92.0
+ 2 Mario McKinney Jr. made layup 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith 12.0
  Aaron Thompson missed jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Dru Smith made layup 43.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin 1:10
  Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 1:25
  Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze 1:38
  Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot 1:40
  Traveling violation turnover on Mark Smith 2:00
Team Stats
Points 63 52
Field Goals 23-48 (47.9%) 22-46 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 20
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 17 12
Team 2 4
Assists 13 8
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
D. Smith G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 6-0 382563
home team logo Missouri 4-2 262652
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 6-0 74.2 PPG 36.6 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo Missouri 4-2 71.2 PPG 42 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
33
B. Golden F 8.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.6 APG 47.2 FG%
12
D. Smith G 11.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 4.8 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
33
B. Golden F 13 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
12
D. Smith G 19 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
47.9 FG% 47.8
33.3 3PT FG% 18.2
90.0 FT% 60.0
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
B. Golden
S. McDermott
B. Nze
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 13 4 2 4/12 1/5 4/4 2 36 1 1 3 0 4
B. Golden 13 2 3 5/9 2/6 1/2 2 22 2 0 1 1 1
S. McDermott 10 2 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 2
B. Nze 8 7 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 37 3 1 5 5 2
A. Thompson 4 4 7 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 34 0 0 3 0 4
Starters
K. Baldwin
B. Golden
S. McDermott
B. Nze
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 13 4 2 4/12 1/5 4/4 2 36 1 1 3 0 4
B. Golden 13 2 3 5/9 2/6 1/2 2 22 2 0 1 1 1
S. McDermott 10 2 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 2
B. Nze 8 7 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 2 37 3 1 5 5 2
A. Thompson 4 4 7 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 34 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
C. David
J. Tucker
K. Battle
D. Smits
H. Baddley
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. David 8 5 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 4 1
J. Tucker 7 3 1 1/4 1/4 4/4 0 21 0 1 1 0 3
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Smits - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 27 13 23/48 8/24 9/10 12 200 6 3 14 10 17
Missouri
Starters
D. Smith
K. Brown
Ma. Smith
J. Tilmon
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 19 2 2 8/13 0/2 3/3 3 36 4 0 2 1 1
K. Brown 9 1 0 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 20 3 0 0 1 0
Ma. Smith 4 3 1 1/6 1/5 1/2 1 33 1 0 4 0 3
J. Tilmon 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 3 17 0 0 2 1 1
J. Pickett 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
D. Smith
K. Brown
Ma. Smith
J. Tilmon
J. Pickett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 19 2 2 8/13 0/2 3/3 3 36 4 0 2 1 1
K. Brown 9 1 0 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 20 3 0 0 1 0
Ma. Smith 4 3 1 1/6 1/5 1/2 1 33 1 0 4 0 3
J. Tilmon 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/1 3 17 0 0 2 1 1
J. Pickett 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
X. Pinson
Mi. Smith
T. Jackson
M. McKinney Jr.
R. Nikko
P. Braun
T. Watson
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
A. Okongo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Pinson 10 2 3 4/8 0/1 2/4 1 28 0 0 3 1 1
Mi. Smith 4 4 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 1 0 0 4
T. Jackson 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
M. McKinney Jr. 2 0 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Nikko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
P. Braun 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 0
T. Watson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 16 8 22/46 2/11 6/10 13 200 9 1 12 4 12
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores