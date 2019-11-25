COLOST
Rice lifts New Mexico State past Colorado State 78-70 in OT

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Jabari Rice matched his career high with 21 points as New Mexico State defeated Colorado State 78-70 in overtime in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

Rice missed a potential game-winning corner 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, but then he took over by scoring 12 points in the extra period. The Aggies defense also held the Rams to 10 points in the final 5 minutes.

Trevelin Queen had 19 points for New Mexico State (3-3), which never trailed. Shunn Buchanan added eight rebounds.

Nico Carvacho had 18 points for the Rams (3-3). Isaiah Stevens added 17 points, and David Roddy had 11 points and seven rebounds.

---

Key Players
N. Carvacho
T. Queen
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
55.0 Field Goal % 39.2
Three Point % 29.2
57.8 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 1 Trevelin Queen made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Trevelin Queen made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on David Roddy 1.0
+ 3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Colorado State 9.0
  Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Shawn Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Kendle Moore 20.0
+ 1 Isaiah Stevens made free throw 23.0
  Shooting foul on Shunn Buchanan 23.0
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 24-49 (49.0%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 23 23
Team 3 1
Assists 13 13
Steals 9 6
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 20 15
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
J. Rice G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Colorado State 3-3 29311070
home team logo New Mexico St. 3-3 34261878
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado State 3-3 72.2 PPG 36.2 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo New Mexico St. 3-3 70.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
32
N. Carvacho F 14.8 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.2 APG 54.0 FG%
10
J. Rice G 10.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.8 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Carvacho F 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
10
J. Rice G 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
49.0 FG% 45.9
43.8 3PT FG% 29.6
65.2 FT% 87.5
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
I. Stevens
K. Martin
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 18 6 2 6/10 0/0 6/12 2 36 1 0 2 1 5
I. Stevens 17 3 4 6/12 4/7 1/1 1 25 2 0 6 0 3
K. Martin 9 3 2 2/7 1/3 4/5 2 38 0 0 3 0 3
K. Moore 4 1 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 35 3 0 2 0 1
A. Thistlewood 4 5 1 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
D. Roddy
H. Edwards
D. Thomas
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
J. Tonje
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Roddy 11 7 0 3/7 1/2 4/5 5 25 2 0 4 1 6
H. Edwards 7 0 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 29 1 0 1 0 0
D. Thomas 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tonje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 25 13 24/49 7/16 15/23 16 225 9 0 20 2 23
New Mexico St.
Starters
T. Queen
C. Bobbitt
I. Aurrecoechea
S. Buchanan
T. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Queen 19 3 2 7/17 1/7 4/4 4 41 3 0 6 0 3
C. Bobbitt 9 2 2 4/8 0/2 1/1 1 37 0 0 3 2 0
I. Aurrecoechea 6 0 2 1/3 1/1 3/4 3 19 0 0 2 0 0
S. Buchanan 4 8 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 0 8
T. Brown 0 1 2 0/6 0/6 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Rice
J. McCants
S. Williams
W. McNair
A. Harris
D. Joseph
R. Brown
E. Gilyard
C. Henry
T. Owens
R. Agee
J. Westbrook
W. Likayi
B. Rewalt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rice 21 8 1 7/10 3/4 4/4 2 25 0 0 0 3 5
J. McCants 9 5 1 4/7 1/3 0/1 5 26 3 1 2 2 3
S. Williams 8 2 0 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 19 0 0 1 1 1
W. McNair 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 2
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Agee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Likayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rewalt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 31 13 28/61 8/27 14/16 19 225 6 1 15 8 23
NCAA BB Scores