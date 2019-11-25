Greene lifts George Mason over Old Dominion 60-53
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Javon Greene posted 19 points as George Mason defeated Old Dominion 60-53 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.
George Mason stated the second half by making just 3 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but also limited ODU to just 28.6% shooting in the 2nd half.
AJ Wilson had 18 points for George Mason (6-1).
Greene had 10 points in the first half, Wilson had eight points and six boards and George Mason trailed 29-27 after shooting 41.7% and turning it over eight times.
Xavier Green and Marquis Godwin added 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (3-3).
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|37.2
|Field Goal %
|36.1
|36.0
|Three Point %
|40.9
|82.6
|Free Throw %
|64.3
|Defensive rebound by George Mason
|10.0
|Malik Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Green
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|17.0
|Jason Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Miller made layup
|29.0
|Turnover on Jason Wade
|48.0
|Offensive foul on Jason Wade
|48.0
|+ 2
|AJ Wilson made layup
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|53
|Field Goals
|19-45 (42.2%)
|19-53 (35.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|26
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|6
|13
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|12
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 6-1
|72.5 PPG
|45 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Old Dominion 3-3
|70.2 PPG
|45 RPG
|9.8 APG
|
|42.2
|FG%
|35.8
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|19
|7
|0
|5/10
|3/7
|6/6
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7
|A. Wilson
|18
|9
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|8/12
|1
|29
|1
|3
|0
|3
|6
|J. Miller
|7
|9
|0
|3/10
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|35
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|J. Hartwell II
|6
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Calixte
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Greene
|19
|7
|0
|5/10
|3/7
|6/6
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7
|A. Wilson
|18
|9
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|8/12
|1
|29
|1
|3
|0
|3
|6
|J. Miller
|7
|9
|0
|3/10
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|35
|0
|1
|6
|1
|8
|J. Hartwell II
|6
|2
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|G. Calixte
|1
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Oduro
|6
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Mar
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|X. Johnson
|1
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Kier
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|I. Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Haidara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Konnor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|36
|6
|19/45
|4/17
|18/25
|12
|200
|3
|5
|14
|6
|30
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Godwin
|12
|0
|0
|4/11
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Dickens
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Reece
|3
|4
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|J. Hunter
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Oliver II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pilavios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Karaiskos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lakey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|26
|13
|19/53
|7/22
|8/11
|19
|200
|7
|2
|10
|3
|23
