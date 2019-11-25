GMASON
ODU

No Text

Greene lifts George Mason over Old Dominion 60-53

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) Javon Greene posted 19 points as George Mason defeated Old Dominion 60-53 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

George Mason stated the second half by making just 3 of 12 from the floor, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, but also limited ODU to just 28.6% shooting in the 2nd half.

AJ Wilson had 18 points for George Mason (6-1).

Greene had 10 points in the first half, Wilson had eight points and six boards and George Mason trailed 29-27 after shooting 41.7% and turning it over eight times.

Xavier Green and Marquis Godwin added 12 points apiece for the Monarchs (3-3).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Greene
X. Green
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
37.2 Field Goal % 36.1
36.0 Three Point % 40.9
82.6 Free Throw % 64.3
  Defensive rebound by George Mason 10.0
  Malik Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Green 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Greene 17.0
  Jason Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
+ 2 Jordan Miller made layup 29.0
  Turnover on Jason Wade 48.0
  Offensive foul on Jason Wade 48.0
+ 2 AJ Wilson made layup 58.0
Team Stats
Points 60 53
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 19-53 (35.8%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 26
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 30 23
Team 4 0
Assists 6 13
Steals 3 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 12 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Greene G
19 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
0
M. Godwin G
12 PTS
12T
away team logo George Mason 6-1 273360
home team logo Old Dominion 3-3 292453
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 6-1 72.5 PPG 45 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Old Dominion 3-3 70.2 PPG 45 RPG 9.8 APG
Key Players
23
J. Greene G 12.7 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.3 APG 35.3 FG%
0
M. Godwin G 8.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.2 APG 24.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Greene G 19 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
0
M. Godwin G 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
42.2 FG% 35.8
23.5 3PT FG% 31.8
72.0 FT% 72.7
George Mason
Starters
J. Greene
A. Wilson
J. Miller
J. Hartwell II
G. Calixte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Greene 19 7 0 5/10 3/7 6/6 2 38 2 0 3 0 7
A. Wilson 18 9 2 5/10 0/0 8/12 1 29 1 3 0 3 6
J. Miller 7 9 0 3/10 1/4 0/1 1 35 0 1 6 1 8
J. Hartwell II 6 2 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 32 0 0 2 0 2
G. Calixte 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
Starters
J. Greene
A. Wilson
J. Miller
J. Hartwell II
G. Calixte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Greene 19 7 0 5/10 3/7 6/6 2 38 2 0 3 0 7
A. Wilson 18 9 2 5/10 0/0 8/12 1 29 1 3 0 3 6
J. Miller 7 9 0 3/10 1/4 0/1 1 35 0 1 6 1 8
J. Hartwell II 6 2 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 2 32 0 0 2 0 2
G. Calixte 1 2 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 1
Bench
J. Oduro
G. Mar
X. Johnson
J. Kier
I. Boyd
J. Tempchin
J. Douglas-Stanley
B. Haidara
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Oduro 6 3 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 15 0 0 1 1 2
G. Mar 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 20 0 1 1 0 2
X. Johnson 1 0 1 0/3 0/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kier 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 2
I. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Douglas-Stanley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Haidara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McCray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Konnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 36 6 19/45 4/17 18/25 12 200 3 5 14 6 30
Old Dominion
Starters
X. Green
J. Wade
K. Ezikpe
M. Curry
A. Carver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Green 12 6 2 5/17 2/6 0/0 1 39 0 0 5 2 4
J. Wade 7 2 4 3/7 0/2 1/1 4 32 2 0 2 0 2
K. Ezikpe 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 5 13 1 0 0 0 3
M. Curry 6 3 7 1/5 0/3 4/4 2 34 0 0 2 1 2
A. Carver 2 8 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 26 2 2 1 0 8
Starters
X. Green
J. Wade
K. Ezikpe
M. Curry
A. Carver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Green 12 6 2 5/17 2/6 0/0 1 39 0 0 5 2 4
J. Wade 7 2 4 3/7 0/2 1/1 4 32 2 0 2 0 2
K. Ezikpe 6 3 0 2/5 0/1 2/2 5 13 1 0 0 0 3
M. Curry 6 3 7 1/5 0/3 4/4 2 34 0 0 2 1 2
A. Carver 2 8 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 26 2 2 1 0 8
Bench
M. Godwin
D. Dickens
J. Reece
J. Hunter
L. Brill
A. Oliver II
A. Pilavios
Q. Harris
D. Karaiskos
D. Lakey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Godwin 12 0 0 4/11 4/8 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 0 0
D. Dickens 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/2 3 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Reece 3 4 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 4
J. Hunter 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 6 2 0 0 0 0
L. Brill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Oliver II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pilavios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Karaiskos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lakey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 26 13 19/53 7/22 8/11 19 200 7 2 10 3 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores