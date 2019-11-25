LOYCHI
Collins carries South Florida over Loyola of Chicago 66-55

  • AP
  • Nov 25, 2019

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) David Collins had 21 points as South Florida beat Loyola of Chicago 66-55 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.

USF held Loyola without a basket for nearly 11 minutes down the stretch to complete the second-half comeback. Loyola closed out the game missing its final eight shots, while committing five turnovers, and the Bulls took advantage by going on a 16-2 run with Collins scoring six points and Laquincy Rideau four during the surge.

Rideau had 17 points for South Florida (3-2). Justin Brown added 11 points.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-3). Tate Hall added 10 points.

Key Players
C. Krutwig
D. Collins
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
66.7 Field Goal % 46.3
0.0 Three Point % 20.0
76.5 Free Throw % 60.5
  Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak 5.0
  Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy 5.0
+ 1 Paxson Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Paxson Wojcik missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau 10.0
+ 2 Justin Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic 26.0
  Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson 37.0
Team Stats
Points 55 66
Field Goals 18-35 (51.4%) 22-44 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 21 24
Offensive 1 5
Defensive 19 18
Team 1 1
Assists 4 12
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
M. Kennedy
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Krutwig 16 4 2 7/11 0/0 2/2 2 31 0 1 3 0 4
T. Hall 10 2 1 3/7 2/3 2/4 5 34 1 0 5 0 2
M. Kennedy 9 3 0 3/5 0/2 3/8 5 23 1 0 4 0 3
L. Williamson 6 4 1 2/5 0/3 2/2 2 36 2 1 3 0 4
A. Uguak 5 5 0 1/3 0/1 3/3 1 32 0 0 1 1 4
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
J. Brown
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 21 3 3 7/10 0/1 7/12 4 36 4 0 6 0 3
L. Rideau 17 3 5 5/13 3/6 4/7 2 33 4 0 5 1 2
J. Brown 11 2 0 4/6 3/5 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 1 1
E. Dawson III 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 27 0 0 0 0 2
M. Durr 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 1 2
NCAA BB Scores