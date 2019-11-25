Collins carries South Florida over Loyola of Chicago 66-55
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) David Collins had 21 points as South Florida beat Loyola of Chicago 66-55 in the Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.
USF held Loyola without a basket for nearly 11 minutes down the stretch to complete the second-half comeback. Loyola closed out the game missing its final eight shots, while committing five turnovers, and the Bulls took advantage by going on a 16-2 run with Collins scoring six points and Laquincy Rideau four during the surge.
Rideau had 17 points for South Florida (3-2). Justin Brown added 11 points.
Cameron Krutwig had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-3). Tate Hall added 10 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.0
|Min. Per Game
|31.0
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|66.7
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|20.0
|76.5
|Free Throw %
|60.5
|Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|5.0
|Laquincy Rideau missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|5.0
|+ 1
|Paxson Wojcik made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Paxson Wojcik missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau
|10.0
|+ 2
|Justin Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Castaneda
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
|26.0
|Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|37.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|66
|Field Goals
|18-35 (51.4%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-25 (68.0%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|21
|24
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|12
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Chicago 3-3
|77.4 PPG
|35 RPG
|17.0 APG
|South Florida 3-2
|63.0 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|8.5 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|C. Krutwig C
|16.6 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|6.2 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|40.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Krutwig C
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. Collins G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.4
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|68.0
|FT%
|52.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|16
|4
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Hall
|10
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|2/4
|5
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Kennedy
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|3/8
|5
|23
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|L. Williamson
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|A. Uguak
|5
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Krutwig
|16
|4
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|4
|T. Hall
|10
|2
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|2/4
|5
|34
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|M. Kennedy
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/2
|3/8
|5
|23
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|L. Williamson
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|A. Uguak
|5
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/3
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Wojcik
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|F. Agunanne
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Welch
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Skokna
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pipkins
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Baughman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Alcock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kaifes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clemons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|20
|4
|18/35
|2/9
|17/25
|19
|200
|6
|2
|17
|1
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|21
|3
|3
|7/10
|0/1
|7/12
|4
|36
|4
|0
|6
|0
|3
|L. Rideau
|17
|3
|5
|5/13
|3/6
|4/7
|2
|33
|4
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|11
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Dawson III
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Durr
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|21
|3
|3
|7/10
|0/1
|7/12
|4
|36
|4
|0
|6
|0
|3
|L. Rideau
|17
|3
|5
|5/13
|3/6
|4/7
|2
|33
|4
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|11
|2
|0
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Dawson III
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Durr
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|8
|1
|3
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Mack
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Maricevic
|1
|5
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chaplin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|23
|12
|22/44
|10/21
|12/23
|17
|200
|9
|0
|15
|5
|18
-
VALPO
CINCY70
70
2nd 0.0
-
KSTATE
PITT46
46
2nd 7:38 FS1
-
KENTST
10OHIOST23
35
2nd 20:00 BTN
-
ALST
20VCU22
32
1st 6:06
-
CHATT
17TENN18
28
1st 29.0 SECN
-
CHIST
FSU17
46
1st 4:55
-
PFEI
WINTHR34
44
1st 4:59
-
WISC
RICH18
24
1st 3:15 ESP2
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU36
22
1st 3:21 ESPU
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH24
24
1st 6:27
-
MIDW
NKY21
40
1st 3:36
-
ARK
GATECH29
22
1st 3:46
-
WASHST
NEB14
20
1st 13:37
-
MURYST
LSALLE0
0
1st 19:32
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
TROY
ALAM0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
NEBOM0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
CSN
WISGB0
0161.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
NEVADA
BGREEN0
0149.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
JVILLE
CAMP0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NILL0
0126 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SCST
PEAY0
0146 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ABIL
TEXST0
0127.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
TXAMI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
BRAD
NWEST0
0128.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
LATECH
IND0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TEXSO
MNTNA0
0142.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN0
0157.5 O/U
+36
9:00pm ESPU
-
OKLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
18AUBURN
NMEX0
0157 O/U
+8.5
9:30pm ESPW
-
TNST
SDGST0
0133.5 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
BYU
UCLA0
0138 O/U
-1.5
11:30pm ESP2