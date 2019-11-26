OKLA
STNFRD

No Text

Stanford whips Oklahoma 73-54 in Hall of Fame Classic

  • AP
  • Nov 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) If opponents didn’t know who Stanford freshman Tyrell Terry was before Monday night, they should now.

Terry had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Stanford whipped Oklahoma 73-54 in the Hall of Fame Classic.

“I don’t want him to get a big head,” head coach Jerod Haase said. “The numbers you can look at and they’re impressive, but he has a calming presence out there and that’s a good counter to me. They guys do a good job feeding off my and his energy.”

Spencer Jones finished with 13 points and Oscar Da Silva finished with nine to go with 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0).

This was the first game Stanford has played against a Power Five school this season.

“This was a big moment for us, but we were prepared for it,” Haase said. “We’ve had a hot start to the season and wanted to keep that going.”

The Cardinal scored the first 17 points of the game including nine from Terry. It took six minutes for the Sooners to score their first points.

Oklahoma (5-1) scored the next 10 points cutting the deficit to just seven mid-way through the first half. They never got any closer. Terry had 16 points and nine rebounds in the first half when the Cardinal led 37-24.

“We battled at times throughout the night, but they have a good team,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “They played much better than we did.”

Austin Reaves had 17 points for the Sooners.

Kristian Doolittle contributed four points and eight rebounds as Alondes Williams had 12 points and Brady Manek had 10 points.

Both teams shot 38% but the Cardinal had 10 3-pointers and was 13 of 19 from the foul line while Oklahoma made four treys and was just 4 of 13 at the line.

“Very disappointing performance and we didn’t match their intensity early,” Kruger said. “They made shots and they were sharp hitting some three’s early.”

The Cardinal out-scored the Sooners 15-0 on second chance points and had a 51-32 rebounding advantage.

“Defensively we did a good job getting to the shooters and getting them contested,” Haase said. “They got a few clean looks, but our help defense was pretty darn good.”

Stanford never lead by less than 11 in the second half and led by as many as 24.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners looked outmatched by the Cardinal and didn’t show much energy throughout the game.

Stanford: This was the Cardinal’s first real test of the season and they aced it.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma takes on former Big 12 foe Missouri in the early consolation game Tuesday night.

Stanford faces Butler for the Hall of Fame Classic Title on Tuesday night.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Reaves
T. Terry
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
45.5 Field Goal % 50.0
30.3 Three Point % 40.7
76.9 Free Throw % 87.0
+ 1 Isaac White made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Hill 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac White 5.0
  Sam Beskind missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Neal Begovich 13.0
  Rodney Herenton missed layup, blocked by Victor Iwuakor 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Rodney Herenton 26.0
  Alondes Williams missed free throw 26.0
  Personal foul on Keenan Fitzmorris 26.0
+ 2 Alondes Williams made layup 26.0
Team Stats
Points 54 73
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 25-65 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 4-17 (23.5%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 4-13 (30.8%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 51
Offensive 5 12
Defensive 22 36
Team 4 3
Assists 8 12
Steals 5 10
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
A. Reaves G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
T. Terry G
20 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 5-1 243054
home team logo Stanford 7-0 373673
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Oklahoma 5-1 75.5 PPG 42.3 RPG 11.8 APG
home team logo Stanford 7-0 77.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
12
A. Reaves G 16.6 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.8 APG 46.0 FG%
3
T. Terry G 15.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Reaves G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
T. Terry G 20 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
37.7 FG% 38.5
23.5 3PT FG% 40.0
30.8 FT% 68.4
Oklahoma
Starters
A. Reaves
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
D. Harmon
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reaves 17 3 1 6/14 2/6 3/3 1 28 0 0 1 1 2
B. Manek 10 5 0 4/11 2/6 0/0 1 24 0 2 1 0 5
K. Doolittle 4 8 1 2/8 0/0 0/2 1 26 1 1 4 2 6
D. Harmon 3 2 3 1/6 0/2 1/4 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
J. Bieniemy 0 4 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 32 2 0 2 2 2
Starters
A. Reaves
B. Manek
K. Doolittle
D. Harmon
J. Bieniemy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reaves 17 3 1 6/14 2/6 3/3 1 28 0 0 1 1 2
B. Manek 10 5 0 4/11 2/6 0/0 1 24 0 2 1 0 5
K. Doolittle 4 8 1 2/8 0/0 0/2 1 26 1 1 4 2 6
D. Harmon 3 2 3 1/6 0/2 1/4 1 27 1 0 2 0 2
J. Bieniemy 0 4 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 32 2 0 2 2 2
Bench
A. Williams
V. Iwuakor
C. Merritt
K. Kuath
J. Hill
R. Streller
A. Garang
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Williams 12 1 0 6/10 0/2 0/1 3 20 0 0 1 0 1
V. Iwuakor 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/1 2 14 1 1 2 0 2
C. Merritt 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Kuath 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 14 0 2 1 0 1
J. Hill 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 0 1
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 27 8 23/61 4/17 4/13 13 200 5 6 15 5 22
Stanford
Starters
T. Terry
S. Jones
B. Wills
O. da Silva
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 20 11 3 7/17 2/7 4/4 1 30 2 0 0 1 10
S. Jones 13 6 0 4/9 4/8 1/2 1 30 2 3 0 2 4
B. Wills 10 3 2 4/7 0/1 2/7 3 30 0 0 1 1 2
O. da Silva 9 11 1 4/11 1/2 0/0 2 30 2 0 4 2 9
D. Davis 8 2 4 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 32 1 1 3 0 2
Starters
T. Terry
S. Jones
B. Wills
O. da Silva
D. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 20 11 3 7/17 2/7 4/4 1 30 2 0 0 1 10
S. Jones 13 6 0 4/9 4/8 1/2 1 30 2 3 0 2 4
B. Wills 10 3 2 4/7 0/1 2/7 3 30 0 0 1 1 2
O. da Silva 9 11 1 4/11 1/2 0/0 2 30 2 0 4 2 9
D. Davis 8 2 4 3/9 2/5 0/0 1 32 1 1 3 0 2
Bench
J. Delaire
I. White
L. Kisunas
R. Herenton
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
J. Keefe
N. Begovich
K. Pugh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Delaire 6 3 0 1/6 0/0 4/4 2 21 2 0 2 1 2
I. White 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
L. Kisunas 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 0 2 0
R. Herenton 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
S. Beskind 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Fitzmorris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Keefe 0 7 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 1 6
N. Begovich 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 48 12 25/65 10/25 13/19 15 200 10 4 12 12 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores