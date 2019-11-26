Stanford whips Oklahoma 73-54 in Hall of Fame Classic
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) If opponents didn’t know who Stanford freshman Tyrell Terry was before Monday night, they should now.
Terry had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Stanford whipped Oklahoma 73-54 in the Hall of Fame Classic.
“I don’t want him to get a big head,” head coach Jerod Haase said. “The numbers you can look at and they’re impressive, but he has a calming presence out there and that’s a good counter to me. They guys do a good job feeding off my and his energy.”
Spencer Jones finished with 13 points and Oscar Da Silva finished with nine to go with 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0).
This was the first game Stanford has played against a Power Five school this season.
“This was a big moment for us, but we were prepared for it,” Haase said. “We’ve had a hot start to the season and wanted to keep that going.”
The Cardinal scored the first 17 points of the game including nine from Terry. It took six minutes for the Sooners to score their first points.
Oklahoma (5-1) scored the next 10 points cutting the deficit to just seven mid-way through the first half. They never got any closer. Terry had 16 points and nine rebounds in the first half when the Cardinal led 37-24.
“We battled at times throughout the night, but they have a good team,” head coach Lon Kruger said. “They played much better than we did.”
Austin Reaves had 17 points for the Sooners.
Kristian Doolittle contributed four points and eight rebounds as Alondes Williams had 12 points and Brady Manek had 10 points.
Both teams shot 38% but the Cardinal had 10 3-pointers and was 13 of 19 from the foul line while Oklahoma made four treys and was just 4 of 13 at the line.
“Very disappointing performance and we didn’t match their intensity early,” Kruger said. “They made shots and they were sharp hitting some three’s early.”
The Cardinal out-scored the Sooners 15-0 on second chance points and had a 51-32 rebounding advantage.
“Defensively we did a good job getting to the shooters and getting them contested,” Haase said. “They got a few clean looks, but our help defense was pretty darn good.”
Stanford never lead by less than 11 in the second half and led by as many as 24.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: The Sooners looked outmatched by the Cardinal and didn’t show much energy throughout the game.
Stanford: This was the Cardinal’s first real test of the season and they aced it.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma takes on former Big 12 foe Missouri in the early consolation game Tuesday night.
Stanford faces Butler for the Hall of Fame Classic Title on Tuesday night.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.5
|Min. Per Game
|29.5
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|30.3
|Three Point %
|40.7
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Hill
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaac White
|5.0
|Sam Beskind missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Neal Begovich
|13.0
|Rodney Herenton missed layup, blocked by Victor Iwuakor
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Rodney Herenton
|26.0
|Alondes Williams missed free throw
|26.0
|Personal foul on Keenan Fitzmorris
|26.0
|+ 2
|Alondes Williams made layup
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|73
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|25-65 (38.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-13 (30.8%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|51
|Offensive
|5
|12
|Defensive
|22
|36
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|8
|12
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.7
|FG%
|38.5
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|30.8
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|3/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Manek
|10
|5
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|K. Doolittle
|4
|8
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|26
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|D. Harmon
|3
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bieniemy
|0
|4
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|17
|3
|1
|6/14
|2/6
|3/3
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|B. Manek
|10
|5
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|K. Doolittle
|4
|8
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|26
|1
|1
|4
|2
|6
|D. Harmon
|3
|2
|3
|1/6
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Bieniemy
|0
|4
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|32
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Williams
|12
|1
|0
|6/10
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|V. Iwuakor
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|14
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|C. Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Kuath
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|14
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hill
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|27
|8
|23/61
|4/17
|4/13
|13
|200
|5
|6
|15
|5
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|20
|11
|3
|7/17
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|S. Jones
|13
|6
|0
|4/9
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|30
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|B. Wills
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|2/7
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|O. da Silva
|9
|11
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|2
|9
|D. Davis
|8
|2
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|20
|11
|3
|7/17
|2/7
|4/4
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|S. Jones
|13
|6
|0
|4/9
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|30
|2
|3
|0
|2
|4
|B. Wills
|10
|3
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|2/7
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|O. da Silva
|9
|11
|1
|4/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|2
|0
|4
|2
|9
|D. Davis
|8
|2
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaire
|6
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|21
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|I. White
|5
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L. Kisunas
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|R. Herenton
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Beskind
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Fitzmorris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Keefe
|0
|7
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|N. Begovich
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|48
|12
|25/65
|10/25
|13/19
|15
|200
|10
|4
|12
|12
|36
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
VALPO
CINCY77
81
Final/OT
-
KSTATE
PITT59
63
Final
-
KENTST
10OHIOST52
71
Final
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH78
65
Final
-
MIDW
NKY56
86
Final
-
WISC
RICH52
62
Final
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU63
52
Final
-
ARK
GATECH62
61
Final/OT
-
PFEI
WINTHR83
127
Final
-
CHIST
FSU56
113
Final
-
CHATT
17TENN46
58
Final
-
ALST
20VCU62
78
Final
-
WASHST
NEB71
82
Final
-
MURYST
LSALLE64
75
Final
-
SELOU
VANDY70
78
Final
-
TROY
ALAM66
80
Final
-
STHRN
NEBOM51
78
Final
-
JVILLE
CAMP57
62
Final
-
CSN
WISGB84
85
Final
-
TXAMI
TEXPA52
79
Final
-
SCST
PEAY66
92
Final
-
OAK
NILL50
74
Final
-
SWCU
ORAL45
99
Final
-
ABIL
TEXST56
61
Final
-
NEVADA
BGREEN77
62
Final
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB67
75
Final
-
LATECH
IND75
88
Final
-
BRAD
NWEST51
78
Final
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN93
63
Final
-
TEXSO
MNTNA62
74
Final
-
OKLA
STNFRD54
73
Final
-
18AUBURN
NMEX84
59
Final
-
TNST
SDGST49
62
Final
-
BYU
UCLA78
63
Final