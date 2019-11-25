Evans, Pippen lead Vanderbilt to win over SE Louisiana
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Maxwell Evans tied a career high with 16 points and freshman point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. added 15 to lead Vanderbilt to its third straight win with a 78-70 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.
Evans enjoyed the best back-to-back scoring games of his career after scoring 15 in Friday's rout of South Carolina State.
Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith, the nation's top 3-point shooter and Southeastern Conference's leading scorer, had 14 points and four 3-pointers points.
Freshman Dylan Disu scored 11 points and Saben Lee had 12 and seven assists for the Commodores (5-1).
Ty Brewer, a sophomore forward, led the Lions (2-5) with a career-high 26 points as he hit 11 of 22 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Brandon Gonzalez added 11 points.
Southeastern Louisiana lost its third straight, missing 15 of 16 shots from 3-point range.
Disu and Nesmith made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Commodores a 48-42 lead early in the second half.
The Commodores, playing their third game in six days, trailed most of the first half, before rallying for a 33-31 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions struggled from beyond the arc and faded in the second half.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores won for the fifth time in six games under first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, who played in the NBA for 18 seasons.
UP NEXT
Southeastern Louisiana visits Louisiana (4-2) on Dec. 3 after an eight-day Thanksgiving break between games.
Vanderbilt hosts Tulsa (4-1), whose coach, Frank Haith, just coached in his 500th game, on Saturday.
|63.6
|Min. Per Game
|63.6
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|4.4
|Ast. Per Game
|4.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|13.3
|Three Point %
|46.7
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|69.4
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu
|2.0
|Von Julien missed layup
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Ty Brewer
|11.0
|Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Ty Brewer
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu
|16.0
|Jeremiah Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Jeremiah Saunders
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|78
|Field Goals
|28-70 (40.0%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-16 (6.3%)
|11-30 (36.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|19-28 (67.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|40
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|25
|27
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 2-5
|65.5 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Vanderbilt 5-1
|86.6 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|15.8 APG
|
|40.0
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|6.3
|3PT FG%
|36.7
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|67.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brewer
|26
|12
|1
|11/22
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|V. Julien
|11
|2
|3
|5/14
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|9
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Gonzalez
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Diop
|8
|9
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brewer
|26
|12
|1
|11/22
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|3
|9
|V. Julien
|11
|2
|3
|5/14
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Smith
|9
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|3/3
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Gonzalez
|9
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|P. Diop
|8
|9
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Caldwell
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Butler
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|I. Kirby
|2
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|M. Starwood
|0
|4
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Saunders
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Romanov
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Howell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brackmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|38
|8
|28/70
|1/16
|13/17
|19
|200
|6
|0
|12
|13
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|16
|2
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|15
|4
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|9/12
|4
|27
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2
|A. Nesmith
|14
|3
|1
|5/14
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|D. Disu
|11
|6
|2
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|C. Brown
|5
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|16
|2
|1
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|15
|4
|5
|3/7
|0/0
|9/12
|4
|27
|2
|0
|5
|2
|2
|A. Nesmith
|14
|3
|1
|5/14
|4/11
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|D. Disu
|11
|6
|2
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|C. Brown
|5
|6
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/2
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Lee
|12
|8
|7
|3/3
|1/1
|5/6
|0
|24
|1
|0
|4
|0
|8
|E. Obinna
|5
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|M. Moyer
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Wright
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harvey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Arbuckle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jossell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|38
|16
|24/58
|11/30
|19/28
|16
|200
|4
|3
|14
|11
|27
