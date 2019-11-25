SELOU
Evans, Pippen lead Vanderbilt to win over SE Louisiana

  • Nov 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Maxwell Evans tied a career high with 16 points and freshman point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. added 15 to lead Vanderbilt to its third straight win with a 78-70 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night.

Evans enjoyed the best back-to-back scoring games of his career after scoring 15 in Friday's rout of South Carolina State.

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith, the nation's top 3-point shooter and Southeastern Conference's leading scorer, had 14 points and four 3-pointers points.

Freshman Dylan Disu scored 11 points and Saben Lee had 12 and seven assists for the Commodores (5-1).

Ty Brewer, a sophomore forward, led the Lions (2-5) with a career-high 26 points as he hit 11 of 22 from the floor and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Brandon Gonzalez added 11 points.

Southeastern Louisiana lost its third straight, missing 15 of 16 shots from 3-point range.

Disu and Nesmith made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Commodores a 48-42 lead early in the second half.

The Commodores, playing their third game in six days, trailed most of the first half, before rallying for a 33-31 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions struggled from beyond the arc and faded in the second half.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores won for the fifth time in six games under first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse, who played in the NBA for 18 seasons.

UP NEXT

Southeastern Louisiana visits Louisiana (4-2) on Dec. 3 after an eight-day Thanksgiving break between games.

Vanderbilt hosts Tulsa (4-1), whose coach, Frank Haith, just coached in his 500th game, on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
V. Julien
S. Pippen Jr.
63.6 Min. Per Game 63.6
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
33.3 Field Goal % 46.3
13.3 Three Point % 46.7
75.0 Free Throw % 69.4
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu 2.0
  Von Julien missed layup 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Brewer 11.0
  Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
  Scotty Pippen Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Ty Brewer 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Disu 16.0
  Jeremiah Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Scotty Pippen Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Saunders 25.0
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 28-70 (40.0%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 1-16 (6.3%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 13-17 (76.5%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 40
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 25 27
Team 4 2
Assists 8 16
Steals 6 4
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
T. Brewer F
26 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
M. Evans G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 2-5 313970
home team logo Vanderbilt 5-1 334578
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo SE Louisiana 2-5 65.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 5-1 86.6 PPG 38.4 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
25
T. Brewer F 14.2 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.7 APG 55.1 FG%
3
M. Evans G 6.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.2 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
25
T. Brewer F 26 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
3
M. Evans G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 41.4
6.3 3PT FG% 36.7
76.5 FT% 67.9
SE Louisiana
Starters
T. Brewer
V. Julien
B. Smith
B. Gonzalez
P. Diop
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brewer 26 12 1 11/22 0/1 4/7 1 38 2 0 1 3 9
V. Julien 11 2 3 5/14 0/3 1/2 1 35 1 0 2 0 2
B. Smith 9 4 0 3/6 0/2 3/3 5 27 0 0 1 2 2
B. Gonzalez 9 3 0 3/7 1/4 2/2 3 22 0 0 2 1 2
P. Diop 8 9 0 3/8 0/2 2/2 3 21 0 0 0 4 5
Bench
N. Caldwell
L. Butler
I. Kirby
M. Starwood
J. Saunders
M. Romanov
A. Wilson
M. Howell
M. Brackmann
B. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Caldwell 3 1 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 2 15 1 0 1 0 1
L. Butler 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 3 0 0
I. Kirby 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 16 2 0 1 1 2
M. Starwood 0 4 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2
J. Saunders 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
M. Romanov 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Howell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brackmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 38 8 28/70 1/16 13/17 19 200 6 0 12 13 25
Vanderbilt
Starters
M. Evans
S. Pippen Jr.
A. Nesmith
D. Disu
C. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 16 2 1 5/10 2/4 4/5 0 24 0 0 2 1 1
S. Pippen Jr. 15 4 5 3/7 0/0 9/12 4 27 2 0 5 2 2
A. Nesmith 14 3 1 5/14 4/11 0/0 2 37 1 2 1 0 3
D. Disu 11 6 2 4/9 3/8 0/0 2 31 0 1 0 0 6
C. Brown 5 6 0 2/6 1/3 0/2 4 27 0 0 2 4 2
Bench
S. Lee
E. Obinna
M. Moyer
J. Wright
I. Rice
Q. Millora-Brown
O. Jankovic
D. Harvey
D. Weikert
T. Arbuckle
J. Jossell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 12 8 7 3/3 1/1 5/6 0 24 1 0 4 0 8
E. Obinna 5 5 0 2/5 0/0 1/3 0 13 0 0 0 3 2
M. Moyer 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wright 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 2
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Millora-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Jankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weikert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Arbuckle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jossell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 38 16 24/58 11/30 19/28 16 200 4 3 14 11 27
