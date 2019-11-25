VATECH
Virginia Tech knocks off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in Maui

  AP
  Nov 25, 2019

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Landers Nolley II peeled off a screen and, without hesitation, let a 3-pointer fly from the wing. The ball dropped, giving Virginia Tech the cushion it needed to hold off No. 3 Michigan State.

One big shot, one massive victory for the Hokies.

Nolley hit that crucial 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech outlast the Spartans 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.

''They believed in me,'' Nolley said. ''And I hit the shot.''

Virginia Tech (6-0) had low expectations - at least outside the program - in coach Mike Young's first season in Blacksburg, picked to finish 14th in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll.

The Hokies grinded through a back-and-forth second half before going up 10 with 4 1/2 minutes left. Michigan State fought back to pull within one, but Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left.

Virginia Tech made just enough free throws down the stretch to earn a spot in Tuesday's semifinal against Dayton.

''That's a really good player making a big-league play,'' Young said. ''It probably went a long way in getting us out of here with a win.''

Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.

Winston helped sparked a late run, but the Spartans couldn't finish it off. Aaron Henry led Michigan State with 18 points and Winston was held to seven on 2-of-8 shooting.

Michigan State has had a rough start to the season. The preseason AP No. 1, the Spartans lost starting guard Joshua Langford to a foot injury before the first game, and a week later, Winston's brother, Zachary, was hit and killed by a train.

''He was a shell of himself today,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Winston. ''I think it's been a lot on him. I couldn't have gone through what that kid has gone through, no way. He just looked tired the whole time, I think because of the mental stress he's going through.''

Michigan State lost its opening game to No. 9 Kentucky, but bounced back with three straight wins, including a hard-fought victory at No. 13 Seton Hall.

Virginia Tech started the season 5-0 for the second straight season - a first since 1981-82 - but has a revamped roster under Young, who took over after Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.

The new-look Hokies made a school-record 21 3-pointers against Delaware State in their previous game but had to play a more grinding style against the gritty Spartans.

Taking advantage of Winston's foul trouble, Virginia Tech pressured the Spartans into numerous mistakes, scoring 12 points off 11 turnovers before halftime.

''It's difficult to sit that long,'' Winston said. ''I've got to be smarter than that, make better decisions for my team.''

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech picked up the kind of determined, resume-building win that could look awfully good when Selection Sunday comes around.

Winston was not able to conjure up any magic and the Spartans clearly have some flaws to work out until Langford returns in January at the earliest.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech plays Dayton in Tuesday's semifinals.

Michigan State faces Georgia.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
W. Bede
3 G
C. Winston
5 G
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
37.1 Field Goal % 38.7
23.1 Three Point % 34.4
53.3 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor 7.0
  Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Kyle Ahrens 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede 13.0
  Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Cassius Winston 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede 23.0
Team Stats
Points 71 66
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 43
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 18 26
Team 2 4
Assists 16 13
Steals 8 3
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 0
2
L. Nolley II G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
11
A. Henry F
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Virginia Tech 6-0 323971
home team logo 3 Michigan State 3-2 283866
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia Tech 6-0 80.0 PPG 42.6 RPG 19.0 APG
home team logo 3 Michigan State 3-2 83.0 PPG 46.5 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
2
L. Nolley II G 20.2 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.2 APG 50.0 FG%
11
A. Henry F 11.3 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.7 APG 63.2 FG%
Top Scorers
2
L. Nolley II G 22 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
11
A. Henry F 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
44.2 FG% 40.7
47.6 3PT FG% 34.8
68.2 FT% 71.4
Virginia Tech
Starters
L. Nolley II
P. Horne
W. Bede
N. Alleyne
T. Radford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Nolley II 22 4 5 5/12 4/6 8/8 0 37 3 2 3 0 4
P. Horne 12 7 1 5/6 2/2 0/1 3 30 0 1 1 4 3
W. Bede 11 3 5 3/10 0/3 5/9 4 31 0 1 2 0 3
N. Alleyne 10 3 1 3/10 2/4 2/3 2 33 2 0 0 0 3
T. Radford 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 1 0
Bench
H. Cattoor
I. Wilkins
J. Cone
J. Ojiako
B. Johnson
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
R. Payne
G. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Cattoor 10 2 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 3 30 1 1 0 0 2
I. Wilkins 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 1 0
J. Cone 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 9 0 0 2 0 2
J. Ojiako 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 1 1
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 25 16 23/52 10/21 15/22 16 200 8 6 8 7 18
Michigan State
Starters
A. Henry
X. Tillman
T. Kithier
C. Winston
R. Watts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Henry 18 5 3 7/12 2/4 2/4 0 35 0 2 3 2 3
X. Tillman 9 14 3 4/10 1/4 0/0 3 35 0 0 5 2 12
T. Kithier 8 5 1 3/6 0/0 2/2 2 21 0 0 0 3 2
C. Winston 7 1 2 2/8 1/5 2/2 4 25 0 0 3 0 1
R. Watts 6 2 1 2/7 2/4 0/0 2 19 1 0 4 1 1
Bench
G. Brown
K. Ahrens
J. Marble
M. Bingham Jr.
F. Loyer
M. Hall
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Brown 9 3 1 3/7 2/3 1/2 2 26 2 0 0 2 1
K. Ahrens 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 1
J. Marble 3 4 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 3
M. Bingham Jr. 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
F. Loyer 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
M. Hall 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 8 0 0 1 1 1
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 39 13 24/59 8/23 10/14 20 200 3 2 16 13 26
NCAA BB Scores