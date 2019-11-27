Baldwin lifts Butler over Stanford 68-67 for tourney title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Butler coach LaVall Jordan wasn’t surprised that Kamar Baldwin took over in the final minutes including a game winning 18-foot jumper to seal the Bulldogs win over Stanford 68-67 in the Hall of Fame Classic Final on Tuesday night.
“He does this every day at practice,” Jordan said. “He’s the same competitor and he’s a winner. He’s an everyday guy and puts in the work. We have a ton of trust in him.”
Baldwin scored the Bulldogs final six of his 22 points in the last 1½ minutes, two of which he scored with his opposite shooting hand.
“I always plan to shoot with my left, but those I just tried to get them up on the rim,” Baldwin said.
Bryce Nze added 13 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0) and Bryce Golden had 12 points.
Tyrell Terry scored 21 points to lead Stanford (7-1), Oscar Da Silva added 19, Bryce Willis 12 and Spencer Jones 11.
After Stanford led 51-48, Butler went on a 10-0 run to take a seven-point lead with six minutes to play. A Baldwin 3-pointer had the Bulldogs up eight but the Cardinal went on a 9-1 run to tie the game at 62 with two minutes to go. Baldwin hit a layup and a jumper for a four-point lead with 41 seconds left but Jones hit a 3-pointer and Willis had a dunk with 21 seconds remaining, setting the stage for Baldwin.
“They have really good young players and they’re a really tough team,” Jordan said. ���They made it difficult all game long and competed at a high level. It was a heck of a game.”
The Bulldogs played the majority of the game with one of their leader scorers, Sean McDermott, who went down with an ankle injury late in the first half. McDermott did return to play the final few minutes of the game.
“I wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to go again,” Jordan said. “Sean looked a little unsure, but he’s a warrior and he’s grown into manhood. He’s a tough cookie.”
The Cardinal scored 10 of the final 11 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by Terry to close the half and tie the game at 29.
“That game stings,” Jerod Haase said. “Very proud of our guys and the way they fought. So many guys are stepping up in so many different ways. There were many times we could’ve cracked in this game, but our guys stepped up every time.”
The Cardinal hit nine 3-pointers compared to six by Butler. Stanford shot 53% from the field but was out-rebound 31-21 and Butler used 12 offensive boards to score 12 second-chance points.
Butler will play its third straight game of five against a Power Five school when they face Ole Miss next Tuesday.
“The turkey will taste a lot better Thursday,” Jordan said. “We’ll have off a few days, but Friday we’ll get back to it.”
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: They are a young team that doesn’t play any seniors. With some more experience, this team will be a tough team to beat out west.
Butler: Baldwin is one of the best guards in the country and makes the Bulldogs a dangerous team in the country.
UP NEXT
Stanford will take on UNC-Wilmington at home on Dec. 1.
Butler travels to Ole Miss for a matchup next Tuesday.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.6
|Min. Per Game
|29.6
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|14.3
|Three Point %
|44.4
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|88.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Sean McDermott
|3.0
|+ 2
|Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|4.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva
|20.0
|5-second inbounding violation turnover on Butler
|29.0
|+ 3
|Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills
|29.0
|+ 2
|Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|42.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Oscar da Silva
|1:08
|+ 2
|Kamar Baldwin made jump shot
|1:23
|Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|1:30
|Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot, blocked by Daejon Davis
|1:32
|Personal foul on Daejon Davis
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|67
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|26-49 (53.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|23
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|17
|16
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|9
|18
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|16
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|14.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.2 APG
|45.8 FG%
|
3
|T. Terry G
|15.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Baldwin G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|T. Terry G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|53.1
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|22
|5
|1
|10/18
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|B. Nze
|13
|8
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|B. Golden
|12
|5
|3
|4/5
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Thompson
|9
|0
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. McDermott
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|22
|5
|1
|10/18
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|32
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|B. Nze
|13
|8
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|B. Golden
|12
|5
|3
|4/5
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Thompson
|9
|0
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. McDermott
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|7
|1
|0
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Battle
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. David
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|H. Baddley
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|27
|9
|28/58
|6/23
|6/8
|16
|200
|7
|1
|10
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|21
|4
|1
|7/15
|5/9
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. da Silva
|19
|2
|5
|8/9
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|29
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|B. Wills
|12
|3
|4
|5/7
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|2
|3
|6
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Terry
|21
|4
|1
|7/15
|5/9
|2/2
|3
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|O. da Silva
|19
|2
|5
|8/9
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|29
|2
|0
|5
|1
|1
|B. Wills
|12
|3
|4
|5/7
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Jones
|11
|3
|2
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|D. Davis
|2
|3
|6
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|39
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Keefe
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Delaire
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|L. Kisunas
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Pugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|18
|26/49
|9/20
|6/9
|10
|200
|6
|3
|15
|6
|16
-
COLOST
LOYCHI61
60
Final
-
NEAST
DRAKE56
59
Final
-
WMICH
SEATTLE55
59
Final
-
TNMART
GWEBB64
81
Final
-
WEBER
MURYST68
69
Final
-
NMEXST
SFLA65
45
Final
-
YALE
BUCK81
61
Final
-
UGA
3MICHST85
93
Final
-
GRAM
PORTST74
84
Final
-
BU
NCOLO55
78
Final
-
HAMP
SANFRAN73
89
Final
-
UCIRV
LALAF92
67
Final
-
WISC
NMEX50
59
Final
-
SALAB
MIAOH82
71
Final
-
ODU
WASHST50
66
Final
-
BROWN
MASLOW63
75
Final
-
CALDCO
NORFLK64
54
Final
-
UCLA
CHAMIN74
48
Final
-
IUPUI
STHRN77
83
Final
-
WICHST
SC70
47
Final
-
WOFF
UMES67
42
Final
-
WILL
BALLST69
62
Final
-
GREEN
HIGHPT73
90
Final
-
GOUCH
VMI32
98
Final
-
FLACOL
STETSON60
72
Final
-
MERCER
STBON51
56
Final
-
FLTECH
FGC59
73
Final
-
MIZZOU
OKLA66
77
Final
-
NJTECH
RUT58
85
Final
-
FDU
ND66
91
Final
-
BRYANT
NH76
87
Final/OT
-
UTVALL
MOUNT61
64
Final
-
SUNYON
BING69
90
Final
-
APPST
ETNST69
78
Final
-
BRE
CIT47
90
Final
-
HOW
AMER69
86
Final
-
ARIZST
PRINCE67
65
Final
-
FURMAN
ELON97
61
Final
-
CSE
DELST53
90
Final
-
KU
FIU82
96
Final
-
CORN
NAVY61
72
Final
-
EANDH
NCWILM66
122
Final
-
COPPST
JMAD94
78
Final
-
GMASON
NEB85
66
Final
-
WRIGHT
LSALLE70
72
Final
-
MOREHD
WMMARY84
95
Final
-
RICH
18AUBURN65
79
Final
-
STFRAN
ARKLR56
67
Final
-
RADFRD
MNMTH63
80
Final
-
CMICH
DEPAUL75
88
Final
-
LINDER
ILL65
117
Final
-
BMC
NICHST56
102
Final
-
DAYTON
VATECH89
62
Final
-
LOYMD
NEBOM65
70
Final
-
NCCU
SILL48
64
Final
-
COLG
WISGB99
81
Final
-
HOUBP
HOU73
112
Final
-
LAMAR
UAB48
57
Final
-
NWST
LAMON69
77
Final
-
CAN
ILLCHI94
64
Final
-
NIOWA
WVU55
60
Final
-
WYO
TCU47
64
Final
-
COLCHRI
MONST46
82
Final
-
SFA
1DUKE85
83
Final/OT
-
BELMONT
EWASH82
87
Final
-
NCUMN
NDAK50
115
Final
-
BUTLER
STNFRD68
67
Final
-
SIUE
UOP50
78
Final
-
LONGWD
UCRIV58
71
Final
-
JACKST
UNLV57
80
Final
-
UCDAV
CAL66
72
Final
-
NDAKST
IDAHO70
53
Final
-
SAMHOU
CSBAK74
65
Final
-
4KANSAS
BYU71
56
Final
-
21COLO
CLEM71
67
Final