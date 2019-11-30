CSFULL
Santa Clara top CSU Fullerton 70-55 in Cable Car Classic

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josip Vrankic scored 17 points and Santa Clara never trailed in beating CSU Fullerton 70-55 Saturday night in the Cable Car Classic finale.

DJ Mitchell scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and Tahj Eddy and Trey Wertz scored nine points apiece for the Broncos (8-1), who have won five straight.

Guglielmo Caruso scored seven points in Santa Clara's opening 16-0 run and the Broncos led 42-19 at halftime and by as many as 23 points.

Brandon Kamga scored 18 points and Austen Awosika added 12 for the Titans (3-5).

Santa Clara plays at Nevada on Wednesday and CSU Fullerton plays at Pacific on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Awosika
J. Vrankic
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
42.5 Field Goal % 49.2
15.4 Three Point % 35.7
64.9 Free Throw % 65.6
+ 3 Brandon Kamga made 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Kamga 11.0
  Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell 41.0
  Johnny Wang missed hook shot 43.0
+ 2 Josip Vrankic made layup 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy 1:31
  Daniel Venzant missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
+ 2 Trey Wertz made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic 1:45
+ 2 Davon Clare made layup 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Davon Clare 1:56
Team Stats
Points 55 70
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 7-28 (25.0%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 26 29
Team 0 1
Assists 7 16
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
B. Kamga G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
J. Vrankic F
17 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo CSFullerton 3-5 193655
home team logo Santa Clara 8-1 422870
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CSFullerton 3-5 62.4 PPG 38.3 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 8-1 81.9 PPG 39 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
1
B. Kamga G 9.0 PPG 4.9 RPG 0.9 APG 30.8 FG%
13
J. Vrankic F 8.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.6 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Kamga G 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
13
J. Vrankic F 17 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
34.5 FG% 49.1
25.0 3PT FG% 25.0
81.3 FT% 56.3
CSFullerton
Starters
B. Kamga
A. Awosika
D. Clare
W. Arnold
J. Wang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kamga 18 4 2 6/13 3/6 3/3 1 39 3 0 4 0 4
A. Awosika 12 1 2 4/13 0/2 4/6 3 32 0 0 2 0 1
D. Clare 10 9 3 5/12 0/3 0/0 0 36 0 1 3 2 7
W. Arnold 7 7 0 2/7 1/3 2/2 3 30 0 0 2 0 7
J. Wang 2 5 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 20 1 0 3 2 3
Bench
V. Lee
D. Venzant
J. Pitts
T. San Antonio
M. Mojus
J. Rowe
D. Bradley
E. Taban
J. Jones Jr.
R. Torres
C. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Lee 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 19 0 1 0 2 1
D. Venzant 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
J. Pitts 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 5 4 0 0 0 3 1
T. San Antonio 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/1 2 14 0 0 0 0 2
M. Mojus 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Taban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 35 7 19/55 4/16 13/16 18 200 4 2 14 9 26
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Vrankic
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
T. Wertz
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 17 5 4 7/8 1/2 2/4 2 23 1 1 3 1 4
D. Mitchell 11 7 3 3/6 1/2 4/7 3 35 1 0 1 1 6
T. Eaddy 9 4 3 4/12 0/6 1/2 0 30 3 0 1 1 3
T. Wertz 9 4 3 4/9 1/5 0/0 4 27 1 0 0 1 3
G. Caruso 7 3 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 4 21 0 1 4 0 3
Bench
J. Williams
D. Thompson
K. Justice
J. Bediako
G. Williams
J. Ducasse
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Tomley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Williams 8 1 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
D. Thompson 4 3 1 1/2 1/2 1/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 3
K. Justice 3 4 1 1/6 0/4 1/1 1 16 0 0 2 1 3
J. Bediako 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 0 1 0 3
G. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 34 16 27/55 7/28 9/16 18 200 6 2 12 5 29
