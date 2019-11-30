Santa Clara top CSU Fullerton 70-55 in Cable Car Classic
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Josip Vrankic scored 17 points and Santa Clara never trailed in beating CSU Fullerton 70-55 Saturday night in the Cable Car Classic finale.
DJ Mitchell scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and Tahj Eddy and Trey Wertz scored nine points apiece for the Broncos (8-1), who have won five straight.
Guglielmo Caruso scored seven points in Santa Clara's opening 16-0 run and the Broncos led 42-19 at halftime and by as many as 23 points.
Brandon Kamga scored 18 points and Austen Awosika added 12 for the Titans (3-5).
Santa Clara plays at Nevada on Wednesday and CSU Fullerton plays at Pacific on Wednesday.
---
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|8.9
|Pts. Per Game
|8.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|42.5
|Field Goal %
|49.2
|15.4
|Three Point %
|35.7
|64.9
|Free Throw %
|65.6
|+ 3
|Brandon Kamga made 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Kamga
|11.0
|Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|41.0
|Johnny Wang missed hook shot
|43.0
|+ 2
|Josip Vrankic made layup
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
|1:31
|Daniel Venzant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|+ 2
|Trey Wertz made layup, assist by Josip Vrankic
|1:45
|+ 2
|Davon Clare made layup
|1:49
|Defensive rebound by Davon Clare
|1:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|70
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|7-28 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|35
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|26
|29
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|CSFullerton 3-5
|62.4 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|10.1 APG
|Santa Clara 8-1
|81.9 PPG
|39 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Kamga G
|9.0 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|30.8 FG%
|
13
|J. Vrankic F
|8.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Kamga G
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Vrankic F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|56.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kamga
|18
|4
|2
|6/13
|3/6
|3/3
|1
|39
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Awosika
|12
|1
|2
|4/13
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Clare
|10
|9
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|W. Arnold
|7
|7
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Wang
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kamga
|18
|4
|2
|6/13
|3/6
|3/3
|1
|39
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Awosika
|12
|1
|2
|4/13
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|D. Clare
|10
|9
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|1
|3
|2
|7
|W. Arnold
|7
|7
|0
|2/7
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Wang
|2
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Lee
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|D. Venzant
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pitts
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|T. San Antonio
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Mojus
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Rowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Taban
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Torres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|35
|7
|19/55
|4/16
|13/16
|18
|200
|4
|2
|14
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vrankic
|17
|5
|4
|7/8
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|23
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|D. Mitchell
|11
|7
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|4/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|T. Eaddy
|9
|4
|3
|4/12
|0/6
|1/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Wertz
|9
|4
|3
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Caruso
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Vrankic
|17
|5
|4
|7/8
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|23
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|D. Mitchell
|11
|7
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|4/7
|3
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|T. Eaddy
|9
|4
|3
|4/12
|0/6
|1/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Wertz
|9
|4
|3
|4/9
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Caruso
|7
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Williams
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Thompson
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Justice
|3
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Bediako
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|G. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ducasse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dorward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|34
|16
|27/55
|7/28
|9/16
|18
|200
|6
|2
|12
|5
|29
