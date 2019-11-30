Gomez scores clinching FTs in CSU Northridge’s 1st win
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) Terrell Gomez scored 31 points and dropped in two free throws in the final seconds to seal Cal State Northridge’s 73-72 victory over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon.
Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson had just split a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs out front 72-71 with 22 seconds remaining. Gomez answered by making both free throws offered for the win with four seconds left.
The victory was the Matadors’ first of the season after opening with seven straight losses.
Gomez drained 7 of 14 from beyond the arc. Darius Brown II and Lance Coleman II added 14 points apiece for CSU Northridge. The Matadors drained 12 of 28 from distance while limiting the Bulldogs to 11-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc.
CSU Northridge trailed 41-39 at the break but won the second half 34-31.
Nate Grimes led Fresno State (2-4) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The Matadors will play at Portland on Wednesday. Fresno State will welcome UNLV Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.6
|Min. Per Game
|36.6
|20.9
|Pts. Per Game
|20.9
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|25.8
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|16.7
|Three Point %
|41.1
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|92.6
|+ 1
|Terrell Gomez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Terrell Gomez made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder
|5.0
|+ 1
|Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Shooting foul on Elijah Harkless
|23.0
|Personal foul on Darius Brown II
|41.0
|Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau
|41.0
|Lance Coleman II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|+ 2
|Jarred Hyder made layup
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder
|1:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|73
|Field Goals
|27-56 (48.2%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-35 (31.4%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|28
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|26
|22
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|5
|Fouls
|19
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 2-4
|70.0 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Northridge 1-7
|70.1 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|48.2
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|31.4
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Grimes
|20
|11
|2
|8/11
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|33
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|O. Robinson
|16
|7
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|N. Blackwell
|8
|2
|5
|3/9
|2/8
|0/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hyder
|7
|5
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Agau
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Grimes
|20
|11
|2
|8/11
|2/4
|2/3
|1
|33
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|O. Robinson
|16
|7
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|N. Blackwell
|8
|2
|5
|3/9
|2/8
|0/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hyder
|7
|5
|4
|2/6
|1/4
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|A. Agau
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lawrence
|12
|0
|0
|4/7
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Holland
|6
|4
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Hart
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Rojas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|33
|15
|27/56
|11/35
|7/12
|19
|200
|2
|2
|7
|7
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|31
|5
|2
|9/20
|7/14
|6/6
|0
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Brown II
|14
|4
|9
|5/9
|3/4
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Artest III
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|J. Pearre
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|B. Harrick
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Gomez
|31
|5
|2
|9/20
|7/14
|6/6
|0
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. Brown II
|14
|4
|9
|5/9
|3/4
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Artest III
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|J. Pearre
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|B. Harrick
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Coleman II
|14
|2
|0
|5/13
|2/7
|2/2
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|E. Harkless
|12
|9
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|6/7
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|M. Ou
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Kaba-Camara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Diane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sokol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brookins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Henderson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Ndumanya
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skapintsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|28
|15
|23/56
|12/28
|15/17
|14
|200
|2
|2
|5
|6
|22
