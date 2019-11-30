FRESNO
Gomez scores clinching FTs in CSU Northridge’s 1st win

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) Terrell Gomez scored 31 points and dropped in two free throws in the final seconds to seal Cal State Northridge’s 73-72 victory over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon.

Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson had just split a pair of free throws to put the Bulldogs out front 72-71 with 22 seconds remaining. Gomez answered by making both free throws offered for the win with four seconds left.

The victory was the Matadors’ first of the season after opening with seven straight losses.

Gomez drained 7 of 14 from beyond the arc. Darius Brown II and Lance Coleman II added 14 points apiece for CSU Northridge. The Matadors drained 12 of 28 from distance while limiting the Bulldogs to 11-of-35 shooting from beyond the arc.

CSU Northridge trailed 41-39 at the break but won the second half 34-31.

Nate Grimes led Fresno State (2-4) with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Matadors will play at Portland on Wednesday. Fresno State will welcome UNLV Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Blackwell
T. Gomez
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
20.9 Pts. Per Game 20.9
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
25.8 Field Goal % 42.1
16.7 Three Point % 41.1
50.0 Free Throw % 92.6
+ 1 Terrell Gomez made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Terrell Gomez made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Shooting foul on Jarred Hyder 5.0
+ 1 Orlando Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Orlando Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Shooting foul on Elijah Harkless 23.0
  Personal foul on Darius Brown II 41.0
  Defensive rebound by Aguir Agau 41.0
  Lance Coleman II missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
+ 2 Jarred Hyder made layup 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Hyder 1:34
Team Stats
Points 72 73
Field Goals 27-56 (48.2%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 35 28
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 26 22
Team 2 0
Assists 15 15
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 19 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
N. Grimes F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
T. Gomez G
31 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Fresno State 2-4 413172
home team logo Northridge 1-7 393473
Matadome Northridge, CA
Matadome Northridge, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 2-4 70.0 PPG 40.4 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo Northridge 1-7 70.1 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
32
N. Grimes F 10.0 PPG 9.2 RPG 0.6 APG 46.3 FG%
3
T. Gomez G 20.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.3 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Grimes F 20 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
3
T. Gomez G 31 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
48.2 FG% 41.1
31.4 3PT FG% 42.9
58.3 FT% 88.2
Fresno State
Starters
N. Grimes
O. Robinson
N. Blackwell
J. Hyder
A. Agau
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 20 11 2 8/11 2/4 2/3 1 33 1 1 1 3 8
O. Robinson 16 7 0 7/11 0/1 2/3 2 27 0 0 1 3 4
N. Blackwell 8 2 5 3/9 2/8 0/1 1 31 0 0 1 0 2
J. Hyder 7 5 4 2/6 1/4 2/3 2 36 0 0 1 0 5
A. Agau 2 3 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 3 13 0 1 2 0 3
Bench
M. Lawrence
A. Holland
N. Hart
L. Rojas
N. Williams
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lawrence 12 0 0 4/7 4/7 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 0 0
A. Holland 6 4 3 2/5 2/5 0/0 4 21 1 0 0 0 4
N. Hart 1 1 1 0/3 0/3 1/2 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
L. Rojas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 33 15 27/56 11/35 7/12 19 200 2 2 7 7 26
Northridge
Starters
T. Gomez
D. Brown II
R. Artest III
J. Pearre
B. Harrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Gomez 31 5 2 9/20 7/14 6/6 0 39 0 0 2 0 5
D. Brown II 14 4 9 5/9 3/4 1/2 3 37 0 0 0 0 4
R. Artest III 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 28 0 0 2 2 0
J. Pearre 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 17 1 1 0 1 3
B. Harrick 0 1 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
L. Coleman II
E. Harkless
M. Ou
M. Kaba-Camara
L. Diane
A. Sokol
M. Brookins
R. Henderson Jr.
F. Ndumanya
D. Skapintsev
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Coleman II 14 2 0 5/13 2/7 2/2 1 30 0 1 0 1 1
E. Harkless 12 9 1 3/6 0/0 6/7 4 24 1 0 0 2 7
M. Ou 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
M. Kaba-Camara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Diane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sokol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brookins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Henderson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ndumanya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skapintsev - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 28 15 23/56 12/28 15/17 14 200 2 2 5 6 22
