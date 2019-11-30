AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Courtney Ramey made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left, enabling Texas to escape with a 73-71 victory against McNeese State on Saturday.

McNeese's Leondre Washington missed a 3-point attempt at an upset with three seconds remaining.

Ramey and Andrew Jones led Texas (6-1) with 14 points apiece. Each made a 3-point basket during the final 3:13, as did Jase Febres.

Jericho Sims had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.

McNeese (2-6) forward Sha'Markus Kennedy punished Texas inside with a game-high 22 points. Washington scored 17. Dru Kuxhausen scored 12, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers, but he missed a driving shot with nine seconds left and then fouled Ramey.

Washington's 3-pointer with 1:33 left gave McNeese a 69-68 lead. Jones put Texas back ahead with a 3-pointer, but Kennedy tied it with 56 seconds remaining.

Texas hit 3 of 14 3-pointers in the first half but improved to 6 of 16 in the second.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns' 30.8 percent accuracy before facing McNeese ranked eighth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference. Even with the late rally, Febres and Jones combined to make only 5 of 20.

McNeese: The Cowboys, picked to finish seventh in the 13-team Southland Conference, completed a tough stretch during which they lost to Wisconsin, New Mexico and Richmond, the latter by 30 points. But they were ready for Texas, scoring inside and from 3-point range, a strength for McNeese this season. The Cowboys never trailed by more than six.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts UAB on Tuesday. They've met only once, with Texas winning 96-60 in December 2016 in Austin.

McNeese hosts Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Dec. 10.

