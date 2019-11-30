Ramey free throws enable Texas to escape upset
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Courtney Ramey made two free throws with 8.4 seconds left, enabling Texas to escape with a 73-71 victory against McNeese State on Saturday.
McNeese's Leondre Washington missed a 3-point attempt at an upset with three seconds remaining.
Ramey and Andrew Jones led Texas (6-1) with 14 points apiece. Each made a 3-point basket during the final 3:13, as did Jase Febres.
Jericho Sims had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.
McNeese (2-6) forward Sha'Markus Kennedy punished Texas inside with a game-high 22 points. Washington scored 17. Dru Kuxhausen scored 12, hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers, but he missed a driving shot with nine seconds left and then fouled Ramey.
Washington's 3-pointer with 1:33 left gave McNeese a 69-68 lead. Jones put Texas back ahead with a 3-pointer, but Kennedy tied it with 56 seconds remaining.
Texas hit 3 of 14 3-pointers in the first half but improved to 6 of 16 in the second.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns' 30.8 percent accuracy before facing McNeese ranked eighth in the 10-team Big 12 Conference. Even with the late rally, Febres and Jones combined to make only 5 of 20.
McNeese: The Cowboys, picked to finish seventh in the 13-team Southland Conference, completed a tough stretch during which they lost to Wisconsin, New Mexico and Richmond, the latter by 30 points. But they were ready for Texas, scoring inside and from 3-point range, a strength for McNeese this season. The Cowboys never trailed by more than six.
UP NEXT
Texas hosts UAB on Tuesday. They've met only once, with Texas winning 96-60 in December 2016 in Austin.
McNeese hosts Campbellsville-Harrodsburg on Dec. 10.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|0.0
|Leondre Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Dru Kuxhausen
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|3.0
|Dru Kuxhausen missed jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|37.0
|Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 2
|Sha'markus Kennedy made layup
|55.0
|Offensive rebound by Sha'markus Kennedy
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|73
|Field Goals
|26-50 (52.0%)
|30-66 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-16 (50.0%)
|9-31 (29.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|38
|Offensive
|4
|14
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|McNeese State 2-6
|78.9 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Texas 6-1
|67.3 PPG
|36 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|S. Kennedy F
|16.4 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
3
|C. Ramey G
|8.7 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|37.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Kennedy F
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|C. Ramey G
|14 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|52.0
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|29.0
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kennedy
|22
|8
|2
|9/14
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|A. Lawson
|14
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|5/6
|5
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Kuxhausen
|12
|2
|1
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Brown
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|37
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kennedy
|22
|8
|2
|9/14
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|37
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|A. Lawson
|14
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|5/6
|5
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Kuxhausen
|12
|2
|1
|4/8
|4/6
|0/0
|4
|34
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|R. Brown
|4
|4
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|37
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Washington
|17
|3
|4
|6/12
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Baker
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Moore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Poyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hutchinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Langston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Palmquist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rivas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Orlina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|23
|13
|26/50
|8/16
|11/13
|14
|200
|4
|5
|17
|4
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|14
|3
|2
|4/8
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|12
|11
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|2
|3
|6
|5
|M. Coleman III
|9
|6
|10
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Febres
|9
|2
|1
|3/14
|3/12
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Liddell
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ramey
|14
|3
|2
|4/8
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Sims
|12
|11
|0
|6/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|2
|3
|6
|5
|M. Coleman III
|9
|6
|10
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Febres
|9
|2
|1
|3/14
|3/12
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|G. Liddell
|2
|6
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Jones
|14
|2
|3
|6/14
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|K. Jones
|8
|1
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|5
|1
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|R. Hamm Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Baker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hepa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|34
|17
|30/66
|9/31
|4/8
|14
|200
|5
|3
|14
|14
|20
-
ECU
JMAD87
97
2nd 20.0
-
DENVER
SEMO51
62
2nd 1:38
-
17TENN
20VCU69
69
2nd 5.0
-
NAVY
BROWN76
56
2nd 0.0
-
LEHIGH
CLMB62
65
2nd 35.0
-
NDAK
GASOU51
54
2nd 10:12
-
YOUNG
CMICH41
59
2nd 13:21
-
HARTFD
TEXST11
14
1st 10:16
-
SFA
ARKST30
27
1st 0.0
-
NKY
ARK28
33
1st 0.0
-
AMER
ALBANY64
68
Final
-
CHIST
ALST54
67
Final
-
MOREHD
NALAB57
67
Final
-
LPSCMB
25XAVIER62
87
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN63
86
Final
-
DREXEL
UMBC60
85
Final
-
STFRAN
STPETE59
67
Final
-
DTROIT
OHIO81
91
Final
-
JAXST
CHATT60
63
Final
-
NCGRN
GTOWN65
61
Final
-
UMSL
INDST55
62
Final
-
JVILLE
NCAT61
45
Final
-
SIENA
COLG62
72
Final
-
WMMARY
BUFF77
88
Final
-
PRINCE
BUCK87
77
Final
-
MCNSE
TEXAS71
73
Final
-
SDAK
NAU72
76
Final
-
NA
MVSU70
124
Final
-
BC
RICH44
64
Final
-
MONTT
BYU63
98
Final
-
HILLSD
SAMHOU51
86
Final
-
ETNST
ARKLR67
63
Final
-
SHORT
TROY53
104
Final
-
TOCCF
PRESBY59
87
Final
-
DART
BGREEN69
76
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLO47
83
Final
-
MOUNT
HOW73
56
Final
-
SDAKST
IND50
64
Final
-
STETSON
KENTST53
77
Final
-
FRESNO
CSN0
0141.5 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
CSTCAR
DELST0
0146 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
ROBERT
CLEVST0
0127.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
CSFULL
SNCLRA0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
6:30pm
-
EVAN
IUPUI0
0148.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
FSU
PURDUE0
0124.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
OAK
TOLEDO0
0130 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
XVRLA
NORL0
0
7:00pm
-
CAMP
FGC0
0132.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
SFTRPA
STJOES0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NH
FIU0
0153.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
UNLV
CINCY0
0138 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
ARMY
MARIST0
0134 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
IPFW
GC0
0142 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
WISGB
MONST0
0150.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0123.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
TULSA
VANDY0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm SECN
-
LAMAR
TEXSO0
0145.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
WILL
UMKC0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TXSA0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
MTSU0
0156 O/U
+9
8:30pm
-
SAMFORD
LATECH0
0147.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm
-
SACST
21COLO0
0126 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm PACN
-
SDCC
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
IDAHO
SEATTLE0
0130.5 O/U
-12
10:00pm
-
EMICH
UCIRV0
0125 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm