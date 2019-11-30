Langley lifts UNC-Greensboro over Georgetown 65-61
WASHINGTON (AP) Keyshaun Langley scored 11 points and made four free throws in the final 16 seconds as UNC Greensboro edged Georgetown 65-61 on Saturday.
Greensboro led for the final six minutes, taking a 56-54 lead on a dunk by Isaiah Miller. A dunk by James Dickey had the Spartans up 60-56 with 2:44 to go before Georgetown drew within one -60-59 - on a three-point play by Jagan Mosely at 2:18.
Malik Massey made one of two free throws for a 61-59 Spartans lead with 27 seconds left and when he missed the second attempt Kyrin Galloway grabbed the offensive rebound. Georgetown fouled to send Langley to the line and he made both for a four-point lead. Georgetown missed a couple of 3-pointers but Mac McClung followed up the second miss with a two-pointer in the lane with just two seconds left on the clock. Langley was fouled and made both again for the final margin.
Dickey had 10 points and eight rebounds for Greensboro (6-2). Massey added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds and seven steals for the Spartans.
James Akinjo had 12 points for the Hoyas (4-3). Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jamorko Pickett had eight rebounds.
UNC Greensboro plays Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday. Georgetown plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Keyshaun Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Keyshaun Langley made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|1.0
|+ 2
|Mac McClung made layup
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Mac McClung
|4.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|7.0
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Keyshaun Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Keyshaun Langley made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Myron Gardner
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|61
|Field Goals
|24-63 (38.1%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-25 (28.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|39
|Offensive
|13
|13
|Defensive
|24
|21
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|14
|9
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|18
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|NC-Greensboro 6-2
|73.3 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Georgetown 4-3
|80.3 PPG
|43 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|Ke. Langley G
|5.7 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|36.8 FG%
|
3
|J. Akinjo G
|13.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.0 APG
|35.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Ke. Langley G
|11 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|J. Akinjo G
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.1
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|28.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Dickey
|10
|8
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|2
|2
|0
|8
|M. Massey
|10
|2
|3
|3/4
|3/3
|1/4
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Miller
|6
|1
|3
|3/10
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|K. Galloway
|5
|5
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|K. Hunter
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|12
|4
|1
|4/15
|1/6
|3/5
|2
|32
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|O. Yurtseven
|10
|9
|0
|3/12
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|24
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|M. McClung
|9
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|7
|8
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|1
|3
|6
|2
|J. Mosely
|6
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|26
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
