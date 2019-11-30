NCGRN
GTOWN

No Text

Langley lifts UNC-Greensboro over Georgetown 65-61

  • AP
  • Nov 30, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Keyshaun Langley scored 11 points and made four free throws in the final 16 seconds as UNC Greensboro edged Georgetown 65-61 on Saturday.

Greensboro led for the final six minutes, taking a 56-54 lead on a dunk by Isaiah Miller. A dunk by James Dickey had the Spartans up 60-56 with 2:44 to go before Georgetown drew within one -60-59 - on a three-point play by Jagan Mosely at 2:18.

Malik Massey made one of two free throws for a 61-59 Spartans lead with 27 seconds left and when he missed the second attempt Kyrin Galloway grabbed the offensive rebound. Georgetown fouled to send Langley to the line and he made both for a four-point lead. Georgetown missed a couple of 3-pointers but Mac McClung followed up the second miss with a two-pointer in the lane with just two seconds left on the clock. Langley was fouled and made both again for the final margin.

Dickey had 10 points and eight rebounds for Greensboro (6-2). Massey added 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds and seven steals for the Spartans.

James Akinjo had 12 points for the Hoyas (4-3). Omer Yurtseven added 10 points and nine rebounds. Jamorko Pickett had eight rebounds.

UNC Greensboro plays Kennesaw State at home on Wednesday. Georgetown plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Keyshaun Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Keyshaun Langley made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jagan Mosely 1.0
+ 2 Mac McClung made layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Mac McClung 4.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 7.0
  Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Keyshaun Langley made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Keyshaun Langley made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Myron Gardner 16.0
Team Stats
Points 65 61
Field Goals 24-63 (38.1%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 40 39
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 24 21
Team 3 5
Assists 13 11
Steals 14 9
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 16 18
Fouls 18 14
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
Ke. Langley G
11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Akinjo G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo NC-Greensboro 6-2 293665
home team logo Georgetown 4-3 322961
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo NC-Greensboro 6-2 73.3 PPG 43.3 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Georgetown 4-3 80.3 PPG 43 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
0
Ke. Langley G 5.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.3 APG 36.8 FG%
3
J. Akinjo G 13.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.0 APG 35.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
Ke. Langley G 11 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
3
J. Akinjo G 12 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
38.1 FG% 36.8
28.0 3PT FG% 31.3
76.9 FT% 70.0
NC-Greensboro
Starters
J. Dickey
M. Massey
I. Miller
K. Galloway
K. Hunter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dickey 10 8 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 2 2 0 8
M. Massey 10 2 3 3/4 3/3 1/4 3 34 1 0 1 1 1
I. Miller 6 1 3 3/10 0/2 0/0 4 20 1 0 3 1 0
K. Galloway 5 5 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 2 3
K. Hunter 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 9 1 0 0 2 0
Starters
J. Dickey
M. Massey
I. Miller
K. Galloway
K. Hunter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Dickey 10 8 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 2 2 0 8
M. Massey 10 2 3 3/4 3/3 1/4 3 34 1 0 1 1 1
I. Miller 6 1 3 3/10 0/2 0/0 4 20 1 0 3 1 0
K. Galloway 5 5 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 2 3
K. Hunter 5 2 0 2/4 0/0 1/1 0 9 1 0 0 2 0
Bench
Ke. Langley
A. Allegri
M. Abdulsalam
M. Hueitt Jr.
B. Leyte
Ko. Langley
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
A. Adomavicius
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ke. Langley 11 6 2 2/7 1/4 6/6 0 24 2 0 3 2 4
A. Allegri 9 3 1 4/14 1/6 0/0 3 22 0 0 1 3 0
M. Abdulsalam 4 8 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 4 23 7 1 2 1 7
M. Hueitt Jr. 3 2 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 1 1
B. Leyte 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
Ko. Langley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 2 0 0
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Adomavicius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 37 13 24/63 7/25 10/13 18 200 14 3 16 13 24
Georgetown
Starters
J. Akinjo
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 12 4 1 4/15 1/6 3/5 2 32 3 0 2 1 3
O. Yurtseven 10 9 0 3/12 0/0 4/6 2 24 1 1 4 2 7
M. McClung 9 2 2 3/10 1/2 2/2 2 22 1 0 0 1 1
J. Pickett 7 8 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 31 1 1 3 6 2
J. Mosely 6 3 2 2/3 1/2 1/1 1 26 0 2 2 1 2
Starters
J. Akinjo
O. Yurtseven
M. McClung
J. Pickett
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Akinjo 12 4 1 4/15 1/6 3/5 2 32 3 0 2 1 3
O. Yurtseven 10 9 0 3/12 0/0 4/6 2 24 1 1 4 2 7
M. McClung 9 2 2 3/10 1/2 2/2 2 22 1 0 0 1 1
J. Pickett 7 8 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 31 1 1 3 6 2
J. Mosely 6 3 2 2/3 1/2 1/1 1 26 0 2 2 1 2
Bench
M. Gardner
Q. Wahab
J. Blair
T. Allen
J. LeBlanc
G. Alexander
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Gardner 6 4 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 3 12 0 0 2 2 2
Q. Wahab 4 3 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 16 0 2 0 0 3
J. Blair 3 0 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 2 7 3 0 1 0 0
T. Allen 2 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 0
J. LeBlanc 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
G. Alexander 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 34 11 21/57 5/16 14/20 14 200 9 6 18 13 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores