Cincinnati overcomes UNLV in 72-65 free-for-all OT win
CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland made 12-of-17 free throws to score 20 points and Cincinnati staged a second-half rally to beat UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday.
The Rebels lead 33-24 at intermission before Cincinnati (5-2) got back in it and eventually led 58-48 with 70 seconds remaining in regulation. UNLV's Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long made back to 3-pointers to cut the deficit to four.
After Cumberland sank a pair of free throws to make it 60-54 with 31 seconds to go, Mika Adams-Woods fouled Mitrou-Long on his 3-point attempt with 23 seconds left. Mitrou-Long sank three foul shots to reduce the deficit to three. Following a Cincinnati timeout, Jaevin Cumberland turned it over to give the Rebels a chance.
Donnie Tillman missed a 3 with six seconds left, but Bryce Hamilton came up with the offensive rebound to set up Mitrou-Long, who buried a 3 with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime. The Rebels (3-6) led just once in the extra session.
Mitrou-Long finished with 29 points.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|10.0
|Reb. Per Game
|10.0
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|36.8
|Three Point %
|10.0
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Donnie Tillman
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
|5.0
|Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|16.0
|Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|72
|Field Goals
|20-63 (31.7%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-32 (31.3%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|41
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|31
|30
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|15
|11
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNLV 3-6
|68.5 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Cincinnati 5-2
|75.5 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
55
|E. Mitrou-Long G
|10.9 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.9 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
34
|Ja. Cumberland G
|14.5 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Mitrou-Long G
|29 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|Ja. Cumberland G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|
|31.7
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Mitrou-Long
|29
|4
|3
|9/19
|5/9
|6/6
|3
|44
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Hardy
|13
|7
|4
|4/24
|4/17
|1/2
|4
|42
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6
|C. Diong
|7
|9
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|B. Hamilton
|7
|5
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|V. Shibel
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Mitrou-Long
|29
|4
|3
|9/19
|5/9
|6/6
|3
|44
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Hardy
|13
|7
|4
|4/24
|4/17
|1/2
|4
|42
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6
|C. Diong
|7
|9
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|B. Hamilton
|7
|5
|1
|2/9
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|V. Shibel
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Tillman
|2
|7
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|C. Dembele
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Antonio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|40
|11
|20/63
|10/32
|15/20
|22
|225
|3
|1
|15
|9
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|20
|6
|5
|3/12
|2/6
|12/17
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Williams
|14
|8
|3
|6/15
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|33
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|C. Vogt
|14
|5
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|T. Scott
|4
|9
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|C. McNeal
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Cumberland
|20
|6
|5
|3/12
|2/6
|12/17
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|K. Williams
|14
|8
|3
|6/15
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|33
|3
|2
|0
|3
|5
|C. Vogt
|14
|5
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|T. Scott
|4
|9
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|C. McNeal
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Adams-Woods
|10
|5
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/1
|4
|29
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ja. Cumberland
|5
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Diarra
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Davenport
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Moore
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Harvey
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Sorolla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Koz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Toyambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|37
|18
|24/61
|5/19
|19/29
|14
|225
|7
|7
|11
|7
|30
-
BELMONT
MTSU71
59
2nd 24.90
-
SACST
21COLO30
39
2nd 12:10 PACN
-
SAMFORD
LATECH37
50
2nd 11:20
-
IDAHO
SEATTLE7
11
1st 11:43
-
EMICH
UCIRV14
17
1st 11:26
-
SDCC
CSBAK11
20
1st 11:51
-
AMER
ALBANY64
68
Final
-
CHIST
ALST54
67
Final
-
LPSCMB
25XAVIER62
87
Final
-
MOREHD
NALAB57
67
Final
-
WAGNER
STJOHN63
86
Final
-
STFRAN
STPETE59
67
Final
-
DREXEL
UMBC60
85
Final
-
DTROIT
OHIO81
91
Final
-
JAXST
CHATT60
63
Final
-
NA
MVSU70
124
Final
-
SDAK
NAU72
76
Final
-
PRINCE
BUCK87
77
Final
-
NCGRN
GTOWN65
61
Final
-
MCNSE
TEXAS71
73
Final
-
UMSL
INDST55
62
Final
-
SIENA
COLG62
72
Final
-
JVILLE
NCAT61
45
Final
-
WMMARY
BUFF77
88
Final
-
BC
RICH44
64
Final
-
HILLSD
SAMHOU51
86
Final
-
ETNST
ARKLR67
63
Final
-
SHORT
TROY53
104
Final
-
MONTT
BYU63
98
Final
-
DENVER
SEMO51
66
Final
-
17TENN
20VCU72
69
Final
-
TOCCF
PRESBY59
87
Final
-
LEHIGH
CLMB64
68
Final
-
ECU
JMAD89
99
Final
-
USCUP
CHARLO47
83
Final
-
SDAKST
IND50
64
Final
-
NAVY
BROWN76
56
Final
-
DART
BGREEN69
76
Final
-
MOUNT
HOW73
56
Final
-
STETSON
KENTST53
77
Final
-
NDAK
GASOU80
68
Final
-
YOUNG
CMICH72
88
Final
-
SFA
ARKST76
57
Final
-
NKY
ARK60
66
Final
-
HARTFD
TEXST55
69
Final
-
CSTCAR
DELST92
77
Final
-
ROBERT
CLEVST59
70
Final
-
FRESNO
CSN72
73
Final
-
CSFULL
SNCLRA55
70
Final
-
FSU
PURDUE63
60
Final/OT
-
EVAN
IUPUI70
64
Final
-
OAK
TOLEDO63
65
Final
-
XVRLA
NORL62
79
Final
-
SFTRPA
STJOES79
63
Final
-
ARMY
MARIST66
64
Final/OT
-
UNLV
CINCY65
72
Final/OT
-
NH
FIU69
70
Final
-
CAMP
FGC51
46
Final
-
IPFW
GC71
60
Final
-
PVAM
TXSA79
72
Final
-
WILL
UMKC67
68
Final
-
LAMAR
TEXSO73
76
Final
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA55
52
Final
-
TULSA
VANDY67
58
Final
-
WISGB
MONST98
72
Final