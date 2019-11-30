UNLV
Cincinnati overcomes UNLV in 72-65 free-for-all OT win

  • Nov 30, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Jarron Cumberland made 12-of-17 free throws to score 20 points and Cincinnati staged a second-half rally to beat UNLV 72-65 in overtime on Saturday.

The Rebels lead 33-24 at intermission before Cincinnati (5-2) got back in it and eventually led 58-48 with 70 seconds remaining in regulation. UNLV's Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long made back to 3-pointers to cut the deficit to four.

After Cumberland sank a pair of free throws to make it 60-54 with 31 seconds to go, Mika Adams-Woods fouled Mitrou-Long on his 3-point attempt with 23 seconds left. Mitrou-Long sank three foul shots to reduce the deficit to three. Following a Cincinnati timeout, Jaevin Cumberland turned it over to give the Rebels a chance.

Donnie Tillman missed a 3 with six seconds left, but Bryce Hamilton came up with the offensive rebound to set up Mitrou-Long, who buried a 3 with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime. The Rebels (3-6) led just once in the extra session.

Mitrou-Long finished with 29 points.

---

Key Players
E. Mitrou-Long
T. Scott
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
44.4 Field Goal % 49.0
36.8 Three Point % 10.0
84.6 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Donnie Tillman 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Cincinnati 5.0
  Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Jarron Cumberland missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Bryce Hamilton 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Tre Scott 16.0
  Elijah Mitrou-Long missed layup 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Donnie Tillman 28.0
Team Stats
Points 65 72
Field Goals 20-63 (31.7%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 43 41
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 31 30
Team 3 4
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
E. Mitrou-Long G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
34
Ja. Cumberland G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12OTT
away team logo UNLV 3-6 3327565
home team logo Cincinnati 5-2 24361272
Team Stats
away team logo UNLV 3-6 68.5 PPG 39.3 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 5-2 75.5 PPG 42.7 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
55
E. Mitrou-Long G 10.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.9 APG 43.7 FG%
34
Ja. Cumberland G 14.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.5 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
55
E. Mitrou-Long G 29 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
34
Ja. Cumberland G 20 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
31.7 FG% 39.3
31.3 3PT FG% 26.3
75.0 FT% 65.5
UNLV
Starters
E. Mitrou-Long
A. Hardy
C. Diong
B. Hamilton
V. Shibel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mitrou-Long 29 4 3 9/19 5/9 6/6 3 44 1 1 1 0 4
A. Hardy 13 7 4 4/24 4/17 1/2 4 42 1 0 4 1 6
C. Diong 7 9 1 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 36 0 0 3 2 7
B. Hamilton 7 5 1 2/9 0/1 3/4 3 36 0 0 3 1 4
V. Shibel 4 4 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 3 19 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
N. Blair
D. Tillman
C. Dembele
M. Coleman
J. Antonio
D. Jenkins Jr.
J. Green
M. Wood
T. Hurlburt
C. Hall
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 0 0 1 0
D. Tillman 2 7 2 0/5 0/4 2/2 4 22 0 0 3 2 5
C. Dembele 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 3
M. Coleman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Antonio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jenkins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hurlburt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 40 11 20/63 10/32 15/20 22 225 3 1 15 9 31
Cincinnati
Starters
Ja. Cumberland
K. Williams
C. Vogt
T. Scott
C. McNeal
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 20 6 5 3/12 2/6 12/17 1 37 1 0 3 0 6
K. Williams 14 8 3 6/15 1/2 1/2 1 33 3 2 0 3 5
C. Vogt 14 5 0 6/10 0/0 2/2 2 38 0 3 1 1 4
T. Scott 4 9 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 38 2 0 3 3 6
C. McNeal 0 0 3 0/3 0/2 0/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
M. Adams-Woods
Ja. Cumberland
M. Diarra
J. Davenport
T. Moore
Z. Harvey
J. Sorolla
J. Koz
S. Martin
P. Toyambi
R. Banks
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Adams-Woods 10 5 1 4/6 2/4 0/1 4 29 0 1 1 0 5
Ja. Cumberland 5 1 1 1/5 0/3 3/4 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
M. Diarra 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 6 0 1 0 0 1
J. Davenport 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
T. Moore 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
Z. Harvey 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Sorolla - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 37 18 24/61 5/19 19/29 14 225 7 7 11 7 30
NCAA BB Scores