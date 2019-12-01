NEBOM
MARYCA

No Text

Krebs, Ford lead Saint Mary's (Cal) past Omaha 75-66

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Tanner Krebs had 19 points to lead five Saint Mary's players in double figures as the Gaels won their seventh consecutive game, beating Omaha 75-66 on Sunday night.

Jordan Ford added 18 points for the Gaels. Malik Fitts chipped in 12, Kristers Zoriks scored 11 and Aaron Menzies had 10.

Krebs made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Fitts also had 13 rebounds for the Gaels.

JT Gibson had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-4). Zach Thornhill added 13 points. KJ Robinson had 12 points.

Ayo Akinwole had four points despite coming into the contest as the Mavericks' second leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

Saint Mary's (8-1) plays Northern Illinois at home on Thursday. Omaha faces Arkansas State on the road on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Akinwole
10 G
M. Fitts
24 F
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
13.6 Pts. Per Game 13.6
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
56.3 Field Goal % 43.0
52.2 Three Point % 40.0
71.4 Free Throw % 75.0
  Lost ball turnover on KJ Robinson, stolen by Malik Fitts 24.0
+ 2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 33.0
+ 2 JT Gibson made driving layup 1:04
  Offensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha 1:09
  Matt Pile missed hook shot, blocked by Malik Fitts 1:11
  Personal foul on Matthias Tass 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Matt Pile 1:25
  Jordan Ford missed driving layup 1:27
+ 2 Matt Pile made layup, assist by Ayo Akinwole 2:01
  Personal foul on Tanner Krebs 2:02
  Personal foul on Matthias Tass 2:06
Team Stats
Points 66 75
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 30-59 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 35
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 18 24
Team 8 4
Assists 12 14
Steals 4 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Gibson G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
T. Krebs G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 5-4 392766
home team logo Saint Mary's 7-1 354075
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nebraska Omaha 5-4 72.8 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 7-1 77.1 PPG 34.5 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
0
J. Gibson G 15.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 44.9 FG%
0
T. Krebs G 12.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.8 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Gibson G 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
0
T. Krebs G 19 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
44.3 FG% 50.8
50.0 3PT FG% 47.8
75.0 FT% 50.0
Nebraska Omaha
Starters
J. Gibson
Z. Thornhill
M. Pile
A. Akinwole
W. Tut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gibson 16 2 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 3 31 2 0 2 0 2
Z. Thornhill 13 3 1 5/6 2/2 1/1 0 33 0 1 0 0 3
M. Pile 8 4 1 4/10 0/0 0/0 3 29 0 1 2 1 3
A. Akinwole 4 5 3 2/9 0/4 0/0 2 38 1 0 0 1 4
W. Tut 4 4 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 2 2 0 4
Starters
J. Gibson
Z. Thornhill
M. Pile
A. Akinwole
W. Tut
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gibson 16 2 2 6/13 4/6 0/0 3 31 2 0 2 0 2
Z. Thornhill 13 3 1 5/6 2/2 1/1 0 33 0 1 0 0 3
M. Pile 8 4 1 4/10 0/0 0/0 3 29 0 1 2 1 3
A. Akinwole 4 5 3 2/9 0/4 0/0 2 38 1 0 0 1 4
W. Tut 4 4 2 2/6 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 2 2 0 4
Bench
K. Robinson
M. Ruffin
D. Hughes
H. Miller
M. Smith
K. Luedtke
N. Brusseau
L. Robinson
G. Frickenstein
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Robinson 12 2 1 5/9 1/2 1/1 0 29 0 0 1 0 2
M. Ruffin 9 1 2 3/7 2/4 1/2 0 17 1 0 0 1 0
D. Hughes 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
H. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Luedtke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Brusseau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Frickenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 21 12 27/61 9/18 3/4 13 200 4 4 7 3 18
Saint Mary's
Starters
T. Krebs
J. Ford
M. Fitts
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Krebs 19 2 1 7/12 5/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 2 0
J. Ford 18 2 3 8/17 1/7 1/2 0 38 1 0 1 0 2
M. Fitts 12 13 4 4/10 2/3 2/2 0 32 3 2 3 2 11
M. Tass 5 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 2 0 0 2
T. Kuhse 0 3 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 1 2
Starters
T. Krebs
J. Ford
M. Fitts
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Krebs 19 2 1 7/12 5/6 0/0 2 31 0 0 0 2 0
J. Ford 18 2 3 8/17 1/7 1/2 0 38 1 0 1 0 2
M. Fitts 12 13 4 4/10 2/3 2/2 0 32 3 2 3 2 11
M. Tass 5 2 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 21 0 2 0 0 2
T. Kuhse 0 3 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
K. Zoriks
A. Menzies
E. Thomas
D. Fotu
A. Ducas
K. Bowen
D. Sheets
J. Perry
Q. Clinton
L. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Zoriks 11 2 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 2
A. Menzies 10 6 0 5/8 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 1 2 4
E. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Fotu 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ducas 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Bowen 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 31 14 30/59 11/23 4/8 8 200 4 4 7 7 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores