Krebs, Ford lead Saint Mary's (Cal) past Omaha 75-66
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Tanner Krebs had 19 points to lead five Saint Mary's players in double figures as the Gaels won their seventh consecutive game, beating Omaha 75-66 on Sunday night.
Jordan Ford added 18 points for the Gaels. Malik Fitts chipped in 12, Kristers Zoriks scored 11 and Aaron Menzies had 10.
Krebs made 5 of 6 3-pointers. Fitts also had 13 rebounds for the Gaels.
JT Gibson had 16 points for the Mavericks (5-4). Zach Thornhill added 13 points. KJ Robinson had 12 points.
Ayo Akinwole had four points despite coming into the contest as the Mavericks' second leading scorer at 12.0 points per game. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).
Saint Mary's (8-1) plays Northern Illinois at home on Thursday. Omaha faces Arkansas State on the road on Tuesday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|13.6
|Pts. Per Game
|13.6
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|56.3
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|52.2
|Three Point %
|40.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Lost ball turnover on KJ Robinson, stolen by Malik Fitts
|24.0
|+ 2
|Malik Fitts made driving layup
|33.0
|+ 2
|JT Gibson made driving layup
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha
|1:09
|Matt Pile missed hook shot, blocked by Malik Fitts
|1:11
|Personal foul on Matthias Tass
|1:25
|Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
|1:25
|Jordan Ford missed driving layup
|1:27
|+ 2
|Matt Pile made layup, assist by Ayo Akinwole
|2:01
|Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
|2:02
|Personal foul on Matthias Tass
|2:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|75
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|30-59 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|35
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|13
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 5-4
|72.8 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Saint Mary's 7-1
|77.1 PPG
|34.5 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|44.3
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibson
|16
|2
|2
|6/13
|4/6
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Z. Thornhill
|13
|3
|1
|5/6
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|33
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|M. Pile
|8
|4
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|A. Akinwole
|4
|5
|3
|2/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|38
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|W. Tut
|4
|4
|2
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Zoriks
|11
|2
|2
|4/6
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Menzies
|10
|6
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|E. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ducas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Bowen
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|31
|14
|30/59
|11/23
|4/8
|8
|200
|4
|4
|7
|7
|24
