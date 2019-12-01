Taliaferro scores 34, Fairfield holds off Texas A&M 67-62.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Landon Taliaferro scored a career-high 34 points and Taj Benning made six free throws in the final 16 seconds Sunday to help Fairfield hold off Texas A&M 67-62 in the seventh-place game of the Orlando Invitational.
Taliaferro made 12 of 18 shots, including a school-record 10 3-pointers in 15 attempts for the Stags (2-6), who lost to Southern California and Davidson in their other two games in the eight-team tournament at Disney World.
The strong shooting performance came two days after Taliaferro went 0 of 9 from behind the 3-point line against Davidson.
''That's what shooters do, they've got to have a short memory,'' Fairfield coach Jay Young said. ''I told him that after he went 0-for-9. If you're open, you've got to shoot. And if not, I'm taking you out of the game.''
Taliaferro said that wasn't the only message from Young, who's in his first season with the Stags.
''Coach came in (Saturday) and said, we're not accepting leaving Florida without a win. So we just came together,'' Taliaferro said. ''Everybody played their role to the best of their ability and we came out with a win. That's what we thought the whole time, we never thought we were going to lose.''
Texas A&M (3-4) trimmed a 61-52 deficit to three with consecutive 3-pointers from Savion Flagg, but the Aggies guard missed a potential game-tying trey before Benning closed it out from the line for Fairfield.
Flagg finished with 17 points. Quenton Jackson had 15 and Wendell Mitchell added 14 for Texas A&M, which led 29-25 at halftime.
''Too often, (Fairfield) played offense through our turnovers,'' Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. ''At times we did a good job on the perimeter against the first shot ... then there were those back-breaking plays where they got the offensive rebound.''
Vincent Eze had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Fairfield. Benning missed 5 of 6 shots from the field before going 6 for 6 from the foul line in the closing seconds to finish with eight points.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: Despite going 0-3 with losses to Harvard, Temple and Fairfield, Williams feels the Aggies are making progress in their first season under him. The Aggies shot 44 percent, including 9 of 27 on 3-point attempts, on Sunday. That was up considerably from well below 30 percent in losses to Harvard and Temple.
''Regardless of who's on the court, we need some level of consistency, rather than trying guys to see if they're going to be consistent,'' Williams said.
Fairfield: First win over a Power 5 Conference school under Young. As Stags prepare for Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, they should benefit from the experience of facing USC, Davidson and Texas A&M.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M: Plays Texas next Sunday in Lone Star Showdown in Fort Worth.
Fairfield: Return home to host William & Mary next Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.7
|Min. Per Game
|35.7
|9.0
|Pts. Per Game
|9.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|32.4
|34.4
|Three Point %
|10.0
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|92.3
|+ 1
|Taj Benning made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Taj Benning made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Mark French
|1.0
|+ 2
|Yavuz Gultekin made dunk
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Yavuz Gultekin
|2.0
|Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Taj Benning made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Taj Benning made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Mark French
|10.0
|+ 2
|Quenton Jackson made driving layup
|11.0
|+ 1
|Taj Benning made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|67
|Field Goals
|19-43 (44.2%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|12-29 (41.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|35
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|17
|21
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|12
|13
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Flagg G
|10.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|40.7 FG%
|
25
|L. Taliaferro G
|14.0 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Flagg G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|L. Taliaferro G
|34 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Flagg
|17
|4
|1
|5/12
|5/11
|2/3
|2
|36
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Q. Jackson
|15
|2
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|5/7
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|W. Mitchell
|14
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/9
|6/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Nebo
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|M. French
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Flagg
|17
|4
|1
|5/12
|5/11
|2/3
|2
|36
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Q. Jackson
|15
|2
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|5/7
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|W. Mitchell
|14
|2
|2
|3/11
|2/9
|6/6
|0
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Nebo
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|M. French
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Gultekin
|6
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|J. Chandler
|2
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|5
|0
|2
|E. Miller
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Aku
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Gordon
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McNeilly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|21
|14
|19/43
|9/27
|15/18
|16
|200
|9
|1
|12
|4
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Taliaferro
|34
|2
|1
|12/18
|10/15
|0/0
|0
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|V. Eze
|10
|13
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|34
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|T. Benning
|8
|2
|7
|1/6
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Cruz
|7
|6
|4
|2/12
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Maidoh
|4
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Taliaferro
|34
|2
|1
|12/18
|10/15
|0/0
|0
|36
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|V. Eze
|10
|13
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|34
|2
|0
|2
|5
|8
|T. Benning
|8
|2
|7
|1/6
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Cruz
|7
|6
|4
|2/12
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|C. Maidoh
|4
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Methnani
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|C. Whipple
|2
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Kavaliauskas
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Senghore-Peterson
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. El-Sheikh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jeanne-Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|30
|16
|22/51
|12/29
|11/14
|16
|200
|5
|0
|13
|9
|21
-
UVM
YALE48
56
2nd 2:37
-
HOFSTRA
HOLY72
47
2nd 10:27
-
MNTNA
NMEX47
48
2nd 9:14 ATSN
-
NIAGARA
NORFLK24
26
1st 4:32
-
SILL
STLOU18
13
1st 7:56
-
NCWILM
STNFRD16
33
1st 4:34 PACN
-
CHARLS
UCF16
27
1st 6:28 ESPU
-
TEMPLE
DAVID18
22
1st 4:19 ESP2
-
JACKST
AF13
20
1st 6:55
-
SUTAH
LOYMRY19
20
1st 6:29
-
TEXAM
FAIR62
67
Final
-
NDAK
CAMP56
58
Final
-
MERCER
CAN66
76
Final
-
CCTST
MASLOW71
73
Final
-
MAINE
UCONN40
64
Final
-
5MD
MARQET84
63
Final
-
LNGBCH
PENN79
95
Final
-
STHRN
TULANE65
82
Final
-
RI
WVU81
86
Final
-
PMC
SACHRT57
101
Final
-
GWASH
SC65
74
Final
-
UMES
FORD45
66
Final
-
UTVALL
COLOST0
0143 O/U
-7.5
4:30pm
-
GASOU
FGC0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
BCU
GATECH0
0138.5 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
PROV
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
+7.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
ILLCHI
FAU0
0134 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm PACN
-
BING
LOYMD0
0148 O/U
-10.5
6:00pm
-
HARV
USC0
0143 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
22NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-17.5
6:30pm FS1
-
NEBOM
MARYCA0
0135.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SJST
UCLA0
0133 O/U
-22
8:00pm PACN
-
UIW
PORT0
0133.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
WAKE
14ARIZ0
0149 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPN
-
USD
STBON0
0123.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
HIPAC
HAWAII0
0
10:00pm
-
TOWSON
CORN0
0