Castaneda lifts South Florida over Furman 65-55

  • AP
  • Dec 02, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Xavier Castaneda had 18 points as South Florida got past Furman 65-55 on Monday night.

David Collins added 16 points for South Florida (4-4). Laquincy Rideau chipped in 11 points and Justin Brown had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds.

The Bulls closed out the first half on a 15-5 run to lead 34-27 at the break. Furman closed to 55-52 following a Jordan Lyons layup with 4:55 remaining in the game but could never catch the Bulls.

Noah Gurley had 19 points for the Paladins (7-2), who started the season 4-0 before falling to Alabama 81-73. They followed with three straight wins before losing to South Florida. Clay Mounce added 14 points while pulling down 12 rebounds.

South Florida takes on Dartmouth at home on Friday. Furman plays No. 14 Auburn on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
A. Hunter
L. Rideau
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
37.5 Field Goal % 40.6
26.3 Three Point % 32.4
72.7 Free Throw % 42.4
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda 18.0
  Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Lyons 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III 32.0
  Noah Gurley missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson 42.0
  David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Alex Hunter 42.0
Team Stats
Points 55 65
Field Goals 20-56 (35.7%) 21-53 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 14-22 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 46
Offensive 4 12
Defensive 24 31
Team 3 3
Assists 10 13
Steals 8 5
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
N. Gurley F
19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
X. Castaneda G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Furman 7-2 272855
home team logo South Florida 4-4 343165
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Furman 7-2 81.1 PPG 35.3 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo South Florida 4-4 61.4 PPG 33.4 RPG 9.3 APG
Key Players
4
N. Gurley F 12.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.9 APG 57.8 FG%
1
X. Castaneda G 4.4 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.1 APG 31.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Gurley F 19 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
1
X. Castaneda G 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 39.6
25.0 3PT FG% 39.1
66.7 FT% 63.6
Furman
Starters
N. Gurley
C. Mounce
A. Hunter
J. Lyons
J. Slawson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Gurley 19 3 3 7/12 3/4 2/2 3 29 0 0 1 1 2
C. Mounce 14 12 2 6/14 1/6 1/2 5 37 3 0 2 2 10
A. Hunter 8 6 3 3/8 2/6 0/1 4 35 3 0 0 1 5
J. Lyons 4 4 0 2/12 0/7 0/0 2 35 0 0 1 0 4
J. Slawson 4 2 2 1/6 1/3 1/2 3 31 2 0 3 0 2
Bench
M. Bothwell
T. Clark
J. Pugh
R. Swanson
M. Foster
J. Lawrence
C. Kenney
R. Lister
B. Beeker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Bothwell 5 1 0 1/2 0/1 3/3 3 16 0 0 1 0 1
T. Clark 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 0 0
J. Pugh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beeker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 28 10 20/56 7/28 8/12 20 200 8 0 9 4 24
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
J. Brown
E. Dawson III
M. Durr
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 16 2 4 5/9 2/3 4/6 4 28 1 0 4 0 2
L. Rideau 11 6 6 4/14 1/5 2/6 3 36 0 2 3 3 3
J. Brown 10 10 1 3/8 2/6 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 3 7
E. Dawson III 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 2 18 0 0 2 0 3
M. Durr 2 11 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 24 0 0 0 2 9
Bench
X. Castaneda
J. Chaplin
B. Mack
R. Williams
A. Maricevic
A. Yetna
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Castaneda 18 3 1 6/9 4/5 2/2 0 26 2 0 2 1 2
J. Chaplin 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 1 0
B. Mack 2 6 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 1 2 1 5
R. Williams 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 7 1 0 1 0 0
A. Maricevic 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 0
A. Yetna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 43 13 21/53 9/23 14/22 16 200 5 3 15 12 31
NCAA BB Scores