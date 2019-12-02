Castaneda lifts South Florida over Furman 65-55
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Xavier Castaneda had 18 points as South Florida got past Furman 65-55 on Monday night.
David Collins added 16 points for South Florida (4-4). Laquincy Rideau chipped in 11 points and Justin Brown had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds.
The Bulls closed out the first half on a 15-5 run to lead 34-27 at the break. Furman closed to 55-52 following a Jordan Lyons layup with 4:55 remaining in the game but could never catch the Bulls.
Noah Gurley had 19 points for the Paladins (7-2), who started the season 4-0 before falling to Alabama 81-73. They followed with three straight wins before losing to South Florida. Clay Mounce added 14 points while pulling down 12 rebounds.
South Florida takes on Dartmouth at home on Friday. Furman plays No. 14 Auburn on the road on Thursday.
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
|18.0
|Alex Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Laquincy Rideau made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Laquincy Rideau made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Lyons
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Ezacuras Dawson III
|32.0
|Noah Gurley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Slawson
|42.0
|David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Alex Hunter
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|65
|Field Goals
|20-56 (35.7%)
|21-53 (39.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-28 (25.0%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|8-12 (66.7%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|46
|Offensive
|4
|12
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Furman 7-2
|81.1 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|South Florida 4-4
|61.4 PPG
|33.4 RPG
|9.3 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Gurley F
|12.8 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.9 APG
|57.8 FG%
|
1
|X. Castaneda G
|4.4 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|31.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Gurley F
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|X. Castaneda G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.7
|FG%
|39.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Gurley
|19
|3
|3
|7/12
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Mounce
|14
|12
|2
|6/14
|1/6
|1/2
|5
|37
|3
|0
|2
|2
|10
|A. Hunter
|8
|6
|3
|3/8
|2/6
|0/1
|4
|35
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Lyons
|4
|4
|0
|2/12
|0/7
|0/0
|2
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Slawson
|4
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Bothwell
|5
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|3/3
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Clark
|1
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Pugh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Swanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Kenney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lister
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Beeker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|28
|10
|20/56
|7/28
|8/12
|20
|200
|8
|0
|9
|4
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|16
|2
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|4/6
|4
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|L. Rideau
|11
|6
|6
|4/14
|1/5
|2/6
|3
|36
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|J. Brown
|10
|10
|1
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|E. Dawson III
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Durr
|2
|11
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|18
|3
|1
|6/9
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|26
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Chaplin
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|B. Mack
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|R. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Maricevic
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|43
|13
|21/53
|9/23
|14/22
|16
|200
|5
|3
|15
|12
|31
