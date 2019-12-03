Baldwin scores 31 as No. 24 Butler beats Ole Miss 67-58
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Another big performance from Kamar Baldwin kept No. 24 Butler unbeaten after an early-season test in an SEC arena.
Baldwin scored a season-high 31 points and the Bulldogs opened a large lead in the second half before holding off Mississippi 67-58 on Tuesday night in a game they never trailed.
''We swung first. Then we held on,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''We showed poise on the road and we executed. And what can you say about Kamar? He's playing at a really high level.''
Baldwin shot 11 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Bulldogs (8-0). He added six rebounds and three assists.
Jordan Tucker and Bryce Nze each had eight points for Butler, and Nze grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
''My teammates did a great job of finding me when I got to the open spots,'' Baldwin said. ''When they come to me, I'm supposed to hit the shots.''
Breein Tyree scored 22 points and Khadim Sy added 12 for Ole Miss (5-3).
After trailing 31-22 at halftime and 50-34 midway through the second half, the Rebels pulled to 52-48 on Tyree's layup with 9:11 left. Butler answered with an 8-3 run, highlighted by six points from Baldwin, and the Rebels never got closer than seven again.
The Bulldogs finished 27 of 47 (51%) from the floor, including 8 for 17 on 3s (47%), and forced 17 turnovers.
''I saw some positive things tonight and I was proud we made a great comeback,'' Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. ''Their best player just took over the game. It's that simple. We missed shots down the stretch and Butler is way too good for that.''
The Rebels shot 22 of 55 (40%) from the field, including a combined 14 for 25 from Tyree and Sy. Ole Miss was 7 of 22 (31%) from beyond the 3-point arc and a season-low 7 for 15 (46%) at the free throw line.
BIG PICTURE
Butler: This was an NCAA Tournament resume-building road win. Picked to finish eighth in the Big East preseason coach's poll, the Bulldogs appear to be much better than predicted. They raced to a 22-8 lead and never trailed as Baldwin had 12 points in the first half while missing only one shot from the field.
''I thought that 22-8 start was huge,'' Jordan said. ''We challenged our group coming in to get off to a good start and we prepared well. We got contributions from everybody in that fast start.''
Ole Miss: Sy, a 6-foot-10 junior college transfer, had his best performance of the season - including three dunks in the first half. ... Since starting swingman Luis Rodriguez was injured, the Rebels have lost two of three games. A broken left foot will keep Rodriguez sidelined for eight weeks.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Butler: Winning on the road against an SEC opponent coming off an NCAA Tournament berth last season should at least be enough to keep the Bulldogs ranked.
UP NEXT
Butler: At home against Florida on Saturday, the third SEC opponent in a four-game stretch.
Ole Miss: Will host CSU Bakersfield, coached by former Ole Miss coach Rod Barnes, on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin
|15.0
|Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|23.0
|Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Devontae Shuler
|33.0
|Jordan Tucker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Jordan Tucker made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Bryce Williams
|33.0
|+ 3
|Blake Hinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Williams
|38.0
|+ 1
|Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47.0
|+ 1
|Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|58
|Field Goals
|24-47 (51.1%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|32
|Offensive
|3
|8
|Defensive
|29
|21
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|15.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|47.8 FG%
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|15.1 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.7 APG
|37.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Baldwin G
|31 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|B. Tyree G
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|51.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|46.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|31
|6
|3
|11/16
|4/5
|5/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|S. McDermott
|9
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Nze
|8
|7
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|A. Thompson
|4
|5
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|35
|3
|0
|6
|0
|5
|B. Golden
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|31
|6
|3
|11/16
|4/5
|5/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|S. McDermott
|9
|4
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|B. Nze
|8
|7
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|3
|4
|A. Thompson
|4
|5
|3
|2/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|35
|3
|0
|6
|0
|5
|B. Golden
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|8
|5
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|2/4
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. David
|3
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Baddley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mulloy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Smits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|32
|14
|24/47
|8/17
|11/15
|15
|200
|5
|0
|13
|3
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Shuler
|7
|4
|6
|2/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|B. Hinson
|7
|5
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|S. Hunter
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|K. Buffen
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|24
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|B. Williams
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Shuler
|7
|4
|6
|2/10
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|35
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|B. Hinson
|7
|5
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|2/4
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|S. Hunter
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|K. Buffen
|2
|4
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|24
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|B. Williams
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|22
|8
|1
|8/16
|4/8
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|7
|K. Sy
|12
|4
|3
|6/9
|0/1
|0/3
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Crowley
|3
|1
|2
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Joiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. McKay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Collum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|29
|16
|22/55
|7/22
|7/15
|17
|200
|7
|1
|10
|8
|21
-
NDAKST
INDST60
71
Final
-
EKY
USCUP67
79
Final
-
STPETE
STJOHN69
79
Final
-
CHATT
WCAR77
87
Final
-
ODU
WMMARY46
63
Final
-
OAK
WMICH72
62
Final
-
BCU
STETSON67
72
Final
-
WKY
WRIGHT74
76
Final
-
IOWA
CUSE68
54
Final
-
24BUTLER
MISS67
58
Final
-
RICH
HAMP80
63
Final
-
NWEST
BC82
64
Final
-
STAND
APPST58
90
Final
-
LAFAY
STJOES94
71
Final
-
COKER
GWEBB59
73
Final
-
BUCK
RIDER69
89
Final
-
HOUBP
19DAYTON68
99
Final
-
COPPST
ECU85
75
Final
-
UVM
CINCY73
82
Final
-
LOYCHI
BALLST70
58
Final
-
UMBC
AMER61
85
Final
-
QUINN
FDU77
78
Final
-
VALPO
EMICH79
85
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARLO83
75
Final
-
NKY
MIAOH76
54
Final
-
DTROIT
KENTST57
92
Final
-
JAXST
GMASON60
67
Final
-
DART
GAST80
83
Final/OT
-
AUBMONT
SAMFORD64
97
Final
-
CLU
MTSU38
86
Final
-
UMES
18BAYLOR46
78
Final
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT75
80
Final
-
CAMPBV
MCNSE61
107
Final
-
4MICH
1LVILLE43
58
Final
-
UAB
TEXAS57
67
Final
-
SAMHOU
TEXPA86
90
Final/2OT
-
BUFF
VANDY76
90
Final
-
NEBOM
ARKST73
78
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXSA67
89
Final
-
SELOU
LALAF81
98
Final
-
PEAY
ARK61
69
Final
-
MILW
DRAKE53
56
Final
-
CHARSO
MIZZOU68
60
Final
-
NWST
SMU51
77
Final
-
MURYST
MOST69
71
Final
-
ORAL
CREIGH60
72
Final
-
17FSU
IND64
80
Final
-
NORL
LSU54
90
Final
-
RUT
PITT60
71
Final
-
ILLST
TCU69
81
Final
-
BRAD
15MEMP56
71
Final
-
JACKST
DENVER58
67
Final
-
MOUNT
GC67
75
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST56
59
Final
-
10DUKE
11MICHST87
75
Final
-
UIW
SEATTLE60
81
Final
-
UCSB
CSBAK64
60
Final
-
UCMERCED
SACST36
72
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN71
67
Final