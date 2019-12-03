Charleston Southern dials in the 3, upsets Missouri, 68-60
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Charleston Southern came to Missouri with a losing record and one of the nation’s worst offenses. The Buccaneers left with a stunning 68-60 upset over the Tigers on Tuesday.
Charleston Southern made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the second half, including two 3s by Duncan LeXander and one by Travis Anderson in the last 2½ minutes when Missouri rallied. After the Tigers came within 59-57 with 1:54 left to play, LeXander dropped a 3 as did Anderson on the next Charleston Southern possession.
The Bulldogs, of the Big South Conference, entered the game ranked 352nd out of 353 Division I teams in 3-point shooting, but made 10 of 22 Tuesday. Missouri made just 4 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.
LeXander led the the Buccaneers (3-5) with 17 points, including five treys. Anderson scored 15, and Phlandrous Fleming 11.
The Tigers (4-4) scored only three points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but forward Mitchell Smith scored 10 points in the last 10 minutes of the half to propel Missouri to a 28-23 lead at intermission.
After going scoreless in the first half, Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 15. Guard Mark Smith scored nine for the Tigers. Starting point guard Dru Smith fouled out after scoring just two points with four rebounds, four assists and three turnovers. It was the third straight loss for the Tigers, who were favored by 26 points.
BIG PICTURE
Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers showed immense progress offensively against a Power 5 conference opponent. Charleston Southern had scored in the 40s in four of its previous five losses.
Missouri: Slow starts have become a trend for the Tigers. In last week’s losses to Butler and Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri fell behind 15-3 each time. Against Charleston Southern, the Tigers trailed 12-3 midway through the first half and never regained the second-half momentum they’ve found in the past.
UP NEXT
Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers will face North Carolina Central on Saturday at home.
Missouri: The Tigers will play Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.
----
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Dontrell Shuler
|11.0
|Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|20.0
|Dontrell Shuler missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Dontrell Shuler made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Mitchell Smith
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
|35.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Ty Jones
|35.0
|+ 1
|Phlandrous Fleming Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|60
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|20-56 (35.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-22 (45.5%)
|4-26 (15.4%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|47
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|15
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Charleston So. 3-5
|60.8 PPG
|36 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Missouri 4-4
|66.8 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|D. LeXander F
|2.1 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|0.6 APG
|16.1 FG%
|
23
|J. Tilmon F
|10.1 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|65.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. LeXander F
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Tilmon F
|15 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|35.7
|
|
|45.5
|3PT FG%
|15.4
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. LeXander
|17
|3
|1
|6/11
|5/8
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Fleming Jr.
|11
|5
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|39
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|D. Shuler
|9
|6
|2
|4/13
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|S. Bowser
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. LeXander
|17
|3
|1
|6/11
|5/8
|0/0
|4
|37
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|P. Fleming Jr.
|11
|5
|4
|3/8
|0/2
|5/6
|3
|39
|3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|D. Shuler
|9
|6
|2
|4/13
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|S. Bowser
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Battle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|15
|2
|2
|4/9
|2/5
|5/6
|0
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|10
|4
|3
|3/8
|2/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|D. Buskey
|4
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. Price
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kormylo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|26
|12
|22/56
|10/22
|14/19
|18
|200
|7
|3
|7
|8
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Mi. Smith
|10
|2
|0
|3/5
|2/2
|2/2
|4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|9
|6
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|23
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|R. Nikko
|4
|4
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|P. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Watson
|0
|1
|0
|0/7
|0/7
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Jackson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McKinney Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|42
|10
|20/56
|4/26
|16/20
|22
|200
|5
|2
|15
|15
|27
