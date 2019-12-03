CHARSO
Charleston Southern dials in the 3, upsets Missouri, 68-60

  • AP
  • Dec 03, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Charleston Southern came to Missouri with a losing record and one of the nation’s worst offenses. The Buccaneers left with a stunning 68-60 upset over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Charleston Southern made 8 of 11 3-pointers in the second half, including two 3s by Duncan LeXander and one by Travis Anderson in the last 2½ minutes when Missouri rallied. After the Tigers came within 59-57 with 1:54 left to play, LeXander dropped a 3 as did Anderson on the next Charleston Southern possession.

The Bulldogs, of the Big South Conference, entered the game ranked 352nd out of 353 Division I teams in 3-point shooting, but made 10 of 22 Tuesday. Missouri made just 4 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.

LeXander led the the Buccaneers (3-5) with 17 points, including five treys. Anderson scored 15, and Phlandrous Fleming 11.

The Tigers (4-4) scored only three points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but forward Mitchell Smith scored 10 points in the last 10 minutes of the half to propel Missouri to a 28-23 lead at intermission.

After going scoreless in the first half, Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 15. Guard Mark Smith scored nine for the Tigers. Starting point guard Dru Smith fouled out after scoring just two points with four rebounds, four assists and three turnovers. It was the third straight loss for the Tigers, who were favored by 26 points.

BIG PICTURE

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers showed immense progress offensively against a Power 5 conference opponent. Charleston Southern had scored in the 40s in four of its previous five losses.

Missouri: Slow starts have become a trend for the Tigers. In last week’s losses to Butler and Oklahoma in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri fell behind 15-3 each time. Against Charleston Southern, the Tigers trailed 12-3 midway through the first half and never regained the second-half momentum they’ve found in the past.

UP NEXT

Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers will face North Carolina Central on Saturday at home.

Missouri: The Tigers will play Temple on Saturday in Philadelphia.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 68 60
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 20-56 (35.7%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 4-26 (15.4%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 47
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 18 27
Team 4 5
Assists 12 10
Steals 7 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
D. LeXander F
17 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
J. Tilmon F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Charleston So. 3-5 234568
home team logo Missouri 4-4 283260
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston So. 3-5 60.8 PPG 36 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Missouri 4-4 66.8 PPG 40 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
14
D. LeXander F 2.1 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.6 APG 16.1 FG%
23
J. Tilmon F 10.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.6 APG 65.9 FG%
Top Scorers
14
D. LeXander F 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
23
J. Tilmon F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 35.7
45.5 3PT FG% 15.4
73.7 FT% 80.0
Charleston So.
Starters
D. LeXander
P. Fleming Jr.
D. Shuler
S. Bowser
M. Battle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. LeXander 17 3 1 6/11 5/8 0/0 4 37 1 0 0 1 2
P. Fleming Jr. 11 5 4 3/8 0/2 5/6 3 39 3 3 3 0 5
D. Shuler 9 6 2 4/13 0/1 1/2 2 28 2 0 0 1 5
S. Bowser 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 3 16 0 0 1 3 1
M. Battle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Anderson
T. Jones
D. Buskey
S. Price
T. Sellers
J. Moore
N. Louis
M. Kormylo
T. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 15 2 2 4/9 2/5 5/6 0 24 0 0 1 0 2
T. Jones 10 4 3 3/8 2/2 2/2 1 27 0 0 1 3 1
D. Buskey 4 2 0 1/4 1/4 1/2 4 24 1 0 0 0 2
S. Price - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kormylo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 26 12 22/56 10/22 14/19 18 200 7 3 7 8 18
Missouri
Starters
J. Tilmon
Ma. Smith
X. Pinson
K. Brown
D. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tilmon 15 9 1 5/7 0/0 5/6 2 22 0 2 2 4 5
Ma. Smith 9 4 0 2/12 1/7 4/4 3 30 1 0 0 1 3
X. Pinson 6 4 2 1/5 0/3 4/6 2 32 1 0 4 0 4
K. Brown 5 8 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 7
D. Smith 2 4 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 5 23 2 0 3 1 3
Bench
Mi. Smith
J. Pickett
R. Nikko
P. Braun
T. Watson
T. Jackson
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
M. McKinney Jr.
A. Okongo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Mi. Smith 10 2 0 3/5 2/2 2/2 4 12 1 0 1 1 1
J. Pickett 9 6 2 4/7 0/1 1/2 0 23 0 0 2 3 3
R. Nikko 4 4 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 5 0 0 1 4 0
P. Braun 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Watson 0 1 0 0/7 0/7 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 0 1
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McKinney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 42 10 20/56 4/26 16/20 22 200 5 2 15 15 27
